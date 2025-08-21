 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Chevrolet Bolt EV car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Updated Aug 21, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Bolt EV?

According to data from Quadrant Information Services, Chevy Bolt EV insurance costs an average of $211 per month for full coverage and $66 per month if you're carrying state minimum coverage limits. That's around 5 percent less than the national average cost of car insurance.

While EV insurance typically costs more than insurance coverage for a comparable gas-powered car, the Chevy Bolt has comparatively affordable premiums compared to other EVs. Factors keeping insurance costs low for Bolt owners include the car's low overall cash value and relative safety, which combine to result in lower loss costs for insurers compared to other EVs and even many gas-powered cars.

Car Image
$2,537 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$791 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): Not yet available for 2026

Trims available: 1LT and 2LT

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Because the last generation of Bolt EVs was discontinued, it may become progressively harder to source replacement parts. This can drive up the cost of repairs, and in turn the cost of insurance coverage.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Safety features that came standard with the base model of the last generation of Bolt EVs included forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assistance, with additional systems on offer with the optional Driver Confidence package.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The 2023 Bolt EV received excellent ratings in crash tests performed by both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of Aug 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Chevrolet Bolt EV

Rather than looking for the cheapest car insurance company for a Chevy Bolt, it's important to frame your auto insurance search in terms of finding the best fit for your entire insurance profile — not just your vehicle. No single insurer has the best rates for all Chevy Bolt owners, because insurance premiums are heavily influenced by driver age, location, driving history and other factors unrelated to the car you drive.

Still, data can provide a helpful starting point. To help you start your search, Bankrate analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to identify five major carriers with the lowest rates on average for Chevrolet Bolt owners.

How much does it cost to insure my Chevrolet Bolt EV?

The carriers below are among the most affordable insurers for a Chevrolet Bolt, without sacrificing customer service and quality of coverage. Keep in mind that smaller local or regional insurers may also offer competitive deals; we focus on insurers with broad national or regional coverage.
Nationwide
$1,559
- $978
Cincinnati
$1,672
- $865
Auto-Owners
$1,768
- $769
Travelers
$1,807
- $730
USAA
$2,087
- $450
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of Aug 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo
Car Insurance Image

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location Pin Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Other car insurance coverage for a Chevrolet Bolt EV

When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents or damage from storms.

Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
  • Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
  • Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.

How to get a Chevrolet Bolt EV car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Chevrolet Bolt EV with other similar cars

Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,537
Read More
Nissan LEAF Nissan LEAF
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,667
Read More
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,542
Read More
Price (MSRP)
N/A $28,140 $34,990
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars Not rated
Gas mileage
109-131 MPGe 99-123 MPGe 128-145 MPGe
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Substantially better than average Average Substantially worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Chevrolet Camaro Chevrolet Camaro
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Colorado Chevrolet Colorado
Chevrolet Equinox Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Suburban Chevrolet Suburban
Chevrolet Traverse Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Tahoe Chevrolet Tahoe
Written by
R.E. Hawley
Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor II, Insurance