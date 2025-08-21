Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Chevrolet Traverse car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Traverse?
Chevy Traverse car insurance costs an average of $207 per month for full coverage and $69 per month for state minimum coverage, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. For most drivers, that's 7 percent less than the national average for full coverage.
The Traverse's size — its biggest selling point — also contributes to its affordable rates, since larger vehicles tend to weather crashes with less damage than small cars and crossovers. However, your rates may be higher or lower depending on the trim level and optional upgrades included on your Traverse, as well as the car's age and your own risk profile.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $40,800
Trims available: LT, Z71, High Country and RS
Repair costs
The Traverse's size and higher starting price may make repairs more costly than for smaller, less expensive SUVs. Your repair costs may also be higher if you opt for upgrades like the Enhanced Driving Package, which adds tech components that cost more to replace.
Safety features
A generous suite of driver assistance features comes standard with all Traverse models, including forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring systems. Adding to these basic features with the Enhanced Driving or Driver Confidence packages may increase your rates.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Chevy Traverse fared well in crash tests by both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), earning an IIHS Top Safety Pick designation.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Chevy Traverse
There's no single company with the cheapest car insurance rates for all Chevy Traverse owners. That's because car insurance rates are based on far more than your car's make and model — your location, age, driving history and even credit can impact what you'll pay as well as which insurer has the best rate for your profile. To give you a starting point, Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to identify insurers with the lowest average rates for Chevy Traverse car insurance.
How much does it cost to insure my Traverse?
The carriers listed below had the lowest average rates for Chevrolet Traverse car insurance in Bankrate's analysis.
2023 Traverse car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,694
|
- $790
|
$1,745
|
- $739
|
$1,933
|
- $551
|
$1,985
|
- $499
|
$2,055
|
- $429
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Traverse
All car insurance policies come with certain minimum amounts of coverage mandated by state laws. On top of this coverage, your lender will likely require you to carry both comprehensive and collision coverage if the vehicle is financed or leased. But only purchasing the insurance you're required to buy could leave you underinsured, without sufficient coverage to protect your finances in the event of a serious accident.
To understand how much car insurance you need for your Traverse, speak with a licensed insurance agent or consider some of these options:
- High liability limits: Most insurance professionals advise drivers to treat the minimum limits set by their state as a last resort. Carrying enough liability insurance to cover your assets in the event of an accident you're found responsible for can make the difference between financial ruin and financial security, and it typically only costs a few dollars more per month.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance: Your state may require this type of coverage, but if it doesn't — or if you're given the option to turn the coverage down — consider adding it to your policy. Uninsured drivers make up a growing portion of the drivers on U.S. roads, putting your finances in jeopardy if you're unlucky enough to be in an accident with a driver without adequate insurance in place.
- Gap insurance or new car replacement: If you bought your Traverse new and still have an active auto loan, you may want to add a product like gap coverage or new car replacement in order to protect your investment.
- Roadside assistance: If you're not a member of a roadside assistance club like AAA, you may prefer to add this perk to your car insurance policy. It's typically more affordable than a roadside assistance membership and can deliver many of the same benefits.
How to get a Traverse car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Chevrolet Traverse with other similar cars
|
Chevrolet Traverse
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,484Read More
|
Chevrolet Tahoe
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,706Read More
|
Dodge Durango
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,696Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$40,800
|$59,000
|$38,495
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|4 stars
|Gas mileage
|23 combined mpg
|17 combined mpg
|20 combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: