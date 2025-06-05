 Skip to Main Content

Honda Accord car insurance: cost and quotes

Ashlyn Brooks
Amelia Buckley
Updated Jun 05, 2025
How much does it cost to insure an Accord?

On average, full coverage car insurance for a Honda Accord costs $2,716 per year, based on data from Quadrant Information Services. That breaks down to $226 per month, though your actual premium could be higher or lower depending on a number of factors. Compared to similar midsize sedans, Accord insurance tends to be competitively priced — thanks in part to its excellent safety ratings and affordable repair costs.

Of course, no two insurance quotes are exactly alike. Insurers weigh things like the vehicle’s safety tech, the cost of replacement parts and how it performs in crash tests when setting rates. Your personal profile — including your driving record, age, location and coverage needs — are also factors that play a big role. So while the Accord may offer budget-friendly coverage for many drivers, shopping around is still your best bet for finding the best price for your budget.

$2,716 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$796 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's retail price (MSRP): Starting at $28,295

Trims available: LX, SE, Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, Touring Hybrid

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Honda parts are widely available and reasonably priced, which helps keep repair costs lower than average at around $700 in the first five years of ownership. Cheaper repairs generally mean lower insurance costs.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Every 2025 Accord includes Honda Sensing, a suite of advanced safety tech like forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control — all features that may help reduce the chance of an accident but could increase the cost of repairs in the event of damage.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Accord holds a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS and earned five stars from the NHTSA. Safter vehicles generally see lower insurance rates because of the lower severity of liability claim payouts.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for an Accord

If you’re shopping for Honda Accord insurance, one of the best ways to find a great rate is to compare quotes from multiple providers. Every insurer uses a slightly different formula to calculate premiums, so the company with the lowest price for one driver might not offer the same for another.

To help you get a head start, Bankrate compiled average rates from top carriers that offer coverage for the Accord. The companies listed below tend to offer competitive pricing — often below the national average of $2,716 for this model — without cutting corners on coverage, customer service or financial stability.

How much does it cost to insure my Accord?

Your exact premium will depend on your driving history, location, coverage limits and more, but the table below gives a general idea of what drivers pay for a 2023 Accord.

2023 Accord car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$1,924
$1,924
- $792
- $792
Nationwide
Nationwide
$2,078
$2,078
- $638
- $638
USAA
USAA
$2,079
$2,079
- $637
- $637
Grange Insurance
Grange Insurance
$2,127
$2,127
- $589
- $589
Progressive
Progressive
$2,196
$2,196
- $520
- $520
Other car insurance coverage for an Accord

While sticking with your state’s minimum required coverage is the cheapest option, it may not offer enough financial protection, especially in the event of a serious accident.

Here are a few optional coverage types Accord drivers may want to consider:

  • Collision coverage: Helps pay to repair or replace your Accord if it’s damaged in an at-fault accident.
  • Comprehensive coverage: Covers non-collision damage like theft, vandalism, hail and hitting an animal. Considering the Accord’s popularity (and theft appeal), this could be a smart addition.
  • Gap insurance: If you financed your Accord or leased it, gap insurance can help cover the difference between your loan balance and your car’s depreciated value if it's totaled.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This covers damage caused by uninsured or underinsured motorists. This coverage is required in some states, and may be a good idea considering 14 percent of drivers are uninsured.
  • Roadside assistance: Though the Accord is known for reliability, roadside help can give peace of mind if you face a flat tire, dead battery or lockout situation.

How to get an Accord car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Accord with other similar cars

If you're shopping for a midsize sedan like the Honda Accord, you’ve likely also considered models like the Toyota Camry and Hyundai Sonata — two of its top competitors. Each of these vehicles delivers strong value in its own way, but they differ when it comes to cost, performance and long-term reliability.

To help you weigh your options, here’s how the 2025 Accord stacks up against the Camry and Sonata in a few key areas:

Honda Accord Honda Accord
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,716
Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Sonata
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,863
Toyota Camry Hybrid Toyota Camry Hybrid
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,813
Price (MSRP)
$28,295 $26,900 $28,700
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
32-48 combined city/hwy MPG 27-47 combined city/hwy MPG 44-51 combined city/hwy MPG
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Average Substantially worse than average Worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

