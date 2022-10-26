Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Ford F-150 car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Ford F-150?
The average cost of car insurance for a Ford F-150 is $2,608 per year ($217 per month) for full coverage and $802 per year ($67 per month) for minimum coverage. This is relatively in line with the average costs of full and minimum coverage nationwide, according to data sourced from Quadrant Informaiton Services.
Car insurance rates vary based on a range of factors that insurers take into account when determining premium. Drivers with clean driving records tend to have the most reasonable rates. Your car's age plays a role, as does your own age and gender (in most states). Another factor is your vehicle's crash rate stats. These are good for the F-150 — the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has named this Ford model as a Top Safety Pick for the last three years, citing reinforced frame elements added in the vehicle's 2021 redesign as one element in its favor.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s retail price for 2024 model (MSRP): Starting at $37,065
Trims available for latest model year: XL, STX, XLT, TREMOR, LARIAT, King Ranch, Platinum and Raptor
Repair costs
Repair costs for Ford F-150s are about average for vehicles of its size, though larger trucks and those with imported parts are likely to cost more. The most common complaint about this model is a lack of heat in the cabin, which can generally be fixed for under $200.
Safety features
The Ford F-150 features enhanced safety features, such as a pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a lane-keeping system that scans the road to correct lane sways. There's also a rear view camera, adaptive cruise control and a blind spot information system.
Crash ratings
The IIHS crash ratings for the Ford F-150 are generally positive, with the 2024 models designated as a Top Safety Pick. In most categories, the vehicle earned a "Good" rating — the highest possible — with only the rear passenger injury measurements coming in below average.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Ford F-150
Bankrate's insurance editorial team, using data supplied by Quadrant Information Services, gathered average rates from insurers for the F-150 to help you find the best price for your own truck. It can be useful to remember that the best car insurance for your needs may not be the cheapest option. You may want to consider other factors, such as available coverage options, discount variety, customer service rankings and overall financial strength.
How much does it cost to insure a Ford F-150?
The best way to find cheap car insurance for your Ford F-150 is by gathering quotes from more than one insurer, so you can compare prices. Since every insurer uses its own method of determining premiums, you are likely to end up with a broad range of potential prices and can choose the lowest one if cost is your top consideration.
2023 Ford F-150 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,697
|
$1,697
|
- $911
|
- $911
|
$1,747
|
$1,747
|
- $861
|
- $861
|
$2,056
|
$2,056
|
- $552
|
- $552
|
$2,102
|
$2,102
|
- $506
|
- $506
|
$2,162
|
$2,162
|
- $446
|
- $446
2013 Ford F-150 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,312
|
$1,312
|
- $406
|
- $406
|
$1,039
|
$1,039
|
- $679
|
- $679
|
$1,631
|
$1,631
|
- $87
|
- $87
|
$1,729
|
$1,729
|
+ $11
|
+ $11
|
$1,509
|
$1,509
|
- $209
|
- $209
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Ford F-150
You may have multiple considerations when choosing the best car insurance for your needs. Price may be one of them, but other factors are also likely to play a role. Keep in mind, for example, that your state's minimum car insurance requirements may not be enough to give you adequate coverage in a serious accident. For more robust coverage, you may want to consider increasing your liability coverage and adding some of the following types of insurance:
- Collision: Will help cover the cost of repairs to your F-150 if you are in an at-fault accident.
- Comprehensive: Helps with repair costs if your truck is damaged in something other than an accident, such as a weather-related incident, vandalism or fire. Along with collision, comprehensive coverage is considered part of a full coverage policy.
- Roadside assistance: This add-on can assist if you have a breakdown while driving and may include towing coverage, battery charging and more.
- Gap insurance: If you have an auto loan or lease on your F-150 and your car is totaled or stolen and not recovered, this will help cover the gap between what you owe and the car's actual cash value.
- New Vehicle replacement: If your late-model F-150 is deemed a total loss after an accident, this endorsement may pay to allow you to replace it with a new car of the same make and model. This is generally only available for the first year or two that you own the truck.
How to get a Ford F-150 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Ford F-150 with other similar cars
|
Ford F-150
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,608Read More
|
Toyota Tundra
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,845Read More
|
Nissan Titan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,882Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$37,065
|$40,090
|$46,690
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|4 stars
|Gas mileage
|16-23 mpg
|17-24 mpg
|16-21 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: