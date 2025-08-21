Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Chevrolet Suburban car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Suburban?
Chevrolet Suburban car insurance costs an average of $2,808 per year for full coverage. This is higher than the national annual average for all cars, which is $2,679, according to insurance data firm Quadrant Information Services.
One of the primary reasons owners of Suburbans might pay more for insurance is that the SUV’s size and weight mean it can do more damage during an accident, and many of its components, such as engines and extra-large tires, are more expensive to replace. But, there are several other factors that will impact your rate, including your driving record, location and coverage selections.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): Starting at $62,000
Trims available: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country
Repair costs
The Suburban’s annual cost for maintenance and repairs is $944, compared to an average of $784 for full-size SUVs and $652 for all types of automobiles, according to RepairPal. The larger size and weight of the SUV increases the replacement cost of some parts, leading to higher insurance premiums.
Safety features
The Suburban has a range of safety features, including automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keeping assist. There’s also an alert if you’re too close to the vehicle in front, and limits for teen drivers including speed alarms and maximum volume levels for music.
Crash ratings
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gives the 2025 Suburban a five-star rating overall, the highest level for safety. The NHTSA also gave the Suburban a five-star rating for frontal and side crashes for both front- and rear-seat passengers.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Chevrolet Suburban
The key to finding affordable car insurance for your Suburban is to shop around and ask about discounts. Rates vary by insurer because each company weighs risk factors using its own formula, and the discounts available are up to the company's discretion.
Bankrate pulled together average annual Suburban rates from some of the top insurance companies. The providers listed below offer competitive prices, a variety of discount opportunities, solid customer service and high financial stability ratings. The goal is for you to get the coverage you need without paying more than you should.
How much does it cost to insure my Chevrolet Suburban?
Your personal insurance rates will vary, but the sample rates below provide a point of reference as you start your shopping journey.
2023 Chevrolet Suburban car insurance cost by carrier
|
|
|
|
Encova
|
$1,736
|
- $1,072
|
$2,571
|
- $237
|
$1,845
|
- $963
|
$2,213
|
- $595
|
$2,162
|
- $646
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Suburban
When choosing an insurance company, there’s more to consider than just low premiums. You’ll want to make sure the company is reliable and offers good customer service. The best companies also offer a variety of endorsements to customize your coverage. While state minimum coverage allows you to drive legally, it often falls short if you have a serious accident or damage from a storm.
Experts recommend a more robust policy than the bare minimum, especially if you drive a newer Chevy Suburban. Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
- Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This will help pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.
How to get a Chevrolet Suburban car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your Suburban online, over the phone or in person. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to compiling and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the car’s make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked to provide specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance company and policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Chevrolet Suburban with other similar cars
|
Chevrolet Suburban
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,808Read More
|
Cadillac Escalade
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,723See more models
|
Ford Expedition
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,859Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$62,000
|$90,295
|$62,320
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|23 MPG combined city/highway
|17 MPG combined city/highway
|19 MPG combined city/highway
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: