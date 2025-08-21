Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Chevrolet Colorado car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Colorado?
Car insurance for the Chevrolet Colorado costs an average of $204 per month for a full coverage policy and $69 for minimum coverage each month, according to Bankrate's analysis of average rates from Quadrant Information Services, a rate data collection service.
While what you pay for your car insurance policy is personalized and depends on factors like your credit history, driving record, age and policy options, the kind of car you drive is an important part of the equation. Insurance companies weigh a vehicle's repair costs, safety features and crash ratings, among other features, when setting your rate.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $31,900
Trims available: WT, LT, Trail Boss, Z71, ZR2
Repair costs
Data from CarEdge found that the Chevrolet Colorado is slightly more expensive to repair compared to other pickup trucks. Compared to competitors like Honda and Toyota, Chevy's in general have slightly higher repair costs. If a car is expensive to repair, it can also be expensive to insure.
Safety features
The 2025 Chevrolet Colorado comes with Chevy Safety Assist, a suite of features that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking and lane keeping assistance. While safety packages, like the one found in the Colorado, can help lower the likelihood of an accident, high-tech driver assistance features can make insurance claims more expensive.
Crash ratings
The National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) rates vehicles based on how well they perform in accidents. The 2025 Colorado received mixed results. Although it earned five stars in the side crash category, it lost one star for front crashworthiness and two for rollover.
Cheapest car insurance companies for Chevrolet Colorado
Despite what may be advertised, there's no single insurance company that offers the cheapest rate for every kind of driver. However, there are some that offer more favorable rates than others. To find the cheapest car insurance company, most experts suggest you collect and compare several different quotes. The companies listed in the table below offer some of the lowest average rates for the Chevrolet Colorado and boast strong customer service, financial ratings and robust discount opportunities.
How much does it cost to insure my Chevrolet Colorado?
To help get the comparison process started, Bankrate compiled average rates from some of the cheapest Chevrolet Colorado car insurance companies.
2023 Chevrolet Colorado car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,674
|
- $778
|
$1,846
|
- $606
|
$1,875
|
- $577
|
$2,022
|
- $430
|
$2,057
|
- $395
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Colorado
To register your truck, you'll need a car insurance policy that satisfies your state's minimum requirements. While these can be a great place to start building your policy, staying at minimum coverage levels could leave you financially exposed to other losses. If, for instance, your car is stolen or you cause an accident, you won't be able to file a claim for those damages.
- Roadside assistance: The ZR2 and Trail Boss trims of the Colorado are off-road compatible, but that doesn't guarantee they won't get stuck. Roadside assistance can help if you run out of fuel, gas delivery or need a tow.
- Higher liability limits: A larger car, like the Colorado, can cause more damage in an accident. Having higher bodily injury and property damage limits can help lower your out-of-pocket costs if you cause an accident.
- Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage: According to the Insurance Information Institute, around 1 in 7 are uninsured. Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage can help with your expenses if you're hit by a driver who doesn't have adequate coverage.
- Comprehensive coverage: This covers non-accident-related losses, like weather damage, vandalism and vehicle theft.
- Collision coverage: Collision coverage can help pay for your vehicle's repairs, regardless of fault.
How to get a Chevrolet Colorado car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Chevrolet Colorado with other similar cars
|
Chevrolet Colorado
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,452Read More
|
Toyota Tacoma
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,379Read More
|
Ford Ranger
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,441Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$31,900
|$31,590
|$33,350
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|Not rated
|4 stars
|Gas mileage
|20 combined mpg
|23 combined mpg
|23 combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially better than average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: