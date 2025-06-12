 Skip to Main Content

Ford Escape car insurance: cost and quotes

Updated Jun 12, 2025
Advertising disclosure
How much does it cost to insure an Escape?

The average annual cost of full coverage car insurance for a Ford Escape is $2,427, coming in around 9 percent less compared to the national average across all vehicles. However, your premium could look quite different depending on personal factors like where you live, your driving history and the coverage limits you choose.

From an insurance standpoint, the Escape tends to land in an affordable range. Its strong safety ratings, standard driver-assistance tech and relatively affordable repair costs help keep premiums manageable. Just keep in mind that choosing a hybrid or higher-performance trim could nudge your rate higher.

$2,427 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$790 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's retail price (MSRP): Starting at $29,150

Trims available: Plug-in Hybrid, Active, ST-Line, ST-Line Select, ST-Line Elite, Platinum

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Ford parts are widely available and generally affordable, which helps keep repair costs in check. This can work in your favor when it comes to insurance, especially if you're driving one of the more common trims.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Every Escape includes Ford Co-Pilot360, which bundles in safety features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist — all of which may contribute to lower premiums.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The 2025 Escape earned top marks from the NHTSA with a 5-star overall rating, and received "Good" scores in most IIHS crash tests, helping it hold its own in the safety category. These are positive signals for insurers, and could result in lower rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies for an Escape

One of the best ways to lock in a competitive rate for your Escape is to shop around. Since insurers each calculate risk a little differently, a company that’s pricey for one driver could be surprisingly affordable for another. To help you kick off your search, we’ve compiled average rates from several major carriers. These companies offer below-average premiums for the Escape while still delivering solid customer service, strong financial ratings and a variety of coverage options and discounts.

How much does it cost to insure my Escape?

Below are the average annual full coverage premiums for the 2023 Ford Escape from five top insurance providers.

2023 Escape car insurance premium by carrier
USAA
USAA
$1,928
$1,928
- $499
- $499
AAA
AAA
$1,699
$1,699
- $728
- $728
Nationwide
Nationwide
$1,763
$1,763
- $664
- $664
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$1,788
$1,788
- $639
- $639
Grange Insurance
Grange Insurance
$1,767
$1,767
- $660
- $660
Other car insurance coverage for an Escape

While it’s tempting to stick with the lowest-priced car insurance option, minimum state-required coverage often isn’t enough to fully protect a vehicle like the Ford Escape. This compact SUV’s value, tech features and varied powertrain options make it a strong candidate for a more robust policy. If you rely on your Escape for family travel, commuting or weekend adventures, it may be worth considering add-ons that offer better financial security after an accident or major loss.

Here are a few optional coverage types that can help protect your Escape — and your budget — from unexpected surprises:

  • Comprehensive coverage: Pays for damage from events like theft, vandalism, fire, hail or hitting an animal — which could be helpful if your Escape is parked outdoors often.
  • Collision coverage: Covers repairs after an accident, even if you’re at fault. This coverage can help avoid large out-of-pocket bills.
  • Gap insurance: If you financed your new Escape or have a lease, gap insurance can cover the difference between what you owe and the vehicle’s value if it’s totaled.
  • Rental reimbursement: Helps pay for a rental car while your Escape is in the shop after a covered claim, keeping you mobile while repairs are underway.
  • Roadside assistance: Can be a low-cost add-on for peace of mind, especially if you often drive long distances or through remote areas.

How to get an Escape car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Escape with other similar cars

The compact SUV class is packed with strong contenders, and the Ford Escape holds its own with flexible powertrain options, generous cabin space and an approachable price point. But how does it stack up against top models from other makes like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V? These two are among the most popular in the segment and offer a good benchmark for comparing pricing, mileage, safety and insurance claims data.

Use the table below to see how the 2025 Ford Escape compares side-by-side with these models:

Ford Escape Ford Escape
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,427
Read More
Honda CR-V Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,258
Read More
Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,394
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$29,150 $30,100 $29,250
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
26-40 combined city/hwy MPG 28-40 combined city/hwy MPG 28-39 combined city/hwy MPG
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Average Substantially better than average Better than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

