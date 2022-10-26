 Skip to Main Content

Car insurance for Dodge

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Mar 24, 2025
Own a Dodge? Find auto insurance to match its power, performance and value.
Location-Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page
Savings Icon

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code

Explore models on this page

Dodge Challenger Dodge Challenger
Dodge Charger Dodge Charger
Dodge Durango Dodge Durango

How much does it cost to insure a Dodge?

Several factors impact car insurance costs, and for some Dodge owners, performance is an important consideration. Vehicles with powerful engines typically have higher insurance rates to account for the additional risk associated with fast cars.

While a vehicle's make and model influence insurance rates, your driver profile can dramatically increase or decrease your auto premium. Insurers consider the amount of time you've been a licensed driver and your driving record, among other details personal to you. Bankrate utilizes average rate data from Quadrant Information Services to show how the cost of car insurance for a Dodge varies by model.

Car insurance for Dodge: By model

Challenger

$3,645 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$863 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Due to Dodge's transition to electric, 2023 is the last model year for the Dodge Challenger. The original MSRP was $62,210 but the latest Scat Pack trims are selling for around $41,000 per Kelley Blue Book. All 2023 Challenger models feature a commemorative “Last Call” underhood plaque. 

Learn more about car insurance for Dodge Challengers

Charger

$4,855 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$875 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

An overhauled version of the Dodge Charger will be released in early 2025. Instead of the traditional V8 engine, the 2025 model will have either six turbo engines or two electric motors with an estimated starting price of around $45,000. The all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona has optional R/T and Scat Pack trim levels with an MSRP starting at $61,590.

Learn more about car insurance for Dodge Chargers

Durango

$2,668 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$855 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

The 2025 Dodge Durango has 10 trim levels available and multiple engine options. Depending on the options selected, the Durango has a towing capacity between 7,200 and 8,400 pounds, with starting MSRPs ranging from $43,590 to $115,315.

Learn more about car insurance for Dodge Durangos

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of Mar 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Dodge features the impact insurance costs

Dodge vehicles are known for their bold personality and diverse customization options. Drivers can tailor everything from performance to aesthetics to suit their preferences. However, the selections you choose can impact the cost of your insurance. 

For example, some safety features may lower the cost of your bodily injury liability coverage or medical payments coverage but increase the cost of collision coverage if the vehicle features are expensive to replace or repair. 

Below are a few characteristics of Dodge cars to consider when comparing insurance rates:

  • Engine size (speed): Dodge Challengers and Chargers, in particular, are known for powerful engines. Not only are these engines costly to repair, but they are also marketed to drivers who want the ability to reach high speeds in just a few seconds. This is a red flag to insurers, and high-performance vehicles tend to have increased insurance rates to account for the added risk.
  • Basic safety features: Dodge vehicles historically have strong safety ratings. Basic features such as anti-lock brakes, airbags and electronic stability control can help lower the risk of a car accident and could provide a small insurance discount on your auto policy.
  • Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS): ADAS features, such as Dodge's Active Driving Assist and traffic sign recognition, can help drivers remain focused on the road and decrease the chance of speeding. However, features like these use cameras and other high-tech equipment that is costly to repair or replace if damaged. While ADAS may keep you safer on the road, it could increase the cost of your collision coverage.
  • Tow-and-go package: The Durango's tow-and-go package may be a useful feature for many drivers, especially campers and outdoor enthusiasts. While it may increase the purchase price, impacts on car insurance rates are usually minimal.

Other car insurance coverage for Dodge

Your Dodge isn't just like every other car on the road, and your car insurance shouldn't be either. With the national average cost of car insurance reaching $2,678 per year for full coverage, it can be tempting to skimp on insurance. However, price isn't always the most important consideration. Your state's minimum required coverage is enough to keep your car street legal, but it doesn't cover things like theft or repairs for your vehicle if you caused the accident.

The best car insurance is one that meets your financial needs without busting your budget. Below are additional coverage options you may want to consider for your Dodge:

  • Increased liability limits: Drivers of high-performance and high-value vehicles are more likely to be targets of insurance fraud and staged accidents. Higher limits of bodily injury and property damage coverage offer more financial protection in the event of an accident.
  • Comprehensive coverage: Dodge Chargers and Challengers frequently appear on the Highway Loss Data Institute list of most stolen vehicles. Specifically, the 2020-2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was stolen 60 times more frequently than any other car. Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace vehicles up to their actual cash value due to damage from theft, vandalism and sudden weather events such as wildfires and floods.
  • Gap insurance: Guaranteed asset protection, or gap insurance, can pay the difference between the balance of your car loan and the actual cash value of the vehicle at the time of a covered claim. This coverage can be especially helpful for drivers who put little or zero down to buy their Dodge or those who selected a loan term longer than 36 months. Such shortfalls increase the chance of becoming upside down on your car loan, but gap insurance can help you avoid out-of-pocket costs.

Factors that impact insurance costs

Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.

Read more Caret Right Icon

Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.

Read more Caret Right Icon

Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.

Read more Caret Right Icon

Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.

Read more Caret Right Icon

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied: 

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

Written by
Shannon Martin
Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance
Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance