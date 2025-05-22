Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
BMW M4 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an M4?
The stylish and powerful BMW M4 has an insurance rate that matches its high-performance sports car image. The average insurance cost for the M4 is $4,921 per year for full coverage, 83 percent more than the national average rate.
Higher insurance costs for luxury vehicles can be intimidating, but several factors beyond vehicle type can impact your insurance rate, for better or worse.
- Driving history: Drivers with a clean driving history tend to pay less for car insurance.
- Driving experience: Drivers under the age of 25 are considered youthful operators and with less experience behind the wheel, usually pay more for insurance than more established drivers.
- Location: Each state has different coverage requirements, which can impact rates. Additionally, drivers living in areas with high traffic volume and vehicle theft rates may have higher auto insurance rates due to increased risk of filing a claim.
- Trim package: Custom features and high-tech safety systems are more expensive to repair when damaged, which can impact insurance costs.
- Coverage selection: Higher limits and add-ons can provide additional financial protection, but also increase insurance costs.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $80,100
Trims available: The 2025 BMW M4 is available in the following trim levels: Coupe, Competition Coupe and Competition xDrive Coupe
Repair costs
The BMW M4 has higher repair costs than other vehicles due to the higher cost of foreign parts and premium technology and materials, which require specialized servicing at BMW dealerships.
Safety features
M4s come with Driving Assistant, which includes features like lane departure warnings and active blind-spot detection. The higher trim levels can purchase the additional safety features.
Crash ratings
The BMW M4 hasn't been crash-tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). However, the 3 Series is similar and has a 5-star NHTSA rating.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an M4
High-performance cars are already a red flag for carriers, and additional factors, such as having a young driver in the household or prior accidents, can make insurance rates for the M4 skyrocket. To help you find affordable options without sacrificing coverage selection or customer service, Bankrate has compiled a list of the cheapest car insurance companies for your BMW M4.
How much does it cost to insure my M4?
The national average cost of M4 car insurance is $4,921 per year for full coverage, but rates can vary. Comparison shopping for insurance rates and coverage between multiple carriers is one of the best ways to find affordable insurance rates, especially for a vehicle like the M4.
2023 M4 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$4,242
|
- $679
|
$3,715
|
- $1,206
|
$2,689
|
- $2,232
|
$4,049
|
- $872
|
$3,995
|
- $926
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an M4
With a car like the M4, your state's minimum car insurance requirements might not be enough financial protection if an accident were to occur. Here are a few additional coverage types you may want to review with your insurance agent:
- Higher liability limits: According to the IIHS, high-performance cars are more likely to be involved in car crashes with higher fatality and property damage rates. It may feel counterintuitive to increase coverage when your rate may already be higher than you like, but higher bodily injury and property damage liability limits offer more financial protection and could save you more out of pocket in the event of an at-fault accident.
- Full coverage: While vehicles that are leased or financed typically require comprehensive and collision insurance, even drivers who buy their vehicle outright could benefit from these coverage types. Comprehensive coverage can pay to repair or replace your car for damage resulting from fire, theft, vandalism and sudden weather damage, and collision insurance may pay for damage resulting from a car accident.
- Gap insurance: When a car is totaled in a covered claim, this coverage can pay the difference between the actual cash value of the new vehicle and the balance of the lease or loan — which can occur when the driver is upside down on their loan.
- Customization or modification insurance: M4s are a popular vehicle to modify. Before making modifications, ask your insurance agent about what types of customizations your carrier will accept. Also, consider getting a quote for what it would cost to add a modification endorsement to ensure any changes made are covered in the event of a covered claim.
How to get an M4 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare M4 with other similar cars
|
BMW M4
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,921Read More
|
Porsche 911
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,364See more models
|
Lexus RC F
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,637See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$80,100
|$122,095
|$94,000
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|18-19 mpg combined city/highway
|16-21 mpg combined city/highway
|19 mpg combined city/highway
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Not rated
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: