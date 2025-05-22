Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
BMW X5 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an X5?
The average cost of car insurance for a BMW X5 is $4,835 per year for full coverage, according to rate data from Quadrant Information Services. This is 80 percent more than the national average cost of $2,692 per year.
While the cost of luxury car insurance is typically higher than other vehicles, many insurance rating factors can make your costs higher or lower, such as:
- Driving history: Typically, drivers without prior accidents or moving violations pay the lowest rates.
- Driving experience: Newer drivers are at higher risk of having an accident and usually pay more for insurance until they gain more experience behind the wheel.
- Location: Drivers living in areas with high traffic density and vandalism rates are more likely to have higher insurance premiums.
- Trim level and safety features: While safety features lower the risk of an accident, advanced technology and premium features cost more to repair or replace when a loss occurs.
- Coverage options: Depending on coverage types, deductibles and add-ons, rates can vary dramatically based on coverage selection.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $66,300
Trims available: The 2026 BMW X5 comes in the following trim options: sDrive40i/ xDrive40i, xDrive50e, M60i and M Competition
Repair costs
Compared to non-luxury cars, BMW X5 repair costs may run higher due to higher labor rates at authorized BMW service centers. Additionally, cheaper, after-market parts are not always an option and the majority of original parts are foreign-made.
Safety features
X5s come equipped with active blind-spot detection and forward collision mitigation. For drivers looking for more, optional features such as active cruise control with steering assistant and partial automated driving are also available.
Crash ratings
The BMW X5 is the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) 2025 Top Safety Pick. The X5 scored “Good”, the highest rating, in almost every category except for two, where it scored “Acceptable”.
The cheapest car insurance companies for an X5
Not all companies rate luxury vehicles the same. When on the hunt for affordable car insurance for your BMW X5, comparing coverage limits and rates between at least three insurance carriers can help you find a policy that works with your budget. Aside from price, it's also important to consider other factors such as coverage selection and customer service when choosing an insurance company. To help narrow down the options, Bankrate has compiled a list of some of the cheapest insurance companies for your BMW X5 that offer useful coverage.
How much does it cost to insure my X5?
The best car insurance company for you will have the coverage and benefits you need at a price that's within your reach.
2023 X5 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,908
|
- $1,927
|
$2,584
|
- $2,251
|
$3,438
|
- $1,397
|
$2,879
|
- $1,956
|
$2,997
|
- $1,838
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an X5
For many drivers, the higher costs of a luxury car are worth it, but those feelings don't necessarily extend to car insurance. It can be tempting to skimp on coverage to save money, but minimum car insurance limits likely won't provide enough coverage, especially for newer X5 models. You may want to consider the following coverage types for better financial protection:
- Higher liability limits: Luxury cars can be targets for staged accidents. Increased bodily injury and property damage liability limits offer more coverage above the state minimum, which may help limit the risk of maxing out your policy from a lawsuit.
- Full coverage insurance: If your BMW X5 is leased or financed, your lender will require comprehensive and collision coverage. These coverages pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it is damaged in a car crash, fire, theft, vandalism, or sudden weather-related damage.
- Gap insurance: This coverage pays the difference between the actual cash value of your new vehicle and the remaining balance of your lease or loan in the event of a total loss. This coverage is particularly helpful for drivers who paid little or nothing down on their vehicle.
How to get an X5 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare X5 with other similar cars
|
BMW X5
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,835Read More
|
Audi Q7
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,332See more models
|
Volvo XC90
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,038See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$66,300
|$60,500
|$59,745
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|15-25 mpg combined city/highway
|20-22 mpg combined city/highway
|23-27 mpg combined city/highway
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Worse than average
|Not rated
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: