Chevrolet Camaro car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Camaro?
On average, car insurance for a Chevy Camaro costs $3,063 per year for full coverage. Minimum coverage for the same car averages $791 per year. Camaro owners typically pay 14 percent more for car insurance than the national average.
Insuring a muscle car like the Camaro usually comes with added costs — and those costs can mount considerably depending on the options you select. Insurance companies may take the size of your engine and your Camaro's body style into account when calculating your premium, along with personal rating factors like your age, location and credit history.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $32,495
Trims available: 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, LT1, 1SS, 2SS, ZL1
Repair costs
Because the Camaro was discontinued after the 2024 model year, finding replacement and repair components may become more difficult and add to the cost of repairs. Insurance companies charge more to insure cars that are costly to fix.
Safety features
As a muscle car built for power and performance, the Camaro has a light touch when it comes to safety equipment. Insurance companies may view lower trims without advanced driver assistance aids as a higher risk.
Crash ratings
The 2024 Chevy Camaro received mixed ratings in crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which could impact the cost of coverage.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Chevrolet Camaro
There's no single car insurance company with the cheapest rates overall for Chevy Camaro owners. Instead, the best way to find affordable coverage for a Camaro is to compare rates from multiple companies based on your personal information and your vehicle's exact specifications. To get the process started, Bankrate conducted an analysis of average premiums from Quadrant Information Services.
How much does it cost to insure my Chevrolet Camaro?
The carriers listed below have the lowest average full coverage premiums for a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, according to Bankrate's analysis of top-rated insurers with national or broad regional coverage.
2023 Chevrolet Camaro car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,009
|
- $1,054
|
$2,225
|
- $838
|
$2,336
|
- $727
|
$2,361
|
- $702
|
$2,733
|
- $330
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Camaro
State minimum coverage is enough insurance for you to legally hit the road, but your lender may require higher coverage limits. Even if you don't finance your Camaro, additional coverage types can provide valuable financial protection. To determine how much car insurance you need for a Chevy Camaro, you may want to work with a licensed professional or consider some of the following options:
- High liability limits: The Camaro is built for fun, high-speed driving — in other words, driving that carries a high risk of crashes. In order to protect yourself financially in the event of a crash you might be found responsible for, make sure your liability limits equal or exceed your assets.
- Comprehensive and collision coverage: Without full coverage, you can't file a first-party claim with your insurer for physical damage to your vehicle caused by a wide variety of incidents, from a highway crash to theft to storm-downed trees. Even if it's not a lender requirement, you may want to maintain this coverage.
- Gap insurance or new car replacement: Adding one of these endorsements to your policy can help cover your loan balance or the cost of a replacement if your Camaro is totaled shortly after purchase.
How to get a Chevrolet Camaro car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Chevrolet Camaro with other similar cars
|
Chevrolet Camaro
Chevrolet Camaro
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,063
|
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,542
|
Dodge Challenger
Dodge Challenger
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,708
|Price (MSRP)
|$32,495
|$31,920
|$34,395
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|18-29 mpg
|22-33 mpg
|19-30 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: