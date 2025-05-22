Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
BMW X3 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a BMW X3?
Car insurance for the BMW X3 tends to cost a bit more than the national average for full coverage. X3 owners pay an average premium of $3,779 per year, which is 40 percent more than the national average cost of car insurance.
Premiums for a luxury SUV like the X3 are shaped by several factors, including the price of replacement parts, its advanced driver-assist features and its strong crash test ratings. Even though repair costs can be higher than average, the X3’s robust safety systems — like forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring — may help offset some risk in the eyes of insurers. Keep in mind that your exact rate will depend on personal details like your driving record, where you live and the level of coverage you choose.
Manufacturer's retail price (MSRP): Starting at $49,950
Trims available: 30 xDrive and M50 xDrive
Repair costs
The BMW X3’s annual repair costs average around $1,034, which is higher than many non-luxury SUVs. Its premium parts and specialized service needs can drive insurance premiums up slightly compared to more mainstream models.
Safety features
The 2025 BMW X3 comes packed with advanced safety tech, including forward collision mitigation, active blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and a surround-view camera system — all helping insurers view it as a lower risk.
Crash ratings
The BMW X3 earned recognition as a 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick, thanks to strong crash test performance across the board. High safety scores can help balance out higher repair costs when it comes to insurance pricing.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a BMW X3
Bankrate analyzed average premiums and identified carriers offering lower-than-average rates for X3 owners — without cutting corners on coverage, discounts, customer service or financial strength. Rates can vary widely by provider, so comparing personalized quotes usually holds the key to making sure you’re not overpaying. To help start your search, the table below highlights some of the most competitive options available, on average.
How much does it cost to insure my BMW X3?
Auto insurance premiums for a BMW X3 can vary based on factors like your driving history, where you live and your chosen coverage levels. Here's a look at average rates across top insurance companies to help you estimate what you might pay.
2023 BMW X3 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,816
|
- $963
|
$2,353
|
- $1,426
|
$2,336
|
- $1,443
|
$2,610
|
- $1,169
|
$2,949
|
- $830
Other car insurance coverage for a BMW X3
Choosing the right car insurance for your BMW X3 isn't just about finding the lowest price — it's about making sure you have the coverage you need in place when you need it most. While meeting your state's minimum coverage requirements might be enough to legally drive, it may not cover all the risks that come with owning a luxury SUV like the X3. Considering the higher repair costs and value of the vehicle, adding extra layers of coverage could save you a lot of money and stress down the road.
Here are a few coverage options that might be worth it if you drive a BMW X3:
- Comprehensive insurance: Covers damage from non-collision events like theft, hail, vandalism or fallen trees.
- Collision insurance: Helps pay for repairs to your X3 if you're involved in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
- Gap insurance: If you’re financing or leasing your X3, gap insurance can cover the difference between your car’s value and what you still owe on your loan if it’s totaled.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Adds a layer of protection if you’re hit by a driver with too little or no insurance.
- Roadside assistance: Optional but helpful, especially if you want added peace of mind for issues like flat tires, dead batteries or towing needs.
How to get a BMW X3 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare the BMW X3 with other similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW X3, you also might want to weigh it against other standout luxury SUVs in its class. We lined up a few important details about the Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60 to help you get a feel for how they compare on paper in terms of insurance costs, MSRP and safety ratings.
|
BMW X3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,779Read More
|
Audi Q5
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,059See more models
|
Volvo XC60
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,874See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$49,950
|$45,400
|$47,050
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|27-29 combined city/hwy MPG
|25-26 combined city/hwy MPG
|26-28 combined city/hwy MPG
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: