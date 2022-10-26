Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Car insurance for government employees

Written by
June Sham
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Mar 14, 2024
Whether you are employed at a local, regional, state or federal level, car insurance for government employees is worth exploring — especially since there may be additional discount opportunities when the government is your employer. But even if you don’t qualify for a government employee insurance discount, there are other ways to potentially save on premiums.

Do government employees get car insurance discounts?

Some government employees are able to take advantage of car insurance discounts. If you work for the government, whether or not you can get a discount on insurance will vary based on your specific employer and insurance provider. For example, some insurers may only offer a discount to federal employees. Whether you qualify for a government employee discount may also depend on where you live since some insurers only offer discounts in certain states.

What is a government employee?

The term “government employee” encompasses a wide range of professionals. While you may see educators and members of the military included in this category of employment, generally speaking, a government employee is someone who works for the local, state or federal government. There are numerous government agencies, like the Department of Defense or Department of Transportation. However, there are an array of service agencies, such as those centered around utilities or transit, that work on a local or regional level, as well.

Some positions that would be considered a government employee include:

  • Air traffic controllers
  • Civil service employees who are part of governmental agencies
  • Federal law enforcement officers
  • Military members
  • Police officers
  • Social workers

What is the cost of car insurance for government employees?

The cost of car insurance varies widely among government employees. While you may qualify for a discount as a government worker, it’s a minor factor insurers may consider when calculating your premiums.

The national average cost of full coverage car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $624 for minimum coverage, according to Bankrate’s 2023 study of quoted annual premiums. Your rate will likely differ and could be higher or lower based on your vehicle, driving history and other personal factors like your ZIP code, age or credit score, depending on the state you live in. No matter who you are employed by, you should check with several carriers for quotes, since rates can vary greatly from one carrier to another.

Car insurance companies for government employees

When looking for a car insurance company, government employees should consider their needs and lifestyle. Mileage plays an important role in determining car insurance rates, and if you are commuting daily to an office or job site, it can help to estimate your annual mileage as accurately as possible to ensure you’re getting the best rate. The number of vehicles you insure and other drivers in your household also play a factor in your car insurance premium. Below are some companies that government employees may want to consider:

Geico

Geico insurance review

Geico’s auto insurance is some of the cheapest in the nation at an average of $1,353 per year for full coverage. For eligible federal employees, two more discounts could be an option: the Eagle discount for federal employees above a certain level and the membership discount for specific federal groups. These two discounts cannot be combined as Geico will only allow one federal employee discount to be used on the car insurance policy at a time.

Travelers

Travelers insurance review

Travelers’ Affinity Car & Home Program offers discounts to employees and members of participating groups to receive additional savings on their car insurance. The average cost of car insurance with Travelers is $1,551 per year for full coverage. However, one disadvantage is that Travelers does not widely advertise what professional organizations partner with them, so interested drivers should contact a Travelers agent directly to see if they qualify.

Farmers

Farmers insurance review

Farmers Insurance has an affinity discount available for its auto insurance policies that applies specifically to military members, as well as members of select businesses, occupational groups and professional associations. Similarly to Travelers, drivers will need to speak to a Farmers agent to see if they can qualify for this discount. The average cost of car insurance with Farmers is $1,598 per year for full coverage.

USAA

USAA insurance review

USAA offers auto and home insurance specifically for members of the military and eligible family members, like spouses and children. The average annual cost of car insurance through USAA is $1,361 per year for full coverage. Although there is an eligibility requirement for USAA insurance members to have a military background or be a family member of a service member, military members who have transitioned into a government job could still qualify.

Erie

Erie insurance review

Although Erie does not advertise any specific professional discount, it does offer some of the cheapest car insurance rates on average. Its Rate Lock program, for example, keeps premiums the same from year to year where applicable by state and individual qualifications. Erie’s affordable insurance options may make it appealing to government employees. On average, its policies cost $1,356 per year for full coverage. However, Erie’s state availability is also more limited than some of the other companies on this list.

How to get discounts for government employees

When getting a quote from an insurer, ask if discounts are available for government employees. Keep in mind that you might not qualify for a discount solely because of your employer — you may have to belong to a certain professional association like the Federal Managers Association or Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

Why do federal employees get insurance discounts?

There are likely a few reasons why federal employees and other government workers may be eligible for additional savings. One reason is that carriers may view them as posing less of a driving risk. Another is that government employees typically have access to multiple benefits and steady salaries, which could make them ideal applicants in the eyes of auto insurance companies.

Frequently asked questions

