BMW X6 car insurance: cost and quotes

Ashlyn Brooks
Natasha Cornelius, CLU
Updated May 22, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a BMW X6

Insuring a BMW X6 tends to cost more than average, largely because it’s a high-end luxury SUV packed with powerful engines, advanced technology and a sleek, coupe-like design. According to Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of full coverage car insurance for a BMW X6 is $5,362 annually, which comes in at 99 percent more than the national average.

Premiums for a vehicle like the X6 are influenced by several factors, including its expensive repair parts, specialized safety features and higher theft risk compared to more common models. While the X6’s strong safety scores and built-in driver assistance features can help offset some of the cost, it’s still important to shop carefully as your driving history, location and even your chosen coverage levels can significantly affect your final price as well.

$5,362 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$818 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's retail price (MSRP): Starting at $75,100

Trims available: xDrive40i, M60i and M Competition

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

The BMW X6’s annual repair costs average around $1,206, reflecting its luxury build and high-end parts. These higher repair expenses can contribute to increased insurance premiums compared to more mainstream models.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

The X6 comes standard with a suite of advanced safety tech, including forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assistance. Features like these may help lower your insurance rates by reducing the likelihood of claims.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The 2025 BMW X6 performed well in IIHS crash tests, earning green ratings across all main categories for crash avoidance and mitigation, except for headlights. Its strong safety profile can help balance out the model’s higher insurance costs.

Cheapest car insurance companies for a BMW X6

Finding the right car insurance for a luxury SUV like the BMW X6 often comes down to smart comparison shopping. Premiums for this model can vary widely depending on the carrier, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice strong coverage, reliable customer service or a good mix of discounts just to save a little money. 

To help kick off your search, Bankrate compiled average rates from top insurers that tend to offer competitive pricing for BMW X6 drivers. These providers may offer a balance of affordability, financial strength and customer support.

How much does it cost to insure my BMW X6

Below, you'll find a table showcasing average annual premiums from several major insurers, giving you a baseline to start comparing quotes for your BMW X6.

2023 BMW X6 car insurance premium by carrier
Secura
$1,850
- $3,512
NJM
$2,843
- $2,519
Progressive
$3,012
- $2,350
Auto-Owners
$3,526
- $1,836
Erie
$4,187
- $1,175
Other car insurance coverage for a BMW X6

When you’re insuring a luxury SUV like the BMW X6 (or any car for that matter), it’s beneficial to look beyond the state minimums. While basic liability coverage might technically meet legal requirements, it often won’t go far enough to protect a high-value vehicle if something goes wrong. Considering the X6’s price tag and repair costs, it may make sense to build a policy that offers broader protection tailored to your needs.

Here are a few coverage options that could be especially valuable for BMW X6 owners:

  • Comprehensive coverage: Helps cover damage from non-collision events like theft, vandalism, hail or even fallen tree branches.
  • Collision coverage: Covers repairs or replacement costs if your X6 is damaged in a crash, no matter who is at fault.
  • Gap insurance: If you're financing or leasing your X6, gap coverage can pay the difference between what you owe and the car’s depreciated value if it’s totaled.
  • New car replacement coverage: Some insurers offer policies that would replace your X6 with a brand-new one after a total loss, rather than paying the depreciated amount.
  • OEM parts coverage: This optional add-on ensures that any repairs are made using original BMW parts, helping maintain performance and resale value.

How to get a BMW X6 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model. 
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs. 
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare BMW X6 with other similar cars

If you’re shopping for a luxury SUV like the BMW X6, it could be worth weighing how it stacks up against rivals like the Audi Q7 and Cadillac Escalade. Each offers a unique take on power, space and tech — but insurance costs can vary widely based on factors like size, safety ratings and average repair expenses. Below is a quick side-by-side snapshot to help guide your decision.

BMW X6 BMW X6
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,362
Read More
Audi Q7 Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,332
See more models
Cadillac Escalade Cadillac Escalade
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,743
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$75,100 $60,500 $88,150
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
Not rated 5 stars (2024) 4 stars (2024)
Gas mileage
15-24 combined city/hwy MPG 20-22 combined city/hwy MPG 13-17 combined city/hwy MPG
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Substantially worse than average Worse than average Average

Frequently asked questions

