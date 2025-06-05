Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Honda CR-V car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a CR-V?
On average, full coverage car insurance for a Honda CR-V is $2,262 or $189 per month, according to data from Quadrant Information Services.
The make and model of your car can impact your insurance cost based on how your carrier rates its safety features, the price of parts and labor, crash test ratings and other factors. Aside from the car itself, your driving record, age and location also play a part in determining your insurance rate.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer's retail price for 2025 model (MSRP): $30,100
Trims available: LX, EX, EX-L (Hybrid models available in Sport Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid
Repair costs
The Honda CR-V is a popular car known for its reliability. Repair parts are widely available and most are made and assembled in the U.S., which may help in keeping insurance costs down.
Safety features
The CR-V comes standard with the Honda Sensing Suite, which uses sensors to provide alerts and steering and braking assistance. Safety upgrades to collision and road departure migration systems are available.
Crash ratings
The IIHS selected the CR-V as a top safety pick for 2024. It earned G (good) ratings in crashworthiness, but an updated test shows it also earned P (poor) under the moderate overlap front test.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a CR-V
While finding affordable car insurance is usually top of mind for most drivers, it can be a daunting task. Each carrier rates risk according to their own business model and a company that offers one driver cheap rates might not be the cheapest company for you. One of the best ways to find a policy with the right price and coverage is by comparing car insurance rates with at least three different providers.
How much does it cost to insure my CR-V?
To make your search for CR-V auto insurance a little bit easier, we have compiled a list of the top car insurance companies offering below-average rates without sacrificing coverage selection, customer service or financial strength.
2023 CR-V car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,687
|
$1,687
|
- $575
|
- $575
|
$1,716
|
$1,716
|
- $546
|
- $546
|
$1,510
|
$1,510
|
- $752
|
- $752
|
$1,417
|
$1,417
|
- $845
|
- $845
|
$1,810
|
$1,810
|
- $452
|
- $452
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a CR-V
Each state requires drivers to carry minimum car insurance limits to drive legally. However, these limits do not offer coverage to replace or repair your car if you are at-fault in an accident. And they might not have high enough liability limits to fully cover expenses from a severe accident. Depending on your needs, you may want to consider the following coverage types:
- Full coverage: Full coverage insurance includes liability coverage along with comprehensive and collision coverage to replace or repair your vehicle when involved in a covered loss.
- Rental reimbursement: While your car is being repaired from damage due to a covered claim, this coverage can reimburse your rental car expenses up to the policy limit.
- Gap insurance: This coverage pays the difference between your lease or loan balance and the actual cash value claim payout if your new car is totaled in a covered accident.
How to get a CR-V car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare CR-V with other similar cars
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,262Read More
|
Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,391Read More
|
Kia Sportage
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,457See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$31,000
|$29,250
|$27,390
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|28-40 combined city/highway mpg
|30 combined city/highway mpg
|28 combined city/highway mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially better than average
|Better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: