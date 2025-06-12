Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Car insurance for Ford
How much does it cost to insure a Ford?
Ford's diverse lineup, ranging from practical sedans to rugged trucks and high-performance sports cars, makes it challenging to determine a single average cost of car insurance. Models like the Ford Escape tend to be slightly below average in insurance costs, while the Mustang is usually on the higher end.
That said, your unique driver profile is also a significant rating factor that influences your insurance rate. Insurance companies weigh things like location, driving history and annual mileage to determine your premium. So keep in mind that our analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services gives you a good idea of insurance costs for different Ford models, but your actual premium may be higher or lower.
Car insurance for Ford: By model
The starting price of the Ford Transit Connect was $33,105 or the 2023 model, the last year the vehicle was manufactured for North America. Designed for practicality, it features a compact footprint and is offered in cargo or passenger configurations. Insurance costs for the Transit Connect are about average, but can increase if used for business.
With a starting MSRP of $37,065, the Ford F-150 comes in eight models and numerous engines, including hybrid options and heavy towing setups. F-150 insurance rates can vary widely, with higher trims potentially increasing insurance costs.
The Mustang is an iconic sports car known for its performance and various model options, like the GT and Dark Horse. Typically, insurance for sports cars and high-performance vehicles runs on the higher end due to the increased risk of speeding and car crashes. The Mustang's starting MSRP is $31,920.
As a combat crossover SUV, the Escape has good fuel economy and comes in six models, including a plug-in hybrid option. High-end trims like the ST-Line Elite, feature advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control and intersection assist. Its starting MSRP is $29,895.
A full-size SUV with a starting price of $62,320, the Expedition offers powerful towing and seating for up to eight people. Car insurance for luxury vehicles is usually more expensive than for typical cars due to higher labor and repair costs.
The Explorer is Ford's mid-sized SUV, roomier than the Escape and a practical step down from the Expedition. With three-row seating and a starting price of $40,050, the Explorer's insurance costs tend to align with the national average.
The F-250 is a heavy-duty truck built for towing and worksite reliability. All F-250s have V8 engines and some have optional diesel engines and trailer towing packages. Insurance rates for this super-duty truck can be higher than average, and even more so if used for business. Its starting MSRP is $45,300.
The Ranger is a mid-size truck that's versatile enough for light-duty work and daily commuting. The truck has seating for five, 7,500 lbs towing capability and off-road packages. The starting MSRP is $33,330 and insurance rates are fairly average, but are likely to increase with higher trim packages.
Ford features that impact insurance costs
Fords come equipped with a wide array of features, some of which can impact how much you pay for car insurance. Safety and driver-assist tech may help reduce your risk of having an accident, but can also be expensive to repair or replace when damaged. Knowing which features matter to insurers can help you make a more informed decision when choosing a trim or package level.
- Vehicle replacement parts: While most of Ford's vehicles are assembled in the U.S., many vehicle parts are made overseas. Delays in availability, higher repair costs and import tariffs can drive up insurance premiums.
- Safety features: Anti-theft technology, such as engine immobilizers, can help reduce the cost of insurance. However, other features, like Ford Co-Pilot 360, which uses cameras for blind-spot monitoring, can reduce the risk of accidents but slightly increase rates due to expensive repair costs.
- Sport and luxury packages: Ford models known for high-performance or luxury will likely cost more in insurance. The combination of high repair costs and higher market value is a red flag to insurers, who price the higher risk accordingly.
Other car insurance coverage for Ford
Beyond the state-required minimum liability insurance, Ford drivers may want to consider additional types of coverage for more financial protection. The state-required coverage does not include coverage for damage to your car if you are at fault, and the limits may not be high enough for severe accidents. For added peace of mind, you may want to speak to your insurance agent about the following coverage types:
- Comprehensive insurance: This coverage pays for non-collision related losses, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and sudden weather damage like hail or wind.
- Collision insurance: If you are not at fault for an accident, the other drivers' property damage will likely pay for your vehicle damage. But if you are at-fault, then your collision coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle up to its actual cash value (ACV).
- Gap insurance: For Ford owners who lease or finance their cars, gap insurance may be a good option. This coverage pays the difference between the remaining balance of the loan and the ACV of the new car if it is declared a total loss from a covered claim.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: