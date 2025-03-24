Dodge Durango car insurance: cost and quotes
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Dodge Durango?
Full coverage for a Dodge Durango costs an average of $2,668 per year, which is 0 percent more than the national average, according to our analysis of data from Quadrant Information Services. A minimum coverage policy for a Dodge Durango costs an average of $855 annually, 7 percent more than the national average. Car insurance rates aren't standardized; they change based on different rating factors, including the type of car you drive. Your vehicle's safety features, repair costs and safety ratings will all impact your cost of coverage in addition to your personal driver characteristics.
Manufacturer's retail price for 2025 model (MSRP): Starts at $41,995
Trims Available for latest model year: SXT, SXT Plus, GT, GT Plus, GT Premium, Citadel, R/T, R/T Plus Trim, R/T Premium, SRT 392, SRT 392 Plus, SRT Premium, SRT Hellcat, SRT Hellcat Plus, SRT Hellcat Premium
Repair Costs
Most Dodge parts are made in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. While this makes repairs fairly accessible, tariffs could impact the cost of repairs in the coming years. Dodge models generally do not require specialized labor, helping keep costs and premiums low.
Safety Features
Blind spot monitoring, stability control and adaptive cruise control can help avoid accidents, bringing premiums down, but these features can be pricey to repair, which could increase rates.
Crash ratings
Dodge Durango IIHS safety ratings range from "good" to "poor." Its structure and safety cage get the lowest ratings. This could raise insurance rates slightly due to the risk of injury during an accident.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Dodge Durango
There's usually not one car insurance company that writes the cheapest Dodge Durango policy. Car insurance pricing is personal; factors like your age, credit history, driving record and ZIP code can all play a role in determining your premium. One company may be more lenient with low credit ratings but heavily surcharge drivers with speeding tickets. Shopping around and comparing quotes can help you hone in on which company is best for you. We complied average car insurance premiums for the Dodge Durango from companies with broad coverage options, discount variety, strong customer service and high financial strength ratings.
How much does it cost to insure my Dodge Durango?
Insurance costs will vary depending on the company that writes your policy. Each insurer uses its own underwriting method to set your premium, which is why it's so important to compare prices before choosing a policy.
|
|
|
|
$3,467
|
+ $634
|
$2,433
|
- $507
|
$2,113
|
- $293
|
$2,639
|
+ $168
|
$2,184
|
- $619
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Dodge Durango
Carrying just your state's minimum insurance requirements could leave you financially exposed. For instance, data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) found that the Durango caused more property damage than average in an accident. So, if you were at-fault for an accident and had a lower property damage liability limit, it's possible that your minimum coverage insurance won't be high enough. If you're in the market for a Dodge Durango, you might want to consider carrying a higher property damage liability and optional coverage types. Some to consider are:
- Comprehensive insurance: Covers theft, weather damage, animal collisions and falling objects. Not mandated by states, but if you have a loan on your vehicle, your financial lender may require it.
- Collision insurance: Pays for repairs to your vehicle after an accident — excluding animal collisions. Like comprehensive coverage, it's not required by states but could be required by your lender.
- Gap insurance: If you used a loan to purchase your vehicle, and that vehicle is totaled, gap insurance can help cover the difference between your insurance payout and the remaining loan balance.
How to get a Dodge Durango car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your Dodge Durango online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Dodge Durango with other similar cars
|
Dodge Durango
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,668Read More
|
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,700See more models
|
Ford Explorer
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,510See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$41,995
|$36,495
|$39,775
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|21 mpg
|22 mpg
|20 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: