Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Chevrolet Tahoe car insurance: cost and quotes
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Tahoe?
Chevy Tahoe insurance costs an average of $2,706 per year for full coverage, according to data sourced from Quadrant Information Services. This breaks down to monthly installments of $226.
Auto insurance for a Tahoe is 1 percent more than the national average cost of insurance, but the rate you pay will vary. Several factors impact the cost of your policy beyond the make and model of the vehicle, such as your location, coverage selections and driving history.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $59,000
Trims available: LS, LT, Z71, RST, Premier and High Country
Repair costs
According to RepairPal, the yearly maintenance cost of a Chevy Tahoe is $744, which is slightly above average. Higher labor and repair part costs can cause elevated insurance rates.
Safety features
The Tahoe comes equipped with advanced safety tech, which can reduce the chance of accidents. However, insurance savings can be offset by the high price tag associated with repairs on premium parts.
Crash ratings
While the Tahoe is considered a safe vehicle, it has mixed safety ratings. The Tahoe holds up better in crashes impacting just the front corner than it does in head-on collisions.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Chevrolet Tahoe
Not all insurance companies evaluate drivers and vehicles the same way, which is why shopping around and comparing quotes can be one of the easiest ways to find cheap car insurance for your Chevrolet Tahoe. Since each insurer uses its own formula to calculate risk, the same driver could get very different rates from different providers. Finding the right match can lead to real savings, without sacrificing coverage.
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Tahoe?
Below are five of the top insurance carriers that offer affordable Tahoe insurance rates, as well as a variety of coverage options and discount opportunities. Keep in mind that these rate estimates are a good starting point in your insurance shopping journey, but your final premium will vary.
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,672
|
- $1,034
|
$2,089
|
- $617
|
$1,609
|
- $1,097
|
$1,547
|
- $1,159
|
$2,111
|
- $595
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Tahoe
After buying a new car, it’s natural to look for ways to cut down on other expenses, but skimping on insurance could end up costing more in the long run. While most states only require liability coverage, that may not provide enough financial protection if you’re involved in a serious accident. Depending on your situation, it may be worth adding one or more of the following coverage types to better safeguard your finances:
- Comprehensive coverage: Can help pay to repair or replace your vehicle when it’s damaged by something other than a collision, like fire, theft, vandalism and sudden weather-related damage.
- Collision coverage: Can help pay to repair or replace your Tahoe if it is damaged in a collision, regardless of fault.
- Gap insurance: If your insurer deems your car a total loss, this coverage can help pay the difference between your insurance payout (which factors in depreciation) and the remaining balance or your lease or loan.
How to get a Chevrolet Tahoe car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Chevrolet Tahoe with other similar cars
|
Chevrolet Tahoe
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,706Read More
|
Ford Expedition
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,859Read More
|
GMC Yukon
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,857See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$59,000
|$62,320
|$67,200
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|4 stars
|Gas mileage
|22 mpg
|19 mpg
|22 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: