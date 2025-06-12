 Skip to Main Content

Ford F-250 car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Jun 12, 2025
How much does it cost to insure an F-250?

Larger trucks typically come with slightly larger insurance bills, and the Ford F-250 is no exception. It costs an average of $2,732 per year to insure a Ford F-250 at full coverage. This is 2 percent more than the national average cost of full coverage, which is $2,680 per year. The F-150 — the “light duty” to the F-250's “heavy duty” — costs an average of $2,608 per year for the same coverage level.

The kind of truck you drive plays an important role in determining your insurance bill. Insurance companies tend to look at factors like repair costs, safety features and crash ratings when calculating your rate.

$2,732 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$851 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

2025 MSRP: $45,300

Trims available: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum

Repair costs

Cars that are more expensive to repair will almost always be more expensive to insure. Although the Ford F-250 is made and assembled in the U.S., as a larger truck, it usually needs bigger, pricier repair parts. RepairPal estimates that, per year, F-250 owners spend an average of $1,241 on maintenance and repairs.

Safety features

The F-250's safety features are fairly low-tech. The base trim has front, side, and side curtain airbags, along with seat belt alters — but not many extra bells and whistles. These can help reduce crash severity, lowering insurance rates, but may help drivers avoid the higher insurance rates associated with high-tech safety features, which can be more expensive to repair.

Crash ratings

Heavy-duty pickup trucks like the F-250 aren't usually rated by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). However, the 2024 truck model earned an 83/100 rating from consumer analytics company J.D. Power for quality and reliability. Its larger size also helps keep passengers safer in a collision; the IIHS rated the F-250 “substantially better than average” in terms of personal injury losses.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for an F-250

Just because average car insurance rates for the Ford F-250 skew slightly higher doesn't mean you can't find a good deal. While insurance companies look at the same things — vehicle information, driving history, location, etc. — how they weigh those factors when setting your rate will vary. That's why there's no single car insurance company that offers the cheapest Ford F-250 insurance; it will vary from person to person. But, a good way to know if you're getting a good deal is to compare a handful of quotes before choosing a policy.

How much does it cost to insure my F-250?

To help you get the comparison process started, Bankrate's insurance editorial team gathered average rates from some of the more affordable F-250 car insurance providers.

2023 F-250 car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$1,742
$1,742
- $990
- $990
Erie
Erie
$1,793
$1,793
- $939
- $939
Nationwide
Nationwide
$1,933
$1,933
- $799
- $799
USAA
USAA
$2,114
$2,114
- $618
- $618
Travelers
Travelers
$2,229
$2,229
- $503
- $503
Other car insurance coverage for an F-250

Your car insurance must meet, at the very least, meet your state's minimum coverage requirements. The rest is up to you for the most part. If you have a loan on your vehicle, your financial lender may also get some say in how much coverage you need.

State minimum coverage requirements often aren't enough to fully financially protect you after an accident or other loss. For instance, if you only have minimum coverage, you won't be covered if your truck is stolen. Consider these insurance add-ons, called endorsements, when building out your Ford F-250 car insurance policy:

  • Comprehensive coverage: Called other-than-collision coverage, this add-on financially protects a variety of different losses like vehicle theft, weather damage and hitting an animal. This, combined with collision coverage, is typically considered full coverage.
  • Collision coverage: If you're found at fault for an accident, this coverage can help pay for your vehicle's repairs. With only a minimum coverage car insurance policy, you'd need to pay for your car's repairs if you cause the accident.
  • Roadside assistance: Although the F-250 is one of Ford's most capable trucks, it can still get stuck. Adding roadside assistance to your policy can help you out in a pinch if you run out of gas, get a flat tire or your battery dies.
  • Commercial use endorsement: It's not uncommon for drivers to use their F-250s for work purposes. If that's the case, you'll need either a separate commercial car insurance policy or a business use endorsement.

How to get an F-250 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare F-250 with other similar cars

Ford F-250 SD SRW Ford F-250 SD SRW
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,732
Read More
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,663
See more models
GMC Sierra 1500 GMC Sierra 1500
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,919
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$45,300 $37,000 $38,300
NHTSA Safety rating
Not rated 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
15 mpg 24 mpg 24 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Average Average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
Primary vehicle
Good credit score
Clean driving record
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Natalie Todoroff
Amelia Buckley
