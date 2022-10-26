 Skip to Main Content

Dodge Charger insurance: cost and quotes

Shannon Martin
Jessa Claeys
Jessa Claeys
Updated Mar 24, 2025
Explore offers from trusted carriers
On This Page

How much does it cost to insure my Dodge Charger?

The Dodge Charger is a classic American muscle car that makes a statement wherever it goes with speed and flair. Unfortunately, insurance companies agree, and price auto rates accordingly. The average cost of full coverage car insurance for a Dodge Charger is 81 percent more than the national average. Minimum coverage averages 10 percent more. The cost of auto insurance differs between vehicles due to several factors, including cost for parts and labor, crash test ratings, trim levels, age and value. The Dodge Charger was discontinued in 2023, so the information below is for the 2023 model. 

$4,855 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$875 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's original retail price for 2023 model (MSRP): From $34,230

Used retail price for 2023 model (MSRP): From $29,000

Trims available: SXT, GT, R/T, ScatPack, Scat Pack Widebody, SRT Hellcat Widebody, SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, and SRT Jailbreak

Repair Costs

If you own an older, gas-powered Charger, you might save on the cost of EV repairs. On the other hand, insurance costs can begin to climb when replacement components for older vehicles get scarce. 

Safety Features

Standard driver assistance features include forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts and front, side and rear parking sensors. 

Crash ratings

Crash tests performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that the Charger carries a high risk of leg injuries in frontal crashes, which could raise the cost of medical coverage. 

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Mar 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Dodge Charger

Car insurance isn't one size fits all. Rates depend on your personal risk profile and vehicle-related factors, which vary between carriers. Comparing auto rates among insurance providers can help you find coverage for your Dodge Charger without sacrificing coverage or jeopardizing your personal finances. To help you get started, Bankrate compiled average full coverage rates from five of the best car insurance companies in the table below.
Countryway
$1,237
- $1,532
Secura
$1,499
- $1,394
Oregon Mutual
$1,536
- $1,521
Hastings Mutual
$1,722
- $1,438
Integrity Insurance
$1,751
- $1,234
Other car insurance coverage for a Dodge Charger

When driving a Dodge Charger, finding cheapest car insurance by opting for minimum coverage may not always be the best choice. If you have a loan on your Charger, the bank usually requires full coverage insurance. Even if you own your car outright, insurance experts recommend higher levels of liability for better financial protection. According to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), Dodge Chargers have a drastically higher claim frequency rate across all six major insurance coverage types, making coverage selection paramount. Below are some additional car insurance coverage types worth considering:

  • Higher bodily injury and property damage limits: The base-level Dodge Charger has a 159 percent higher claim frequency for bodily injury claims than average. Since bodily injury coverage pays for medical payments for others when you are at fault for an accident, you may want to consider working with your insurance agent to increase your liability limits.
  • Collision insurance: Collision coverage pays up to the actual cash value of your vehicle, minus your deductible, if damaged in a car accident. Drivers with a bank loan are usually required to have collision coverage, and experts recommend keeping it in place as long as the cost of coverage is less than the value of your vehicle.
  • Comprehensive insurance: Chargers frequently top the list of most stolen vehicles. Comprehensive coverage can pay to repair or replace your Charger, up to its actual cash value, if it is vandalized or stolen. 

How to get a Dodge Charger car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your Dodge Charger online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model. 
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs. 
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Dodge Charger with other similar cars

Dodge Charger Dodge Charger
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,855
Read More
Ford Mustang Ford Mustang
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,529
Read More
Cadillac CT5 Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,039
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$34,230 $46,560 $47,595
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
23 mpg 22 mpg 21 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied: 

40 year old
Logo for Brand name
Primary vehicle
Good credit score
Clean driving record
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Dodge Challenger Dodge Challenger
Dodge Durango Dodge Durango
