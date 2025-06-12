 Skip to Main Content

Ford Transit Connect car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Jun 12, 2025
On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Ford Transit Connect?

Ford Transit car insurance costs an average of $2,423 per year for full coverage, or $202 per month.

While the make and model you choose to drive plays a role in your insurance costs, other rating factors can make your personal insurance rate significantly higher or lower than the average. Along with location and coverage selection, your driving history and (in most states) age and credit-based insurance score are major cost drivers.

Before signing on the dotted line for your Ford Transit, consider getting quotes for several types of makes and models to ensure the insurance rate for the Transit fits within your insurance budget.

$2,423 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$802 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $37,170

Trims available: Ford Transit Connect passenger trims are available in XLT Van 4D, XL Van 4D and Titanium Van 4D

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

According to RepairPal, repair costs for the Ford Transit Connect are slightly higher than average, at $926 per year. With most of Ford's vehicle parts being sourced outside of the U.S. and with the vehicle being discontinued, the cost of replacement parts may increase, which could cause an increase in car insurance rates.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Some used Transits may have the optional advanced driver assistance with blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and other features. While these features may reduce the risk of an accident, they can cost more to repair when damaged, which may impact insurance costs.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) doesn't have an overall safety rating for the Transit cargo van, but it does give a safety rating of 4 stars for the passenger wagon. Prior model years have similar ratings and few complaints and recalls.

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Ford Transit Connect

Car insurance rates have increased drastically over the past few years, leaving many drivers searching for cheap car insurance. One of the best ways to find better rates is by comparing coverage and price with at least three different carriers.

How much does it cost to insure my Ford Transit Connect?

Your Ford Transit insurance rate will vary depending on which carrier you choose and how they rate your driving profile.

2023 Ford Transit Connect car insurance premium by carrier
Progressive
Progressive
$1,617
$1,617
- $806
- $806
USAA
USAA
$1,743
$1,743
- $680
- $680
Nationwide
Nationwide
$1,751
$1,751
- $672
- $672
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$1,751
$1,751
- $672
- $672
Geico
Geico
$1,932
$1,932
- $491
- $491
Other car insurance coverage for a Ford Transit Connect

Most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance, typically only liability coverage, to legally operate a vehicle. This type of insurance helps pay for injuries or property damage you cause to others, but it may not cover your own medical bills unless your state requires personal injury protection. Additionally, you wouldn't have coverage to pay for repairs to your vehicle if you were at fault for an accident.

Since minimal car insurance may not be enough coverage for a severe accident, you may want to consider adding more coverage to your policy for better financial protection.

  • Comprehensive coverage: This coverage can pay to repair your vehicle if it's damaged from something other than a collision, such as fire, theft, vandalism or sudden weather events.
  • Collision coverage: Collision insurance can pay to repair or replace your vehicle when it is damaged in a car crash, no matter who caused the accident.
  • Roadside assistance: If you use your Ford Transit for big road trips, a breakdown could leave you stranded. This coverage can reimburse you for expenses like towing, replacing a dead battery and flat tire repairs.

How to get a Ford Transit Connect car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Ford Transit Connect with other similar cars

Ford Transit Connect Ford Transit Connect
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,423
Read More
Toyota Sienna Toyota Sienna
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,674
Read More
Chrysler Pacifica Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,603
Price (MSRP)
$35,499 $39,185 $42,450
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
4 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
26 mpg 21 mpg 22 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Better than average Average Better than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

Written by
Shannon Martin
Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance
Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Senior editor, Insurance