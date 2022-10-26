Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Buick
Buick straddles the line between luxury and premium automobiles, and the rate you pay for coverage will depend on your model type, vehicle's age and your other personal rating factors. Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services to give you a snapshot of what average drivers pay to insure different Buick models.
Car insurance for Buicks: by model
Drivers pay an annual average of $1,674 for full coverage insurance as of 2021, which is higher than the average cost of insurance for most Buicks. To help you get an idea of how much you’ll pay for Buick insurance, take a look at the following rates. Although these are close to the national average, your personal rate may be higher or lower depending on factors like your location, claims history and, in most states, your credit history, age and gender.
|Buick car insurance
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Buick Enclave
|$1,663
|Buick Envision
|$1,670
Cheapest car insurance companies for Buick Enclave
With room for up to seven and luxurious features like heated steering, a hands-free power liftgate, and QuietTuning Technology, the 2024 Enclave has a starting price of $43,900. Based on our research, Amica and USAA offer some of the cheapest average Buick Enclave insurance for both full and minimum coverage policies. In the table below, we included average Enclave rates from five of the best car insurance companies.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Amica
|$379
|$1,269
|Erie
|$430
|$1,313
|Geico
|$393
|$1,407
|State Farm
|$456
|$1,506
|USAA
|$351
|$1,290
Cheapest car insurance companies for Buick Envision
Drivers looking for a smaller SUV might appreciate the Envision, Buick’s compact SUV, which starts at $33,400. With seating for up to five, it features heated seats, built-in voice-activated technology, an air quality indicator and more. If you own an Envision, Erie, USAA and Amica offer some of the cheapest average rates for full coverage, while Amica, USAA and Geico provide some of the cheapest average rates for minimum coverage based on our research.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Amica
|$367
|$1,338
|Erie
|$430
|$1,252
|Geico
|$397
|$1,348
|State Farm
|$438
|$1,438
|USAA
|$370
|$1,334
Other car insurance coverage for Buicks
A minimum coverage car insurance policy refers to the baseline amount of coverage you need to satisfy state minimum insurance requirements. However, it may leave you financially vulnerable, especially if you cause an accident with damage to your own vehicle. These are some of the common coverage types available to build a more robust car insurance policy for your Buick:
- Full coverage car insurance: Although there’s no industry-wide definition, many insurers consider full coverage to mean a policy that includes collision and comprehensive coverage. These types of coverage pay for damage to your vehicle caused by an accident, vandalism, theft, severe weather and more.
- Gap insurance: If you lease or finance your vehicle, gap insurance might be valuable. This coverage pays the difference between what you still owe for the vehicle and the car’s depreciated value if you get into a car accident and it’s totaled.
- New car replacement coverage: If you drive a vehicle that is relatively new and has low miles, it might qualify for this add-on coverage. New car replacement pays out the value of a new model at today's prices in the event your car is totaled or stolen and not recovered.
- Roadside assistance coverage: This popular add-on varies by company, but it commonly pays for the cost of towing, fuel delivery, battery replacement, flat tire changes and more.
- Accident forgiveness insurance: Accident forgiveness waives the policy surcharge after your first at-fault accident to prevent a premium increase. Some insurance providers require you to earn this endorsement with a specific number of years of safe driving.
Note that if you’re leasing or financing your Buick, you will likely be required to carry full coverage by your lender.
Learn more: How much car insurance do I need?
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2021 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverages that meet each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2019 Buick of the following model types, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually:
- Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.