 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Car insurance for Hondas

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Updated Jun 05, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Honda?

Average car insurance rates for Hondas are usually in line with the national average cost of auto insurance. The model and trim level you select for your Honda can impact your insurance costs, along with other rating factors such as your personal driver profile, location and coverage selection, to name a few. To help you estimate your insurance cost, Bankrate compiled average rates from Quadrant Information Services for various Honda models. Keep in mind that these are not exact quotes and your rates will vary.

Car insurance for Honda

Honda Civic

$2,654 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$799 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

After more than 50 years on the road, the Honda Civic has become a fan favorite for those looking for a practical and reliable vehicle.  The Civic is known for its low maintenance costs and fuel efficiency, and is a 2025 Top Safety Pick from the IIHS. The starting MSRP for a Civic is $24,250.

Learn more about car insurance for Honda Civic

Honda CR-V

$2,262 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$766 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

With a starting MSRP of $30,100 and excellent fuel economy, affordability could be why the CR-V is one of the most popular Honda models. Its high safety ratings and broad appeal to cautious drivers help keep its car insurance costs on the lower end of the spectrum.

Learn more about car insurance for Honda CR-V

Honda Accord

$2,716 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$796 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

The base model Accord has a starting MSRP of $28,295 and gives drivers various trim options from sporty to hybrid. Standard safety features like Honda Sensing and strong crash-test scores can help drivers avoid accidents and keep medical costs lower when accidents do occur.

Learn more about car insurance for Honda Accord

Honda Odyssey

$2,426 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$755 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Featuring CabinWatch and rear-seat reminders, the Odyssey is a family-focused minivan with safety features in mind. Since insurers view minivan drivers as low risk, car insurance for minivans tends to be more affordable than for other vehicles. The Odyssey has a starting MSRP of $42,220.

Learn more about car insurance for Honda Odyssey

Honda HR-V

$2,307 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$783 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

The HR-V is a versatile crossover vehicle that is smaller than the CR-V. The Magic Seat system gives drivers various storage and seating options, making it a strong choice for families and anyone looking for a vehicle with a small footprint with loads of space. The starting MSRP for the Honda HR-V is $25,400.

Learn more about car insurance for Honda HR-V

Honda Pilot

$2,422 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$783 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

For drivers who need the safety features and space of a minivan, but prefer the style of an SUV, the Honda Pilot may do the trick. It features three-row seating, is available in six trim packages and has an average insurance cost well below the national average. The Honda Pilot has a starting MSRP of $40,200.

Learn more about car insurance for Honda Pilot

Honda Ridgeline

$2,490 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$767 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

The Ridgeline is the only truck in Honda’s lineup, and offers a unique blend of SUV comfort and storage with a 5,000-lb towing capacity and dual-action tailgate. It has strong safety scores and is geared to more of a suburban driver than one needing a rugged work truck, which may help keep pickup truck insurance costs low. The starting MSRP is $40,150 and comes in four trim levels.

Learn more about car insurance for Honda Ridgeline

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology

Honda features that impact insurance costs

When shopping for a car, most people focus on purchase price and fuel economy, but insurance cost should be part of the equation as well. Honda’s blend of safety, affordability and practicality often works in a driver's favor in terms of insurance rates.

  • Vehicle replacement parts: Hondas are popular vehicles, which makes replacement parts typically easy to come by. Many of the parts and components are manufactured in the U.S., which makes the costs of parts and labor more affordable for insurers, and can help keep premiums low.
  • Advanced safety features: Honda Sensing and similar safety tech can reduce the chance of collisions. Fewer claims mean lower property and liability damage risk for carriers and can translate into lower premiums. However, more safety features, especially those with cameras and microchips, can cost more to repair if damaged in a collision, which can increase rates.
  • Theft rates: In the past, the Honda Civic and Accord were some of the most stolen vehicles in America. While the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata now hold the top spot as the most stolen vehicles, car theft stats show the Accord still ranked fourth in 2024. As anti-theft technology improves, theft rates may decrease. However, drivers considering an earlier Honda model should keep in mind that a vehicle known for high theft rates could result in higher insurance rates.

Other car insurance coverage for Honda

Most Americans need a car to commute to and from work each day, making buying a car an important life event and a significant financial decision.  Almost every state requires drivers to carry at least minimum car insurance coverage, but that baseline coverage may not be enough to financially protect you or your vehicle if you're involved in a serious accident. Consider discussing the following coverage types with your agent:

  • Comprehensive coverage: This coverage can pay for damage to your car besides a collision, such as animals, fire, theft and sudden weather damage.
  • Collision coverage: This coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle from damage in a covered claim, even if you were at-fault for the accident.
  • Gap insurance: Drivers who put little to nothing down on their new vehicle purchase may want to consider Gap insurance. This pays the difference between the actual cash value of the vehicle and the remaining balance of the vehicle lease or loan, when a car is deemed a total loss.

Factors that impact insurance costs

Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.

Read more Caret Right Icon

Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.

Read more Caret Right Icon

Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.

Read more Caret Right Icon

Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.

Read more Caret Right Icon

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Honda Civic Sedan Honda Civic Sedan
Honda CR-V Honda CR-V
Honda Accord Honda Accord
Honda Odyssey Honda Odyssey
Honda HR-V Honda HR-V
Honda Pilot Honda Pilot
Honda Ridgeline Honda Ridgeline
Written by
Shannon Martin
Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance
Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor II, Insurance