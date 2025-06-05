Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Honda Accord car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an Accord?
On average, full coverage car insurance for a Honda Accord costs $2,716 per year, based on data from Quadrant Information Services. That breaks down to $226 per month, though your actual premium could be higher or lower depending on a number of factors. Compared to similar midsize sedans, Accord insurance tends to be competitively priced — thanks in part to its excellent safety ratings and affordable repair costs.
Of course, no two insurance quotes are exactly alike. Insurers weigh things like the vehicle’s safety tech, the cost of replacement parts and how it performs in crash tests when setting rates. Your personal profile — including your driving record, age, location and coverage needs — are also factors that play a big role. So while the Accord may offer budget-friendly coverage for many drivers, shopping around is still your best bet for finding the best price for your budget.
Manufacturer's retail price (MSRP): Starting at $28,295
Trims available: LX, SE, Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, Touring Hybrid
Repair costs
Honda parts are widely available and reasonably priced, which helps keep repair costs lower than average at around $700 in the first five years of ownership. Cheaper repairs generally mean lower insurance costs.
Safety features
Every 2025 Accord includes Honda Sensing, a suite of advanced safety tech like forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control — all features that may help reduce the chance of an accident but could increase the cost of repairs in the event of damage.
Crash ratings
The Accord holds a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS and earned five stars from the NHTSA. Safter vehicles generally see lower insurance rates because of the lower severity of liability claim payouts.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an Accord
If you’re shopping for Honda Accord insurance, one of the best ways to find a great rate is to compare quotes from multiple providers. Every insurer uses a slightly different formula to calculate premiums, so the company with the lowest price for one driver might not offer the same for another.
To help you get a head start, Bankrate compiled average rates from top carriers that offer coverage for the Accord. The companies listed below tend to offer competitive pricing — often below the national average of $2,716 for this model — without cutting corners on coverage, customer service or financial stability.
How much does it cost to insure my Accord?
Your exact premium will depend on your driving history, location, coverage limits and more, but the table below gives a general idea of what drivers pay for a 2023 Accord.
2023 Accord car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an Accord
While sticking with your state’s minimum required coverage is the cheapest option, it may not offer enough financial protection, especially in the event of a serious accident.
Here are a few optional coverage types Accord drivers may want to consider:
- Collision coverage: Helps pay to repair or replace your Accord if it’s damaged in an at-fault accident.
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers non-collision damage like theft, vandalism, hail and hitting an animal. Considering the Accord’s popularity (and theft appeal), this could be a smart addition.
- Gap insurance: If you financed your Accord or leased it, gap insurance can help cover the difference between your loan balance and your car’s depreciated value if it's totaled.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This covers damage caused by uninsured or underinsured motorists. This coverage is required in some states, and may be a good idea considering 14 percent of drivers are uninsured.
- Roadside assistance: Though the Accord is known for reliability, roadside help can give peace of mind if you face a flat tire, dead battery or lockout situation.
How to get an Accord car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Accord with other similar cars
If you're shopping for a midsize sedan like the Honda Accord, you’ve likely also considered models like the Toyota Camry and Hyundai Sonata — two of its top competitors. Each of these vehicles delivers strong value in its own way, but they differ when it comes to cost, performance and long-term reliability.
To help you weigh your options, here’s how the 2025 Accord stacks up against the Camry and Sonata in a few key areas:
|
Honda Accord
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,716Read More
|
Hyundai Sonata
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,863See more models
|
Toyota Camry Hybrid
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,813Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$28,295
|$26,900
|$28,700
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|32-48 combined city/hwy MPG
|27-47 combined city/hwy MPG
|44-51 combined city/hwy MPG
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
|Worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: