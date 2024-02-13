Best cheap car insurance in Durham

Our insurance editorial team analyzed data provided by Quadrant Information Services to determine average rates in the city. Geico, State Farm and North Carolina Farm Bureau were the cheapest car insurance companies for full coverage, with Erie and Nationwide right behind. We assigned each carrier a Bankrate Score of 0.0-5.0 points based on average rates, rankings from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, available discounts and more, to help shoppers quickly compare companies to find the best insurer for their own policy.

Geico

Geico might be a good option for drivers in Durham who want to get the most affordable rate possible and only need basic coverage, since it offers the cheapest average car insurance rates in Durham of any of our chosen companies. Geico offers lots of potential discounts, too, including potential savings for military personnel, emergency deployment and federal employees, but its overall coverage options are pretty limited, so if you want a highly-customized policy, there may be better options. The company won a 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall (tie), based largely on its low rates and robust online and mobile app accessibility. Geico did, however, have the lowest J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction of any of our chosen insurers.

Learn more: Geico Insurance review

State Farm

State Farm might appeal to drivers in Durham because its premiums are extremely affordable and the company offers excellent discount opportunities, including two safe driver discount programs. Young drivers under 25 could save up to 15 percent by enrolling in the Steer Clear program, and drivers over 25 could save up to 30 percent by enrolling in the Drive Safe & Save program. State Farm also earned a 2023 Bankrate Award as Best Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers, so if you are in this category, you may want to ask for a quote. One quibble: State Farm’s customer service is not available 24/7.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

North Carolina Farm Bureau

North Carolina Farm Bureau is another highly-rated insurance provider in North Carolina. It is known for offering exceptional customer service, as well as reliable coverage and low average premiums. In order to get coverage through North Carolina Farm Bureau, however, you must be a Farm Bureau member, which requires a small annual fee. Farm Bureau members also get access to other perks, like discounted hotel rooms and free banking services. Farm Bureau’s mobile app is not as highly-rated as some of the other top car insurance companies in North Carolina, so if you prefer to do your insurance business via an app, you may want to consider getting quotes from other providers.

Learn more: Farm Bureau Insurance review

Erie

Erie is highly rated for overall customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the Southeast region. With Erie, Durham drivers can typically get an affordable rate without sacrificing coverage. We like that Erie offers a number of unique perks with every policy, like a rate lock guarantee, first accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, new car and better car protection and pet injury coverage. Erie insurance is only available in 12 states, however, so if you move frequently, it may not be the best choice for long-term coverage.

Learn more: Erie Insurance review

Nationwide

Although Nationwide’s average rates were the highest of any of our chosen companies, they were still well below the average for Durham, making them one of the best car insurance companies in Durham if you are looking for affordable rates. It could also be the right company for you if you value policy customization. There is a generous handful of endorsements, or add-ons, that you can purchase to augment your policy, including gap coverage, accident forgiveness and roadside assistance. You can also elect to have a vanishing deductible, that takes $100 off your deductible for every year you are claims-free. Like Erie, Nationwide is not available in all states, and the company scores below average on the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Survey, so if customer service is your top priority, there may be better options.

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review