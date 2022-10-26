Car insurance for Dodge
How much does it cost to insure a Dodge?
Several factors impact car insurance costs, and for some Dodge owners, performance is an important consideration. Vehicles with powerful engines typically have higher insurance rates to account for the additional risk associated with fast cars.
While a vehicle's make and model influence insurance rates, your driver profile can dramatically increase or decrease your auto premium. Insurers consider the amount of time you've been a licensed driver and your driving record, among other details personal to you. Bankrate utilizes average rate data from Quadrant Information Services to show how the cost of car insurance for a Dodge varies by model.
Car insurance for Dodge: By model
Challenger
Due to Dodge's transition to electric, 2023 is the last model year for the Dodge Challenger. The original MSRP was $62,210 but the latest Scat Pack trims are selling for around $41,000 per Kelley Blue Book. All 2023 Challenger models feature a commemorative “Last Call” underhood plaque.
Charger
An overhauled version of the Dodge Charger will be released in early 2025. Instead of the traditional V8 engine, the 2025 model will have either six turbo engines or two electric motors with an estimated starting price of around $45,000. The all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona has optional R/T and Scat Pack trim levels with an MSRP starting at $61,590.
Durango
The 2025 Dodge Durango has 10 trim levels available and multiple engine options. Depending on the options selected, the Durango has a towing capacity between 7,200 and 8,400 pounds, with starting MSRPs ranging from $43,590 to $115,315.
Dodge features the impact insurance costs
Dodge vehicles are known for their bold personality and diverse customization options. Drivers can tailor everything from performance to aesthetics to suit their preferences. However, the selections you choose can impact the cost of your insurance.
For example, some safety features may lower the cost of your bodily injury liability coverage or medical payments coverage but increase the cost of collision coverage if the vehicle features are expensive to replace or repair.
Below are a few characteristics of Dodge cars to consider when comparing insurance rates:
- Engine size (speed): Dodge Challengers and Chargers, in particular, are known for powerful engines. Not only are these engines costly to repair, but they are also marketed to drivers who want the ability to reach high speeds in just a few seconds. This is a red flag to insurers, and high-performance vehicles tend to have increased insurance rates to account for the added risk.
- Basic safety features: Dodge vehicles historically have strong safety ratings. Basic features such as anti-lock brakes, airbags and electronic stability control can help lower the risk of a car accident and could provide a small insurance discount on your auto policy.
- Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS): ADAS features, such as Dodge's Active Driving Assist and traffic sign recognition, can help drivers remain focused on the road and decrease the chance of speeding. However, features like these use cameras and other high-tech equipment that is costly to repair or replace if damaged. While ADAS may keep you safer on the road, it could increase the cost of your collision coverage.
- Tow-and-go package: The Durango's tow-and-go package may be a useful feature for many drivers, especially campers and outdoor enthusiasts. While it may increase the purchase price, impacts on car insurance rates are usually minimal.
Other car insurance coverage for Dodge
Your Dodge isn't just like every other car on the road, and your car insurance shouldn't be either. With the national average cost of car insurance reaching $2,678 per year for full coverage, it can be tempting to skimp on insurance. However, price isn't always the most important consideration. Your state's minimum required coverage is enough to keep your car street legal, but it doesn't cover things like theft or repairs for your vehicle if you caused the accident.
The best car insurance is one that meets your financial needs without busting your budget. Below are additional coverage options you may want to consider for your Dodge:
- Increased liability limits: Drivers of high-performance and high-value vehicles are more likely to be targets of insurance fraud and staged accidents. Higher limits of bodily injury and property damage coverage offer more financial protection in the event of an accident.
- Comprehensive coverage: Dodge Chargers and Challengers frequently appear on the Highway Loss Data Institute list of most stolen vehicles. Specifically, the 2020-2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was stolen 60 times more frequently than any other car. Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace vehicles up to their actual cash value due to damage from theft, vandalism and sudden weather events such as wildfires and floods.
- Gap insurance: Guaranteed asset protection, or gap insurance, can pay the difference between the balance of your car loan and the actual cash value of the vehicle at the time of a covered claim. This coverage can be especially helpful for drivers who put little or zero down to buy their Dodge or those who selected a loan term longer than 36 months. Such shortfalls increase the chance of becoming upside down on your car loan, but gap insurance can help you avoid out-of-pocket costs.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
