Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Audi TT car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure an Audi TT?
On average, car insurance for a 2023 Audi TT costs $3,733 per year, or $311 per month, for full coverage. That's roughly 39 percent more than the national average for passenger cars.
Keep in mind that average insurance rates for any car only tell part of the story. The cost of car insurance is also influenced by a wide range of factors from driver age and demographics to location, vehicle age, credit history and previous claims. The average premium data shown in this article, drawn from Quadrant Information Services, gives a benchmark for Audi TT insurance pricing, but individual rates may vary significantly.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $53,045
Trims available: TT, TTS and TT RS
Repair costs
Because the Audi TT was discontinued after the 2023 model year, repair components may become harder and more expensive to source. This could cause insurance claims to be both costly and prolonged, and may raise the cost of coverage.
Safety features
The TT lacks certain advanced driver aids like forward collision mitigation and lane departure alerts that are standard on most new vehicles. Safety tech is limited to blind-spot warnings and parking sensors.
Crash ratings
Like many sports cars, the Audi TT isn't rated by crash test organizations. The lack of safety rating data could result in higher insurance premiums, since carriers may take on more risk by insuring this car.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an Audi TT
No single car insurance company offers the cheapest rates for all Audi TT owners. That's why it's so important to compare personalized quotes and weigh all of your options before deciding on a policy. To help you get started, Bankrate's insurance editorial team compiled average rates in the table below from some of the nation's cheapest insurers for an Audi TT.
How much does it cost to insure my Audi TT?
The table below compares average full coverage premiums for a 2023 Audi TT from some of the most affordable insurers in Bankrate's analysis.
2023 Audi TT car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,049
|
$2,049
|
- $1,684
|
- $1,684
|
$2,321
|
$2,321
|
- $1,412
|
- $1,412
|
$2,514
|
$2,514
|
- $1,219
|
- $1,219
|
$2,712
|
$2,712
|
- $1,021
|
- $1,021
|
$3,019
|
$3,019
|
- $714
|
- $714
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for an Audi TT
The premiums shown above are for a standard full coverage insurance policy — but your Audi TT may need more specialized coverage. You may want to speak with a licensed insurance professional to determine how much car insurance you need. Consider the following types of coverage for an Audi TT:
- Comprehensive and collision coverage: Even if you own an older TT and don't have an active loan or lease, maintaining full coverage is key to protecting your investment. These coverage type pay for damage to your vehicle regardless of fault.
- Agreed value coverage: While it's not a common option for most new vehicles, agreed value coverage may be a good idea if you own an older or unique TT whose value to you isn't covered well by a standard car insurance policy.
- High liability limits: The Audi TT is fun to drive — but that can often mean riskier driving with a higher chance of at-fault accidents. To protect your assets, make sure that your liability limits are high enough.
How to get an Audi TT car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare the Audi TT with other similar cars
|
Audi TT Coupe
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,733Read More
|
Porsche 718 Cayman
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,596See more models
|
Subaru BRZ
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,135See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$37,469
|$72,800
|$33,210
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|25 combined city/highway mpg
|22-25 combined city/highway mpg
|22-25 combined city/highway mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|N/A
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: