Chevrolet Bolt EV car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Bolt EV?
According to data from Quadrant Information Services, Chevy Bolt EV insurance costs an average of $211 per month for full coverage and $66 per month if you're carrying state minimum coverage limits. That's around 5 percent less than the national average cost of car insurance.
While EV insurance typically costs more than insurance coverage for a comparable gas-powered car, the Chevy Bolt has comparatively affordable premiums compared to other EVs. Factors keeping insurance costs low for Bolt owners include the car's low overall cash value and relative safety, which combine to result in lower loss costs for insurers compared to other EVs and even many gas-powered cars.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): Not yet available for 2026
Trims available: 1LT and 2LT
Repair costs
Because the last generation of Bolt EVs was discontinued, it may become progressively harder to source replacement parts. This can drive up the cost of repairs, and in turn the cost of insurance coverage.
Safety features
Safety features that came standard with the base model of the last generation of Bolt EVs included forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assistance, with additional systems on offer with the optional Driver Confidence package.
Crash ratings
The 2023 Bolt EV received excellent ratings in crash tests performed by both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Chevrolet Bolt EV
Rather than looking for the cheapest car insurance company for a Chevy Bolt, it's important to frame your auto insurance search in terms of finding the best fit for your entire insurance profile — not just your vehicle. No single insurer has the best rates for all Chevy Bolt owners, because insurance premiums are heavily influenced by driver age, location, driving history and other factors unrelated to the car you drive.
Still, data can provide a helpful starting point. To help you start your search, Bankrate analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to identify five major carriers with the lowest rates on average for Chevrolet Bolt owners.
How much does it cost to insure my Chevrolet Bolt EV?
The carriers below are among the most affordable insurers for a Chevrolet Bolt, without sacrificing customer service and quality of coverage. Keep in mind that smaller local or regional insurers may also offer competitive deals; we focus on insurers with broad national or regional coverage.
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Bolt EV
When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents or damage from storms.
Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
- Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.
How to get a Chevrolet Bolt EV car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Chevrolet Bolt EV with other similar cars
|
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,537Read More
|
Nissan LEAF
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,667Read More
|
Tesla Model 3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,542Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|N/A
|$28,140
|$34,990
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|109-131 MPGe
|99-123 MPGe
|128-145 MPGe
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially better than average
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
