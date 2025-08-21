 Skip to Main Content

Chevrolet Malibu car insurance: cost and quotes

R.E. Hawley
Mariah Posey
Mariah Posey
Updated Aug 21, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Malibu?

The average cost of car insurance for a Chevrolet Malibu is $2,797 per year for full coverage and $853 per year for state minimum coverage. In both cases, that's close to the national average of $2,679 per year for full coverage and $808 per year for minimum coverage.

Insurance companies take the make and model of your vehicle into account when setting the price of your policy because vehicle details can impact your overall risk of claims. For instance, imported vehicles or cars with shaky crash ratings may pose a risk of more frequent or more expensive claims.

$2,797 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$853 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $25,800

Trims available: LS, RS, LT and 2LT

Repair costs

The higher the trim level of your Malibu, the more it may cost to repair. If your insurance policy needs to cover the cost of fixing extras like a high-end audio system or custom appearance packages on top of mechanical basics, you'll pay more to insure the car.

Safety features

The Malibu's standard driver assistance aids lag a few steps behind the competition. If you want safety tech like adaptive cruise control or blind-spot warnings, you'll pay extra for both the vehicle and the insurance.

Crash ratings

While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2025 Malibu five stars for safety, the same model scored abysmally in crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which may throw up red flags for insurers trying to estimate its risk.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Aug 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Chevrolet Malibu

The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for a Chevrolet Malibu is to compare rates from multiple carriers based on your personal information. That's because car insurance rates are highly individualized and based on a wide variety of rating factors specific to the insured driver. No single company has the cheapest coverage for all Chevy Malibu owners.

How much does it cost to insure my Chevrolet Malibu?

To help you start estimating your Chevy Malibu insurance costs, Bankrate analyzed average premiums from top-rated carriers with national and broad regional coverage to find the cheapest providers on average for this model.

Chevrolet Malibu car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
$1,953
- $844
Progressive
$2,342
- $455
Nationwide
$2,327
- $470
Geico
$2,389
- $408
AAA
$2,574
- $223
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Aug 2025
Read our full methodology
Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Your information is kept secure

Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Malibu

We've shown rates on this page for a standard amount of full coverage insurance, but your own insurance needs may look different. To determine how much insurance you need on your Chevy Malibu, consider working with a licensed professional or look into some of the following options:

  • Comprehensive and collision coverage: Even if you own your Malibu outright, it's typically smart to keep physical damage coverage on the vehicle unless the cost of payments outweighs the value of the car. These coverage types — considered full coverage — pay out in covered events regardless of fault.
  • High liability limits: The minimum liability limits set by state law aren't enough for most drivers, and even the standard options offered by many agencies may not cover all of your assets. Look for a policy with enough liability coverage to account for all of your assets.
  • Gap insurance: The Malibu is a fairly affordable car, but it's still a major investment — one you can protect by adding a gap coverage endorsement to your policy. If your new Malibu is totaled in an accident, this coverage would pay the difference on your remaining loan.

How to get a Chevrolet Malibu car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Chevrolet Malibu with other similar cars

Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Malibu
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,797
Read More
Toyota Camry Hybrid Toyota Camry Hybrid
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,810
Read More
Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Sonata
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,865
Price (MSRP)
$25,800 $28,700 $26,900
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
31 combined mpg 50 combined mpg 32 combined mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Substantially worse than average Worse than average Substantially worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Good credit score
Clean driving record
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

R.E. Hawley
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate's insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance