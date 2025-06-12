Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Ford Expedition car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Ford Expedition?
Car insurance for a Ford Expedition costs $2,859 per year for full coverage, which is 2,859 than the national average. According to Bankrate's analysis of premium data from Quadrant Information Services, a minimum coverage policy for this full-size SUV costs $811 per year, while the national average cost of minimum coverage is $802 annually.
Insurance companies look at a variety of different factors to calculate your premium, one of which is what kind of car you drive. Zooming in further, an insurance company often considers a vehicle's repair costs, safety features and crash ratings when setting your rate.
2025 MSRP: From $62,000
Trims available: Active, MAX Active, Platinum, MAX Platinum, Tremor, King Ranch, MAX King Ranch
Repair costs
When a vehicle is more expensive to repair, it's also usually more expensive to insure. This tracks for the Ford Expedition; research from CarEdge shows that, over a 10-year ownership period, Expedition owners pay around $10,300 in maintenance and repairs — more than $2,000 more than other popular SUVs. RepairPal has the estimate slightly lower at around $861 per year — still higher than the national average of $652 annually.
Safety features
In theory, safety features should bring car insurance costs down. After all, they're there to lower the chances of you getting into an accident and filing an insurance claim. However, features with more advanced technology tend to be more expensive and labor-intensive to fix, which in turn can bring insurance costs up. The Ford Expedition comes with a suite of higher-tech safety perks like front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and anti-lock brakes.
Crash ratings
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) measures how different cars hold up after accidents to determine their safety. The 2025 Ford Expedition received a mixed report card; it got marginal ratings for some types of accidents. Having an average, or below-average, safety rating can make car insurance more expensive, as drivers are more likely to be injured after an accident.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Ford Expedition
Our analysis shows that Ford Expedition car insurance could cost you a little more. However, that doesn't mean it's impossible to find a cheap policy. It's tempting to think that all insurance companies are the same; in reality, they vary widely in how they calculate your rate. That's why most insurance experts recommend comparing quotes from a handful of companies to find the one that offers you the best deal for your coverage needs.
How much does it cost to insure my Ford Expedition?
It can be confusing as to where to start, but Bankrate can help. In the table below, our insurance editorial team compiled average Ford Expedition car insurance rates from some of the top auto insurance providers.
2023 Ford Expedition car insurance premiums by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Ford Expedition
If you have a loan on your vehicle, your financial lender may get a say in how much car insurance you need. Otherwise, it's up to you to decide how much coverage to purchase. You'll need at least your state's minimum-required car insurance, but often, this alone doesn't offer adequate financial protection. With just minimum coverage, your car insurance policy won't be able to help if your vehicle is stolen, sustains weather damage or gets stuck on the side of the road. For those scenarios, you'd need these endorsements:
- Roadside assistance: The Expedition has some off-road capabilities, but that doesn't guarantee you won't get stuck. Having roadside assistance can help if you need a tow, run out of fuel or suffer engine failure (among other things).
- Collision coverage: If the other driver is at fault for an accident, their insurance policy would pay for your vehicle's repairs. But, if you cause an accident, fixing your car is your responsibility. Collision insurance can help with those repair costs.
- Comprehensive coverage: You can file a claim under the comprehensive insurance part of your policy for losses not related to a car accident. These can include vehicle theft, weather damage and hitting an animal.
- Gap insurance: Short for guaranteed asset protection, gap insurance can help cover the difference between what you owe on your car loan and the payout you get from your insurance company if your vehicle is rendered a total loss.
How to get a Ford Expedition car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Ford Expedition with other similar cars
|
Ford Expedition
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,859Read More
|
Chevrolet Tahoe
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,715See more models
|
GMC Yukon
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,857See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$62,000
|$59,000
|$67,200
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|18 mpg
|22 mpg
|23 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: