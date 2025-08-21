Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Chevrolet Equinox car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Equinox?
The Chevrolet Equinox costs an average of $2,437 per year for a full coverage car insurance policy, which is 9 percent less than the national average. Minimum coverage for the Equinox costs an average of $810 per year, on par with the national average of $808.
Your car insurance rate depends on a variety of different factors like your driving record, annual mileage and the kind of vehicle you have. Further, average repair costs, safety features and crash ratings can all impact your car insurance premium.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $28,600
Trims available: LT, RS, ACTIV, Equinox EV
Repair costs
J.D. Power ranks Chevrolet as one of the most dependable vehicle brands on the market. It's an American manufacturer, which usually means replacement parts are more available and affordable. This typically translates to lower insurance costs.
Safety features
The base version of the Chevrolet Equinox comes with a robust package of safety features including forward collision alerts, rear cross-traffic braking and blind spot steering assistance. These tech-forward perks can help avoid an accident — but might also make insurance claims more expensive.
Crash ratings
The National Highway Traffic Safety Association did not rate the gasoline-powered Equinox, but the electric version was awarded 5 stars for crashworthiness. If a car is proven to be safer in an accident, it is likely also cheaper to insure.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Chevrolet Equinox
To find cheap car insurance, most experts suggest casting a wide net. Not all car insurance companies are the same. They each use their own method to calculate your rate. As such, one company may offer you a better deal than another.
In the table below, Bankrate compiled average rates from some of the cheapest Chevrolet Equinox car insurance companies, based on our analysis of rates from Quadrant Information Services.
2023 Chevrolet Equinox car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,786
|
- $651
|
$1,891
|
- $546
|
$1,926
|
- $511
|
$1,937
|
- $500
|
$1,993
|
- $444
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Equinox
Before you can legally drive, you'll need to purchase an auto insurance policy. Your policy must meet your state's minimum coverage requirements, but often, these limits aren't enough to fully cover the cost of an accident. Purchasing extra car insurance coverage can raise your premium but typically reduces out-of-pocket costs after an accident. Some insurance endorsements can also help broaden your financial protection, allowing you to file a claim in a variety of scenarios.
- Roadside assistance: The ACTIV trim of the Equinox is off-road ready, but that doesn't guarantee it can handle everything. Roadside assistance can help if you run out of fuel, get stuck or pop a tire.
- Comprehensive coverage: Also called other-than-collision coverage, comprehensive insurance can help with non-accident-related claims like theft, vandalism and weather damage.
- Collision coverage: This can help pay for your vehicle's repairs, even if you cause the accident.
- Higher liability limits: Liability coverage helps pay for the damage you cause in an accident. Sometimes, state minimum coverage limits aren't high enough to fully cover the cost of damages, though.
Learn more: How much car insurance do I need?
How to get a Chevrolet Equinox car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Chevrolet Equinox with other similar cars
|
Chevrolet Equinox
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,437Read More
|
Ford Escape
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,426Read More
|
Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,396Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$28,600
|$29,515
|$29,550
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|27 mpg
|30 mpg
|30 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: