Ford Explorer car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Ford Explorer?
According to Bankrate's analysis of average rates from Quadrant Information Services, Ford Explorer owners pay an average of $2,544 per year to insure their SUV at full coverage, and $812 for minimum coverage. This is close to the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,680 per year for full coverage and $802 for minimum coverage.
That said, your insurance bill will likely be different. The cost of auto insurance varies based on a host of rating factors, like the cost of repairs, your vehicle's safety features and how well a car does in an accident. Your car insurance rates will also depend on things specific to you, like your driving record, age, credit history and insurance history.
2025 MSRP: Starting at $39,785
2025 Trims: Active, ST-Line, Platinum and ST
Repair costs
The Explorer has slightly above-average repair costs, but it's generally not considered expensive to own. According to RepairPal, the Ford Explorer has average annual repair costs of $732 — slightly higher than the $573 yearly average for a midsize SUV and the $652 average for all cars. Insurance companies often consider repair costs when setting rates, and lower repair costs usually lead to lower insurance premiums.
Safety features
For 2025, the Ford Explorer comes with a suite of built-in safety features like lane-keeping assistance and evasive steering assist. Higher trims come with the more advanced Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, which includes a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors. Safety features are something of a catch-22 with insurance pricing: high-tech safety features can make accidents less likely, which should bring insurance costs down. However, they could potentially increase insurance costs due to higher repair costs.
Crash ratings
Organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) measure how well a vehicle performs in an accident. The 2025 Explorer received top marks from both organizations; the SUV got 5 stars from the NHTSA and received a favorable rating from the IIHS in most categories. The 2024 iteration of the Explorer was named a Top Safety Pick Plus by the IIHS, while the 2023 version was a Top Safety Pick. Vehicles that fare better in accidents tend to cost less to insure.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Ford Explorer
The cheapest car insurance company for you may be different from someone else's cheapest option. That's because each car insurance company uses its own method to determine what you pay. So, while insurance companies, for the most part, look at the same factors, how they're weighed could change. That's why insurance experts recommend comparing quotes before you buy a policy.
How much does it cost to insure my Ford Explorer?
To help get the comparison process started, Bankrate's insurance editorial team picked some affordable Ford Explorer car insurance from some top providers.
2023 Ford Explorer car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Ford Explorer
In every state (save for New Hampshire), you'll need to have a car insurance policy in order to register your vehicle. Your insurance policy must, at the very least, meet your state's minimum requirements. However, minimum coverage often doesn't offer drivers enough financial protection after an accident. To broaden your coverage, consider these add-ons:
- Comprehensive coverage: With this on your policy, you can file a claim for non-accident-related losses like weather damage, vehicle theft and hitting an animal.
- Collision coverage: If you cause an accident, collision coverage can help pay for your vehicle's repairs.
- Rental car reimbursement: The average claim cycle time is almost 19 days, according to J.D. Power. A rental car reimbursement can help you pay for a rental while your vehicle undergoes repairs from a covered claim.
How to get a Ford Explorer car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Explorer with other similar cars
|
Ford Explorer
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,544Read More
|
Kia Telluride
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,566See more models
|
Toyota Highlander
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,569Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$39,785
|$36,390
|$39,820
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|20-24 combined city/highway mpg
|20-22 combined city/highway mpg
|24-35 combined city/highway mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: