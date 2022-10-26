Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Car insurance for Hondas
How much does it cost to insure a Honda?
Average car insurance rates for Hondas are usually in line with the national average cost of auto insurance. The model and trim level you select for your Honda can impact your insurance costs, along with other rating factors such as your personal driver profile, location and coverage selection, to name a few. To help you estimate your insurance cost, Bankrate compiled average rates from Quadrant Information Services for various Honda models. Keep in mind that these are not exact quotes and your rates will vary.
Honda Civic
After more than 50 years on the road, the Honda Civic has become a fan favorite for those looking for a practical and reliable vehicle. The Civic is known for its low maintenance costs and fuel efficiency, and is a 2025 Top Safety Pick from the IIHS. The starting MSRP for a Civic is $24,250.
Honda CR-V
With a starting MSRP of $30,100 and excellent fuel economy, affordability could be why the CR-V is one of the most popular Honda models. Its high safety ratings and broad appeal to cautious drivers help keep its car insurance costs on the lower end of the spectrum.
Honda Accord
The base model Accord has a starting MSRP of $28,295 and gives drivers various trim options from sporty to hybrid. Standard safety features like Honda Sensing and strong crash-test scores can help drivers avoid accidents and keep medical costs lower when accidents do occur.
Honda Odyssey
Featuring CabinWatch and rear-seat reminders, the Odyssey is a family-focused minivan with safety features in mind. Since insurers view minivan drivers as low risk, car insurance for minivans tends to be more affordable than for other vehicles. The Odyssey has a starting MSRP of $42,220.
Honda HR-V
The HR-V is a versatile crossover vehicle that is smaller than the CR-V. The Magic Seat system gives drivers various storage and seating options, making it a strong choice for families and anyone looking for a vehicle with a small footprint with loads of space. The starting MSRP for the Honda HR-V is $25,400.
Honda Pilot
For drivers who need the safety features and space of a minivan, but prefer the style of an SUV, the Honda Pilot may do the trick. It features three-row seating, is available in six trim packages and has an average insurance cost well below the national average. The Honda Pilot has a starting MSRP of $40,200.
Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline is the only truck in Honda’s lineup, and offers a unique blend of SUV comfort and storage with a 5,000-lb towing capacity and dual-action tailgate. It has strong safety scores and is geared to more of a suburban driver than one needing a rugged work truck, which may help keep pickup truck insurance costs low. The starting MSRP is $40,150 and comes in four trim levels.
Honda features that impact insurance costs
When shopping for a car, most people focus on purchase price and fuel economy, but insurance cost should be part of the equation as well. Honda’s blend of safety, affordability and practicality often works in a driver's favor in terms of insurance rates.
- Vehicle replacement parts: Hondas are popular vehicles, which makes replacement parts typically easy to come by. Many of the parts and components are manufactured in the U.S., which makes the costs of parts and labor more affordable for insurers, and can help keep premiums low.
- Advanced safety features: Honda Sensing and similar safety tech can reduce the chance of collisions. Fewer claims mean lower property and liability damage risk for carriers and can translate into lower premiums. However, more safety features, especially those with cameras and microchips, can cost more to repair if damaged in a collision, which can increase rates.
- Theft rates: In the past, the Honda Civic and Accord were some of the most stolen vehicles in America. While the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata now hold the top spot as the most stolen vehicles, car theft stats show the Accord still ranked fourth in 2024. As anti-theft technology improves, theft rates may decrease. However, drivers considering an earlier Honda model should keep in mind that a vehicle known for high theft rates could result in higher insurance rates.
Other car insurance coverage for Honda
Most Americans need a car to commute to and from work each day, making buying a car an important life event and a significant financial decision. Almost every state requires drivers to carry at least minimum car insurance coverage, but that baseline coverage may not be enough to financially protect you or your vehicle if you're involved in a serious accident. Consider discussing the following coverage types with your agent:
- Comprehensive coverage: This coverage can pay for damage to your car besides a collision, such as animals, fire, theft and sudden weather damage.
- Collision coverage: This coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle from damage in a covered claim, even if you were at-fault for the accident.
- Gap insurance: Drivers who put little to nothing down on their new vehicle purchase may want to consider Gap insurance. This pays the difference between the actual cash value of the vehicle and the remaining balance of the vehicle lease or loan, when a car is deemed a total loss.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
