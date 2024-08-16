At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Parking tickets typically don’t affect car insurance because they are non-moving violations. Even repeated parking tickets won’t show up on your driving record or flag as a risk factor for insurance companies. However, unpaid tickets have the potential to impact your credit if they’re sent to collections, which could cause your insurance rates to go up in most states. Understanding the rate factors insurance companies care most about can help you navigate a parking ticket and avoid higher premiums.

When parking tickets affect insurance rates

Parking tickets are non-moving violations, which means they do not typically affect your car insurance rates — at least not directly. For example, you may get a parking ticket if you forget to feed the meter or parked in the wrong area. Luckily, these tickets are generally not attached to your driver’s license, reported to your state’s DMV or disclosed to your auto insurer. However, if you don’t pay for these types of tickets within the specified time frame, the impact on your credit could eventually affect the cost of car insurance.

Do parking tickets make insurance go up?

Only in rare cases does a parking citation affect insurance. Insurers look for moving violations like speeding tickets as indicators of risky driving. Improper parking, on the other hand, doesn’t indicate how safe or unsafe a driver is, only how diligent they are in finding appropriate, legal parking. Parking in the wrong spot is also unlikely to lead to accidents and insurance claims.

But unpaid parking tickets sent to collections could potentially affect your credit-based insurance score. Most car insurance companies will review your credit rating to decide whether to insure you and to determine the cost of your car insurance. That means unpaid parking tickets could affect your premium.

However, in some states — California, Hawaii and Massachusetts — laws ban car insurance companies from using credit scores when calculating rates. In these states, even unpaid parking tickets would likely have no effect on your auto insurance premiums.

How to avoid letting parking tickets increase insurance rates

If you get a parking ticket, it is typically in your best interest to handle the issue right away. If you delay paying your ticket, you could accrue late fees or even risk the city impounding your vehicle.

Instead of ignoring a ticket, consider these options:

Send a letter to the municipality as soon as possible if you feel the ticket was a mistake, explaining why you feel the ticket was unwarranted under the circumstances. Attach a copy of the ticket, your contact information and supporting evidence, such as pictures of a broken meter or of a partially covered or damaged “no parking” sign.

Talk to the city or county about a payment plan or other arrangements if you are unable to pay the ticket right away. The city may be able to freeze further late fees so you can catch up on paying outstanding fines.

Ask a family member or friend to lend you the money to pay for the ticket. You can then pay your family back without worrying about more late fees and collections.

How to prevent parking tickets

The best way to prevent parking tickets is by being careful of where you park. Scan nearby signs to ensure you are allowed to park in the area. Some areas have time limits or only allow parking during certain times of the day or specific days of the week.

If you are parking in a metered area, bring plenty of change and make sure to take note of how much time you have paid to park. A good way to remember is by setting a timer on your smartphone. Keep in mind you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to make your way back to your car or add more change to the meter.

If you park in a spot with a broken parking meter, you may have a hard time proving to the local parking official that the meter was faulty. In this case, you might want to consider parking elsewhere if possible.

Lastly, if you receive regular parking citations at home or near work, you could consider making alternative arrangements, such as renting a parking space in a garage, asking your employer for parking assistance or taking public transportation instead.

Other parking ticket consequences

While they generally do not affect car insurance rates, here’s what could happen if you don’t pay your parking tickets:

A boot on your wheel

Some municipalities may place a boot on your vehicle’s wheel to disable it until the tickets are paid. On top of paying for the ticket, you are responsible for paying someone to remove the boot, which can cost as much as $142 in major metro areas like New York City.

Late fees

The late fees on unpaid parking tickets can be expensive. If you fail to pay your citation on time, you may have to pay a hefty late fee — in some cases, double the amount of the original fine. Certain places have legislated limits on how much municipalities can charge in late fees, but you may not want to risk accruing past-due charges on your violations.

Getting towed

If your car gets towed and impounded after a number of parking tickets, prepare to spend some serious money to get it back. For example, if your vehicle is impounded in New Orleans, you’d likely have to pay several fees to release your car, including your parking ticket(s), a storage fee of $19 per day (maximum of $500) and a towing fee of $161.

