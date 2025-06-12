Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Ford Ranger car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Ford Ranger?
On average, the Ford Ranger costs $2,443, or $204 per month, to insure with full coverage. That's roughly 9 percent less than the national average, making the Ranger a fairly affordable truck to own.
The vehicle you own is just one factor in your insurance rates, however — not all Ranger owners will pay the same price for coverage. For instance, the cost of car insurance varies from state to state, and personal risk factors like age, credit and driving record can all drive up or reduce your premiums. Ford Ranger insurance costs can also vary based on vehicle age, trim and other features, which impact the price and availability of parts as well as the risk of accidents.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $33,080
Trims available: XL, XLT, Lariat and Raptor
Repair costs
Older Rangers may be more affordable to repair due to fewer tech features, but it may also be more difficult to source the right parts. The higher the cost of repairs, the more your insurance may cost.
Safety features
Safety features scale up as you move up the Ranger's four trims, from basic forward collision mitigation in the XL to adaptive cruise control and automated parking in Lariat and Raptor models. Safety tech can reduce your risk of a crash, but it adds to repair costs.
Crash ratings
The Ranger's crash test ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety are mixed, with a higher risk of damage and injury than some competitors. This can drive up the cost of coverage.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Ford Ranger
No single car insurance company has the cheapest insurance for all Ford Rangers. Because the cost of auto insurance is influenced by so many factors — many of which have nothing to do with the truck you drive — it's important to compare quotes from multiple car insurance providers in order to find the best fit.
To get you started, Bankrate's insurance editorial team compared average premiums from a range of top-rated carriers and found a few that tend to offer affordable rates for Ford Rangers. The carriers in the table below boast competitive average premiums for this model along with best-in-class features like customer service, financial strength and digital tools, but they may not be the only cheap providers with good offers for you.
How much does it cost to insure my Ford Ranger?
To find the exact price of car insurance for your Ford Ranger, you may want to request quotes to compare from the carriers listed below, along with others in your area.
2023 Ford Ranger car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Ford Ranger
The amount of car insurance coverage you need for a Ford Ranger may vary depending on your needs and budget. However, most owners would benefit from purchasing more than the minimum insurance required in their state, which typically only covers a small amount of driver liability. Consider some of the following coverage options when insuring a Ford Ranger:
- Collision insurance: If your Ranger is financed or leased, collision coverage will be a requirement from your lender. This type of insurance covers damage to your vehicle caused by a collision, regardless of who was at fault.
- Comprehensive insurance: Theft, vandalism, hitting an animal or severe weather — these are just a few of the non-collision losses that comprehensive car insurance covers. Along with collision insurance, it's a requirement by most lenders.
- Gap insurance: If your Ranger is totaled or stolen while you still owe more on it than it's worth, gap insurance can cover the difference. Because pickups are a popular theft target, this may be a worthwhile investment for Ranger owners.
- Rental car reimbursement: If you add this rental endorsement to your Ranger's insurance policy, your insurance company will help pay for a rental car if your Ranger is in the shop following a covered loss.
How to get a Ford Ranger car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Ford Ranger with other similar cars
|
Ford Ranger
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,443Read More
|
Ford F-150
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,608Read More
|
Toyota Tacoma
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,379Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$33,080
|$38,810
|$31,590
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|19-26 mpg
|16-24 mpg
|19-24 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
