Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Honda Civic car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Honda Civic?
On average, full coverage for a Honda Civic costs $2,654 per year. Minimum coverage that meets state-mandated insurance requirements costs an average of $799 per year for Civic owners. Both rates are quite close to the national averages of $2,680 per year for full coverage and $802 for minimum.
The value and safety of a Honda Civic are key factors behind its moderate insurance costs. When setting the price of coverage for customers, insurance companies may consider a wide range of variables, from the price of parts and engine capabilities to crash test ratings and safety features. Your personal information matters, too. Details like your age, location, driving record, annual mileage, credit history and more can also impact rates.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $24,250
Trims available: LX, Sport, Sport Hybrid, Sport Touring Hybrid, Si, Type R
Repair costs
The Civic’s popularity, along with Honda’s streamlined manufacturing approach, means that Honda Civic parts are generally easy to source at an affordable price point. The Civic’s high reliability scores may also reduce the overall cost of repairs and keep insurance premiums in check.
Safety features
All Civic models come standard with the Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver assistance technology. Systems, such as collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, may reduce the chances of an accident but can also raise the cost of claims and coverage due to elevated repair costs.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Honda Civic received high, but not perfect, crash test ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The hatchback Civic earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation from IIHS, which could lower insurance risk and rates.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Honda Civic
No single insurer offers the cheapest car insurance for all Honda Civics, so it’s important to compare rates to find a carrier that works for you. To help you get started, Bankrate compiled average premiums from Quadrant Information Services in the tables below. Keep in mind that the rates listed here are average prices for a set amount of coverage — your own risk profile, discount eligibility, vehicle details and coverage selections may return a different rate.
How much does it cost to insure my Honda Civic?
When comparing rates, you may want to request car insurance quotes on your own or work with an independent agent or broker with access to multiple insurers in your area. To show options for most drivers, we’ve reviewed average rates from top-rated providers with national or wide regional coverage.
2023 Honda Civic car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,872
|
$1,872
|
- $782
|
- $782
|
$1,999
|
$1,999
|
- $655
|
- $655
|
$2,012
|
$2,012
|
- $642
|
- $642
|
$2,081
|
$2,081
|
- $573
|
- $573
|
$2,085
|
$2,085
|
- $569
|
- $569
2013 Honda Civic car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,293
|
$1,293
|
- $701
|
- $701
|
$1,795
|
$1,795
|
- $199
|
- $199
|
$1,505
|
$1,505
|
- $489
|
- $489
|
$1,774
|
$1,774
|
- $220
|
- $220
|
$1,587
|
$1,587
|
- $407
|
- $407
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Honda Civic
On this page, we’ve shown average rates for Honda Civic insurance with two standard levels of coverage — full coverage and state minimum coverage. But every driver’s insurance needs look different, and you may want to explore coverage options that meet your specific circumstances.
In most states, state-mandated minimum coverage isn’t enough to cover serious accidents. Many states only require liability coverage, and minimum levels are often well below the average value of a vehicle on the road or the average ER bill following a collision. If you’re not sure how much coverage to buy for your Civic beyond the legal limit, consider the following options:
- High liability limits: Raising your liability limits typically only costs a small amount, and doing so could potentially prevent serious financial loss and legal disputes if you’re responsible for an accident.
- Collision insurance: State-mandated insurance will cover your liability (and in some cases certain medical costs), but it typically won’t pay for damage to your own vehicle. Collision insurance covers the actual cash value of your car if it’s damaged in a collision, regardless of who was at fault.
- Comprehensive insurance: Like collision coverage, comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your vehicle, in this case caused by something other than a collision, such as vandalism or extreme weather. Comprehensive coverage also covers auto theft. When combined with collision insurance and liability coverage, this type of coverage constitutes what’s known as a full coverage policy.
- Gap insurance: If your Civic is financed, gap coverage can help you avoid a financial loss if your car is totaled while you still owe more on the loan than the vehicle is worth.
- Rental reimbursement: If your Civic is in the shop following a covered loss, this coverage helps to pay for a rental car while yours is being repaired.
How to get a Honda Civic car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Honda Civic with other similar cars
|
Honda Civic Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,654Read More
|
Toyota Corolla
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,408Read More
|
Nissan Sentra
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,860Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$24,250
|$22,325
|$21,590
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|32-41 mpg
|31-40 mpg
|30-40 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Worse than average
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: