Chevrolet Silverado car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Silverado?
Bankrate analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services and found that Chevrolet Silverado car insurance costs $222 per month for full coverage and $69 for minimum coverage. To compare, car insurance costs $223 per month nationally for full coverage and $67 for minimum coverage.
Although it can feel random, your car insurance premium is carefully calculated using a variety of different metrics. Some are specific to you, like your driving record, coverage options and location. But others, like vehicle reliability, accident ratings and safety features, also influence how much your policy costs.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $37,000
Trims available: WT, Custom, LT, RST, Custom Trail Boss, LTZ, LT Trail Boss, High Country, ZR2, Silverado EV
Repair costs
Chevrolet was ranked near the top of J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, indicating the vehicles in its lineup have fewer problems after three years of ownership. Data from RepairPal suggest that the Silverado's repair costs are close to average, which can help bring insurance costs down.
Safety features
The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado comes standard with a suite of safety features, which include forward collision alerts, lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking. Other Silverado trim options come with more high-tech perks, like parking assistance and rear cross-traffic braking.
Crash ratings
The Silverado has a mixed crash ratings report card. The National Highway Traffic Administration gave the truck a perfect five-star rating, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave it a “good” rating for structure but only an “acceptable” rating in the side crash test.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Chevrolet Silverado
To find the cheapest car insurance policy for your Chevy Silverado, most experts suggest you compare a handful of quotes. By and large, car insurance companies look at the same things when pricing your policy — it's how they weigh those factors that sets them apart from each other. Bankrate compiled average rates from some of the cheapest Chevy Silverado car insurance companies to help get the comparison process started. They're not exact quotes, but they can help give you a better sense of where to start shopping.
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Silverado?
The table below lists average rates from some of the top-rated cheap car insurance companies.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,714
|
- $948
|
$1,966
|
- $696
|
$2,094
|
- $568
|
$2,111
|
- $551
|
$2,273
|
- $389
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Silverado
Unless you live in New Hampshire, you'll need a car insurance policy before you can hit the road. Your policy must at least meet your state's minimum requirements — or those of your financial lender if you took out a loan to buy your truck. Beyond that, it's up to you to decide how much coverage you need.
State minimum limits aren't always enough to cover the full cost of an accident. Plus, with a bare-minimum policy, you're not covered for things like vehicle theft or vandalism. For broader financial protection, consider these add-ons for your Silverado car insurance policy:
- Higher property damage liability: Property damage liability covers repairs to someone else's property when you cause an accident. The IIHS found that the Silverado can cause more damage in an accident than other vehicles, meaning your state's minimum liability limits may not be sufficient.
- Roadside assistance: Some trims of the Silverado, like the ZR2, have impressive off-road capabilities. However, in case you get stuck, you might want roadside assistance.
- Comprehensive coverage: This covers non-accident-related losses, like vehicle theft, vandalism and weather damage.
- Collision coverage: This can help pay for your vehicle's repairs after an accident, even if you were the one who caused it.
- Gap insurance: If you total your car, gap insurance can help cover the difference between the payout you get from your insurer and your outstanding loan balance.
How to get a Chevrolet Silverado car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Chevrolet Silverado with other similar cars
|
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,662Read More
|
Ford F-150
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,614Read More
|
GMC Sierra 1500
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,926See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$37,000
|$38,820
|$38,300
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|25 mpg
|23 mpg
|25 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: