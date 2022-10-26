Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Chevrolet Corvette car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Corvette?
If you're in the market for a Corvette, you might want to brace yourself for higher insurance costs. Chevrolet Corvette car insurance costs, on average, $293 per month for full coverage — that's 31 percent more more than the national average. A minimum coverage policy for the Corvette is on the cheaper end of the spectrum at $58 per month, 14 percent less than the national average.
Car insurance companies consider a variety of factors when pricing your policy. Some of these are unique to you, like your driving record, age or years of driving experience, where you live and your credit history (in most states). The type of car you drive also plays an important role in what you pay for your coverage. Additionally, things like how much your car costs to fix, its safety features and crash ratings can all impact your premium.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $68,300
Trims available: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT
Repair costs
Corvettes are high-performance vehicles, and the parts and systems may be difficult to find and expensive to replace. Specialty parts and labor typically correspond with higher insurance rates.
Safety features
Although the small size of a Corvette lends itself to greater risk for the driver and passenger, modern Corvettes do have some safety features that may help improve crash outcomes. These include an electronic stability system, blind spot alerts and parking assist.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Corvette was not crash-tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) or Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This isn't uncommon for sports cars and other specialty vehicles.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Corvette
Not all car insurance companies are the same. For the most part, auto insurers all look at the same factors when pricing your policy, like your driving record, prior insurance, where you live and your credit history (in most states). Car insurance companies differ in how they weigh those factors to calculate your rate, which is why the best way to find the cheapest car company is to compare quotes.
How much does it cost to insure my Corvette?
Bankrate rounded up average rates from some of the cheapest Chevrolet Corvette car insurance companies to help you get started.
2023 Corvette car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,698
|
- $1,814
|
$2,097
|
- $1,415
|
$2,258
|
- $1,254
|
$2,310
|
- $1,202
|
$2,748
|
- $764
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Corvette
In every state except New Hampshire, you'll need a car insurance policy. Each state has its own minimum coverage requirements, but oftentimes, a minimum coverage car insurance policy doesn't offer sufficient financial protection. Your car insurance policy can help you out in more ways than you might think. For broader protection, consider these endorsements:
- New car replacement: This coverage can replace your totaled model with a new version, so you do not have to deal with finding a pre-owned model similar to the one you lost.
- Roadside assistance: Low-riding Corvettes are best towed on a flatbed truck, which can cost a bit more than front-wheel towing, so this may be applicable for Corvette drivers.
- Collision coverage: Collision coverage pays to repair your vehicle after an accident, even when you're found at-fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: Called other-than-collision coverage, this type of coverage allows you to file claims for non-accident-related losses like vehicle theft and vandalism.
How to get a Corvette car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Corvette with other similar models
|
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,512Read More
|
Ford Mustang
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,542Read More
|
Jaguar F-Type
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,198See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$68,300
|$31,920
|$77,900
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|5 stars
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|19 combined mpg
|26 combined mpg
|19 combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: