Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Ford Transit Connect car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Ford Transit Connect?
Ford Transit car insurance costs an average of $2,423 per year for full coverage, or $202 per month.
While the make and model you choose to drive plays a role in your insurance costs, other rating factors can make your personal insurance rate significantly higher or lower than the average. Along with location and coverage selection, your driving history and (in most states) age and credit-based insurance score are major cost drivers.
Before signing on the dotted line for your Ford Transit, consider getting quotes for several types of makes and models to ensure the insurance rate for the Transit fits within your insurance budget.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $37,170
Trims available: Ford Transit Connect passenger trims are available in XLT Van 4D, XL Van 4D and Titanium Van 4D
Repair costs
According to RepairPal, repair costs for the Ford Transit Connect are slightly higher than average, at $926 per year. With most of Ford's vehicle parts being sourced outside of the U.S. and with the vehicle being discontinued, the cost of replacement parts may increase, which could cause an increase in car insurance rates.
Safety features
Some used Transits may have the optional advanced driver assistance with blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and other features. While these features may reduce the risk of an accident, they can cost more to repair when damaged, which may impact insurance costs.
Crash ratings
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) doesn't have an overall safety rating for the Transit cargo van, but it does give a safety rating of 4 stars for the passenger wagon. Prior model years have similar ratings and few complaints and recalls.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Ford Transit Connect
Car insurance rates have increased drastically over the past few years, leaving many drivers searching for cheap car insurance. One of the best ways to find better rates is by comparing coverage and price with at least three different carriers.
How much does it cost to insure my Ford Transit Connect?
Your Ford Transit insurance rate will vary depending on which carrier you choose and how they rate your driving profile.
2023 Ford Transit Connect car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Ford Transit Connect
Most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance, typically only liability coverage, to legally operate a vehicle. This type of insurance helps pay for injuries or property damage you cause to others, but it may not cover your own medical bills unless your state requires personal injury protection. Additionally, you wouldn't have coverage to pay for repairs to your vehicle if you were at fault for an accident.
Since minimal car insurance may not be enough coverage for a severe accident, you may want to consider adding more coverage to your policy for better financial protection.
- Comprehensive coverage: This coverage can pay to repair your vehicle if it's damaged from something other than a collision, such as fire, theft, vandalism or sudden weather events.
- Collision coverage: Collision insurance can pay to repair or replace your vehicle when it is damaged in a car crash, no matter who caused the accident.
- Roadside assistance: If you use your Ford Transit for big road trips, a breakdown could leave you stranded. This coverage can reimburse you for expenses like towing, replacing a dead battery and flat tire repairs.
How to get a Ford Transit Connect car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Ford Transit Connect with other similar cars
|
Ford Transit Connect
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,423Read More
|
Toyota Sienna
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,674Read More
|
Chrysler Pacifica
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,603See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$35,499
|$39,185
|$42,450
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|26 mpg
|21 mpg
|22 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Better than average
|Average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: