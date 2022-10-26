Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for BMWs
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a BMW?
BMW's higher sticker prices tend to lead to higher average car insurance rates compared to more budget-friendly models. That said, car insurance rates are highly individual. What kind of you drive is an important part of the equation, but it's not the only thing an insurance company looks at when setting your rate. More personal factors, like your driving record and credit history, also play a part in how much you pay for car insurance. Below, Bankrate's insurance editorial team complied average rates from Quadrant Information Services for some popular BMW models. While they're not exact quotes, they can help you better estimate your car insurance costs.
Car insurance for BMW: By model
BMW M4
insurance premium
insurance premium
Starting at $80,100, the M4 is a sporty coupe with a powerful 6-cylinder engine under its hood. Insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums for sports cars, as drivers could be tempted to drive more recklessly in them.
BMW M3
insurance premium
insurance premium
If you ask BMW, the M3 is just as suited to the racetrack as it is to a daily commute. Available in three trims, each with engines that can go from zero to sixty in under five seconds, the BMW M3's sporty engineering can make it more expensive to insure. The base trim level for this model starts at $76,700.
BMW X5
insurance premium
insurance premium
The BMW X5 was named a Top Safety Pick Plus from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), indicating that it performs well in an accident. Cars with better safety ratings may be cheaper to insure, however, the X5's luxury details could negate this. The starting price for the X5 is $66,300.
BMW X6
insurance premium
insurance premium
The X6 is one of the pricier BMW models included on this page, with a starting MSRP of $75,100. All versions of the X6 come with a package of safety features, like blind spot detection, lane departure warnings and active lane change assistance.
BMW i4
insurance premium
insurance premium
An all-electric car, the BMW i4 boasts an impressive 116 combined mpg. It was also named the most reliable electric car by Consumer Reports. The BMW i4 has a starting MSRP of $57,900.
BMW X3
insurance premium
insurance premium
The latest version of the X3 comes complete with a suite of high-tech features, including Active Driving Assistance, collision warnings and blind spot detections. While these can lower the chance of an accident, they can make repairs more expensive. The base trim starts at $49,950.
BMW features that impact insurance costs
In general, BMWs are considered safe vehicles; they regularly receive favorable safety ratings from organizations like the IIHS and National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA). Safety ratings usually help bring insurance costs down, but other BMW features can outweigh these potential savings and make your car insurance policy more expensive:
- Vehicle replacement parts: Although BMW is a German automaker, BMW parts are produced in Austria, Great Britain, China, Mexico, Italy, Egypt, South Africa and other countries. This can make vehicle replacement parts harder to source and more expensive — two things that usually increase car insurance costs. Some BMWs also require specialized repairs at shops with foreign vehicle expertise.
- Safety features and repair costs: Most newer BMWs come equipped with high-tech safety features. While these can make vehicles safer, they can also make repairs more expensive if you're in an accident.
- Sporty builds: BMWs are notorious for their powerful engines and sporty handling. It may make them fun to drive, but to an insurance company, it can also encourage dangerous behavior behind the wheel.
Other car insurance coverage for BMW
Owning a BMW is a significant investment. And if you're in an accident, your car insurance policy can help protect your finances. Often, state minimum requirements aren't enough; If you're insuring a BMW, you may also want to consider these coverage types:
- Comprehensive coverage: Also called other-than-collision coverage, this can cover non-accident related losses like vehicle theft, weather damage and hitting an animal.
- Collision coverage: Collision insurance can help pay for repairs to your vehicle, even if you cause an accident.
- Gap insurance: If you used a loan to purchase your BMW, consider getting gap insurance. Gap insurance can help cover the difference between what you owe on your loan and the money you get from your insurance company if your vehicle is stolen or totaled.
- Rental car reimbursement: Because they often require specialized parts and labor, BMWs may take longer to repair. A rental car reimbursement endorsement can help pay for a rental car while your BMW is in the shop.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: