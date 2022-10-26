Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for teachers
Like other professionals, many teachers in the U.S. rely on their cars to get to and from work each day. With so much time spent on the road, it’s essential for educators to have reliable car insurance coverage that meets their specific needs. The good news is that some insurance companies offer policies for teachers, while other insurers provide exclusive discounts for education professionals. Here are some of the best car insurance options for teachers.
Best car insurance for teachers
A teacher might want specialized coverage for their auto policy. When their vehicle is parked on school property or at a school function, additional coverage options or limits could help to provide a more well-rounded insurance policy for their unique needs.
California Casualty offers auto policies specifically for educators in almost all states despite its name. In some states, the educators policy allows for a $0 deductible if a teacher or administrator’s car is vandalized or hit while on school property or at an administrative office. A summer pay skip option can also help to meet the unique budget restraints of a teacher’s pay schedule.
California Casualty includes other benefits in its auto policy, including identity theft resolution, if you fall victim to fraudulent activity. Additionally, policy coverage automatically extends to anyone who drives your car, as long as you have given permission. The policies even include up to $3,000 in personal property coverage with no deductible, which can cover such losses as technology or lesson plans kept in the vehicle.
Horace Mann is another carrier offering teachers car insurance. The Educator Advantage® provides benefits such as transportation reimbursement up to $35 if you feel you can not drive home safely. Reimbursement is also provided to teachers for the cost of a replacement car if your new car is declared a total loss by the carrier.
Like some other carriers, the educator’s policy with Horace Mann has a $0 deductible if your car is vandalized or in a collision while on school property or at a school-sponsored activity. The company offers additional coverage like emergency road service and liability coverage when transporting students in your insured car.
Liberty Mutual offers auto insurance savings designed specifically for teachers. A policy with these features added includes several additional coverage options a teacher might find beneficial, including vandalism loss protection, personal property coverage and $0 collision deductible for damage that occurs while driving for school-related activities or business. The company’s vandalism loss protection policy offers a $0 deductible for vandalism claims resulting from incidents on school property or at school-related events. Liberty Mutual’s personal property coverage offers up to a $2,500 reimbursement per occurrence if your teaching materials or school-owned property is damaged or stolen while in your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance for teachers
Like most people, many teachers want to find the cheapest possible rates for good auto insurance. A solid insurance policy is important for teachers, who need to be able to get to school events as well as drive to school every morning, rain or shine.
Almost every state — with the exception of New Hampshire and Virginia — has minimum insurance requirements. Teachers may want to consider getting full coverage, which also includes collision and comprehensive coverage. This more robust policy will pay for damages to your vehicle up to your policy limits in the event of a covered claim, whereas liability insurance only covers damage and injury you cause to others.
Although your rate will vary depending on personal factors and the insurer you choose, below is a comparison of average full coverage insurance rates based on data from Quadrant Information Services for some of the cheapest U.S. insurers. Keep in mind that the national average for a full coverage annual premium runs about $2,014.
|Car insurance company
|Average monthly full coverage premium
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$113
|$1,353
|Erie
|$113
|$1,356
|USAA*
|$113
|$1,361
|Auto-Owners
|$113
|$1,361
|Nationwide
|$119
|$1,422
*Only available to active military, veterans and their eligible family members
Car insurance discounts for teachers
As an educator, you work hard for your earnings and you want them to stretch as far as possible. This means not overpaying for your auto insurance. Fortunately, there are multiple auto insurance discounts for teachers, even if you do not have an educator-specific policy.
- Education affinity discount: Some carriers offer discounts if you are affiliated with educator and educational groups. You can often find additional discounts if you are a member of educator organizations such as the Association of American Educators or Association of Teacher Educators.
- Loyalty discount: You could qualify for additional savings if you renew your policy with your provider every year. Plus, you might get an extra discount if you auto-renew your policy or opt for paperless statements.
- Bundling discount: It’s common for insurance providers to offer a bundling discount when you purchase both your auto and home insurance from them.
Tips for finding the best car insurance as a teacher
As a teacher, you want the best car insurance coverage for your needs so that you have the right financial protection in case the unexpected happens while behind the wheel. Here are a few ways to get the best coverage at the cheapest price.
- Shop around: Don’t assume that the first quote you receive is the lowest possible one, or that the lowest quote will be the right coverage amount for your scenario. Each insurer has a slightly different method of determining premiums, so you may find a better price with the right coverage by collecting several quotes.
- Consider mileage: Many teachers drive long miles to work and school activities, while others have short commutes or none at all if they are teaching virtually. If your daily commute is less of a factor, consider pay-per-mile insurance rather than traditional coverage, since low-mileage drivers could save significantly on premium costs.
- Reward good behavior: Teachers who are safe, responsible drivers can typically find additional savings. Usage-based insurance uses telematics technology to monitor your driving in real time. If you prove to be a good driver, your insurer can reward you with safe driving discounts on your premium.
- Get the right optional coverages: As a teacher, maintaining the right levels of coverage to drive your car is important in staying financially protected. Consider optional coverage such as roadside assistance or rental car reimbursement, so you can get to school even if your car can’t.
