Ford Mustang car insurance: cost and quotes

Natalie Todoroff
Mariah Posey
Mariah Posey
Updated Jun 12, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Mustang?

Insuring a Ford Mustang will likely cost you. On average, it costs $3,544 a year to insure a Mustang at full coverage, which is 32 percent more than the national average. A minimum coverage policy costs $787, 2 percent less than the national average cost of that policy type.

Insurance companies consider various factors when pricing your policy, and your vehicle's make and model is an important one. Things like the cost of repairs, the price of vehicle replacement parts, crash safety ratings and different safety features can all influence what you end up paying.

$3,544 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$787 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

MSRP: $31,920

Trims available: EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium, Dark Horse, Dark Horse Premium

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Ford Mustang repair costs skew cheaper; RepairPal estimates that it costs an average $709 per year in maintenance and repairs. The lower repair costs are largely due to the fact that most Mustang parts are made in the U.S. or Canada, which tend to cost less than imported parts.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

All trim levels of the 2025 Ford Mustang come with blind-spot warnings, cross-traffic alerts, automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance. In theory, these safety features lower the chance of an accident, which should lower insurance costs. However, high-tech safety specs can be more expensive to repair, which can bring insurance costs up.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The 2025 Ford Mustang received a generally positive safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). However, it wasn't a Top Safety Pick. In general, cars that fare better in accidents are seen as lower risk, and are therefore usually cheaper to insure.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Mustang

Just because Mustang car insurance can be expensive doesn't mean it has to be. While car insurance companies largely look at the same factors to set your rate, how each company weighs these factors is different. This is why it's so important to compare quotes before deciding on a car insurance company — you could find a better rate with another company.

How much does it cost to insure my Mustang?

To help get the comparison process started, Bankrate's insurance editorial team compiled average Ford Mustang car insurance rates from some of the nation's top providers.
Other car insurance coverage for a Mustang

In most states, you'll need to carry a car insurance policy to register your vehicle. Each state has its own guidelines for how much coverage you need to have at a minimum, but these minimum requirements may not offer enough financial protection. For instance, you won't be covered for vehicle theft if you only have minimum coverage. You may want to consider building out your policy with these optional add-ons:

  • Comprehensive coverage: With comprehensive coverage, you can file a claim for a variety of different non-accident-related losses like vehicle theft, weather damage and animal collisions.
  • Collision coverage: This can help pay for your vehicle's repairs if you cause an accident. If you have both collision and comprehensive coverage, you'll have what's known as a full coverage car insurance policy.
  • Gap insurance: If you have a loan on your vehicle and your new car is totaled, this coverage can help pay the difference of what you owe to your financial lender.

How to get a Mustang car insurance quote 

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Mustang with other similar cars

Ford Mustang Ford Mustang
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,544
Read More
Dodge Challenger Dodge Challenger
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,684
Read More
Chevrolet Camaro Chevrolet Camaro
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,065
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$31,920 $32,800 $32,500
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
18-26 combined city/highway mpg 18-23 combined city/highway mpg 16-22 combined city/highway mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

Natalie Todoroff
Writer II, Insurance
Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer and industry analyst for Bankrate. She is based in San Francisco and holds a personal lines insurance license.
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance