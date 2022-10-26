Dodge Challenger insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Dodge Challenger?
The average insurance cost for a Dodge Challenger is $3,645 per year or $304 per month for full coverage, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. However, insurance rates for the Challenger can fluctuate based on several factors like the vehicle’s trim and the driver's profile and location.
High-performance cars like the Challenger typically come with higher insurance premiums. The reason? Power comes at a price. Vehicles with stronger engines and advanced performance capabilities often carry higher repair costs, which pushes premiums upward.
Other factors influencing rates include:
- Replacement part costs: High-performance parts tend to be more expensive to replace.
- Crash test ratings and safety features: While built-in safety technology may help reduce rates, the Challenger's classification as a performance vehicle can still drive premiums above the average for standard sedans and SUVs.
It's also worth noting that Dodge discontinued the Challenger after the 2023 model year as part of its shift toward electric vehicles (EVs). While new models are no longer being produced, insurance rates will continue to fluctuate based on the market.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $34,395
Trims available: 2023 was the last year Dodge produced the Challenger. Trim packages included: SXT, GT, three R/T packages and six SRT packages.
Repair Costs
The Dodge Challenger's average annual repair cost is approximately $650, which is higher than average for midsize cars. This could be due to the Challenger having high-performance parts that can come with heftier repair costs. These higher maintenance costs can influence insurance premiums, as insurers often factor in repair expenses when determining rates.
Safety Features
The Challenger offers several safety features, including optional forward collision warning and available blind-spot detection. However, some of the advanced safety technologies like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning do not come standard. Vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems that can help mitigate car accidents may qualify for discounts.
Crash ratings
In crash tests, the Challenger received mixed results. The IIHS awarded it a “good” rating in moderate overlap front and side tests but a "marginal" rating in the small overlap front driver-side test. Crash test ratings can affect insurance premiums, as vehicles with poorer safety ratings are often associated with higher risk and may lead to higher insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Dodge Challenger
Finding affordable insurance for a Dodge Challenger starts with comparing quotes from multiple providers. Because muscle cars like the Challenger typically carry higher premiums, shopping around is a good way to get a competitive rate without sacrificing coverage.
How much does it cost to insure my Dodge Challenger
Insurance rates for a Dodge Challenger can vary based on several factors, including model year, driver profile and insurer. To simplify the shopping process, Bankrate analyzed average rates from top insurance companies to pinpoint those offering below-average premiums for this model. The insurers listed in the table below provide a balance of affordability, strong coverage options, available discounts and reliable customer service — helping Challenger owners secure the right policy at a reasonable cost.
|
|
|
|
$1,447
|
- $1,394
|
$2,412
|
- $619
|
$2,370
|
- $558
|
$2,405
|
- $870
|
$2,539
|
- $774
Other car insurance coverage for a Dodge Challenger
Finding affordable insurance for your Challenger is important, but making sure you have the right coverage matters just as much. Bare-minimum coverage could leave you financially vulnerable after an accident or theft, requiring you to pay hefty expenses out of pocket.
Here are some additional coverage options Challenger owners might want to consider:
- Comprehensive insurance: Covers non-collision-related damage, such as theft, vandalism or weather-related incidents.
- Collision insurance: Helps pay for damage to your Challenger if you collide with another vehicle or object, regardless of fault.
- OEM coverage: Ensures that repairs use original manufacturer parts rather than aftermarket alternatives. Since the Challenger’s performance and durability depend on quality parts, this coverage could help maintain its value and driving experience.
- Roadside assistance: Provides services like towing, battery jumps or tire changes if you experience a breakdown.
How to get a Dodge Challenger insurance quote
Getting an insurance quote for your Dodge Challenger is generally a straightforward process that can be done online or by contacting insurers directly. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you obtain an accurate insurance quote for your Dodge Challenger:
- Gather necessary information: You’ll likely need to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, along with details about your Dodge Challenger, such as the model year and trim level. Some insurers may also request the vehicle identification number (VIN) for a more precise quote.
- Use online quote tools: To speed up your search, consider using comparison websites or insurer quote tools to receive multiple estimates at once. You can also visit individual insurance company websites to request a personalized quote directly.
- Provide all information: You may be asked for additional details, such as aftermarket modifications, safety features, annual mileage and primary use (personal or business). Insurers will also need information about all covered drivers, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, keeping an eye on coverage options, limits, deductibles and total costs. It’s also worth researching customer reviews and insurer reputation to ensure you’re choosing a reliable provider.
- Select a carrier and apply: Once you find a policy that fits your needs and budget, complete the application by submitting any additional required documents and making your first premium payment.
Compare the Dodge Challenger with other similar cars
If you’re considering a Dodge Challenger, it may be worth comparing it to other similar muscle cars — not just in terms of performance but also insurance costs and overall value. While the Challenger stands out for its retro styling and powerful engine, other models offer comparable thrills on the road, often with different insurance rates.
Here’s how the Challenger stacks up against two of its biggest competitors: the Ford Mustang GT and Chevrolet Camaro.
|
Dodge Challenger
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,645Read More
|
Ford Mustang
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,529Read More
|
Chevrolet Camaro
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,045See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|From $34,395
|From $42,860
|From $38,495
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|13 to 23 combined city/hwy (varies by engine type)
|17 to 26 combined city/hwy (varies by engine type)
|16 to 22 combined city/hwy (varies by engine type)
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Ranges from 44% to 142%
|116%
|N/A
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: