BMW i4 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a BMW i4?
BMW i4 car insurance costs an average of $3,802 per year for a full coverage policy, while minimum coverage costs $805, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. Car insurance for the BMW i4 skews expensive; the average full coverage car insurance premium for this particular model is 41 percent more than the national average rate.
The higher cost can partially be explained by the fact that the i4 is a luxury car. However, myriad factors affect insurance premiums like replacement part costs, crash test ratings and safety features.
Manufacturer's retail price for 2025 model: Starting at $57,900
Trims available: i4 eDrive 40, 430i Gran Coupe, i4 M50, M440i Gran Coupe
Repair costs
According to Edmunds, BMW i4 owners spend more than $5,000 over the first five years in vehicle repairs. To compare, Kelley Blue Book found that Tesla Model 3 owners spent around half that in out-of-pocket repairs during the first five years of ownership. Higher repair costs typically make the fallout from car accidents more expensive, which in turn can make auto insurance premiums cost more.
Safety features
The BMW i4 comes with a suite of high-tech safety features like Active Protection System, Active Driving Assistant, frontal collision warnings, blind spot detection and lane departure warning. Safety features can help bring insurance costs down in some cases. But, higher-tech ones can be more expensive to replace in the event of an accident, which could drive insurance rates up.
Crash ratings
The European New Car Assessment Program awarded the BMW i4 four out of five stars for crash safety — something of a rarity for a premium model. It received poor marks for its collision warning and lane departure warning systems. The i4 was also shown to pose a higher risk to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists compared to other models, which can bring bodily injury liability insurance costs up.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a BMW i4
When it comes to cheap car insurance for the BMW i4, “cheap” is relative. Because it is a higher-end electric model, you may have a hard time finding an insurance policy that's below the national average. One of the best ways to find cheap (or cheaper, at least) car insurance is to compare rates from a variety of providers. Bankrate compiled average rates from some of the top BMW i4 car insurance companies to help get the process started.
How much does it cost to insure my BMW i4?
Car insurance companies all calculate rates differently, so rates will change based on the provider you choose.
2023 BMW i4 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$3,682
|
- $120
|
$5,377
|
+ $1,575
|
$4,690
|
+ $888
|
$5,177
|
+ $1,375
|
$2,527
|
- $1,275
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a BMW i4
Finding a great deal on your car insurance policy is great, but price isn't always the most important thing. While you may not think about it much, your car insurance policy offers you valuable financial protection. If you're in an accident and left with an expensive bill, you won't be glad you skimped out on coverage for a cheaper monthly premium. To ensure you have solid coverage in place for your BMW i4, consider these optional types of insurance:
- Comprehensive coverage: With this on your policy, you can file a claim for losses like vandalism, vehicle theft and animal collisions.
- Collision coverage: This covers your vehicle's repair costs if you cause an accident.
- Gap insurance: If you used a loan to purchase your i4, gap insurance can help cover the difference between your outstanding loan amount and your insurance payout if the car is totaled.
- Rental reimbursement: Electric vehicles often take longer to repair. If your car is in the shop after a covered accident, this endorsement can help with the cost of getting a rental car while you wait.
Learn more: Guide to car insurance
How to get a BMW i4 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare BMW i4 with other similar cars
|
BMW i4
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,802Read More
|
Tesla Model 3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,528Read More
|
Audi A6
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,743See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$57,900
|$34,990
|$58,100
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|116 mpg
|137 mpg
|26 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|N/A
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: