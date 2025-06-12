 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Ford Ranger car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Jun 12, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Ford Ranger?

On average, the Ford Ranger costs $2,443, or $204 per month, to insure with full coverage. That's roughly 9 percent less than the national average, making the Ranger a fairly affordable truck to own.

The vehicle you own is just one factor in your insurance rates, however — not all Ranger owners will pay the same price for coverage. For instance, the cost of car insurance varies from state to state, and personal risk factors like age, credit and driving record can all drive up or reduce your premiums. Ford Ranger insurance costs can also vary based on vehicle age, trim and other features, which impact the price and availability of parts as well as the risk of accidents.

$2,443 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$810 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $33,080

Trims available: XL, XLT, Lariat and Raptor

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Older Rangers may be more affordable to repair due to fewer tech features, but it may also be more difficult to source the right parts. The higher the cost of repairs, the more your insurance may cost.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Safety features scale up as you move up the Ranger's four trims, from basic forward collision mitigation in the XL to adaptive cruise control and automated parking in Lariat and Raptor models. Safety tech can reduce your risk of a crash, but it adds to repair costs.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Ranger's crash test ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety are mixed, with a higher risk of damage and injury than some competitors. This can drive up the cost of coverage.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Ford Ranger

No single car insurance company has the cheapest insurance for all Ford Rangers. Because the cost of auto insurance is influenced by so many factors — many of which have nothing to do with the truck you drive — it's important to compare quotes from multiple car insurance providers in order to find the best fit.

To get you started, Bankrate's insurance editorial team compared average premiums from a range of top-rated carriers and found a few that tend to offer affordable rates for Ford Rangers. The carriers in the table below boast competitive average premiums for this model along with best-in-class features like customer service, financial strength and digital tools, but they may not be the only cheap providers with good offers for you.

How much does it cost to insure my Ford Ranger?

To find the exact price of car insurance for your Ford Ranger, you may want to request quotes to compare from the carriers listed below, along with others in your area.

2023 Ford Ranger car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$1,680
$1,680
- $763
- $763
Progressive
Progressive
$1,819
$1,819
- $624
- $624
Nationwide
Nationwide
$1,860
$1,860
- $583
- $583
Travelers
Travelers
$2,127
$2,127
- $316
- $316
AAA
AAA
$2,151
$2,151
- $292
- $292
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location Pin Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Other car insurance coverage for a Ford Ranger

The amount of car insurance coverage you need for a Ford Ranger may vary depending on your needs and budget. However, most owners would benefit from purchasing more than the minimum insurance required in their state, which typically only covers a small amount of driver liability. Consider some of the following coverage options when insuring a Ford Ranger:

  • Collision insurance: If your Ranger is financed or leased, collision coverage will be a requirement from your lender. This type of insurance covers damage to your vehicle caused by a collision, regardless of who was at fault.
  • Comprehensive insurance: Theft, vandalism, hitting an animal or severe weather — these are just a few of the non-collision losses that comprehensive car insurance covers. Along with collision insurance, it's a requirement by most lenders.
  • Gap insurance: If your Ranger is totaled or stolen while you still owe more on it than it's worth, gap insurance can cover the difference. Because pickups are a popular theft target, this may be a worthwhile investment for Ranger owners.
  • Rental car reimbursement: If you add this rental endorsement to your Ranger's insurance policy, your insurance company will help pay for a rental car if your Ranger is in the shop following a covered loss.

How to get a Ford Ranger car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Ford Ranger with other similar cars

Ford Ranger Ford Ranger
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,443
Read More
Ford F-150 Ford F-150
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,608
Read More
Toyota Tacoma Toyota Tacoma
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,379
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$33,080 $38,810 $31,590
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
4 stars 5 stars Not rated
Gas mileage
19-26 mpg 16-24 mpg 19-24 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Average Average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Ford Transit Connect Ford Transit Connect
Ford F-150 Ford F-150
Ford Mustang Ford Mustang
Ford Escape Ford Escape
Ford Expedition Ford Expedition
Ford Explorer Ford Explorer
Ford F-250 SD SRW Ford F-250 SD SRW
Written by
R.E. Hawley
Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance