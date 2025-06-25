 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Audi TT car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Jun 25, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure an Audi TT?

On average, car insurance for a 2023 Audi TT costs $3,733 per year, or $311 per month, for full coverage. That's roughly 39 percent more than the national average for passenger cars.

Keep in mind that average insurance rates for any car only tell part of the story. The cost of car insurance is also influenced by a wide range of factors from driver age and demographics to location, vehicle age, credit history and previous claims. The average premium data shown in this article, drawn from Quadrant Information Services, gives a benchmark for Audi TT insurance pricing, but individual rates may vary significantly.

$3,733 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$698 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $53,045

Trims available: TT, TTS  and TT RS

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Because the Audi TT was discontinued after the 2023 model year, repair components may become harder and more expensive to source. This could cause insurance claims to be both costly and prolonged, and may raise the cost of coverage.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

The TT lacks certain advanced driver aids like forward collision mitigation and lane departure alerts that are standard on most new vehicles. Safety tech is limited to blind-spot warnings and parking sensors.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

Like many sports cars, the Audi TT isn't rated by crash test organizations. The lack of safety rating data could result in higher insurance premiums, since carriers may take on more risk by insuring this car.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for an Audi TT

No single car insurance company offers the cheapest rates for all Audi TT owners. That's why it's so important to compare personalized quotes and weigh all of your options before deciding on a policy. To help you get started, Bankrate's insurance editorial team compiled average rates in the table below from some of the nation's cheapest insurers for an Audi TT.

How much does it cost to insure my Audi TT?

The table below compares average full coverage premiums for a 2023 Audi TT from some of the most affordable insurers in Bankrate's analysis.

2023 Audi TT car insurance premium by carrier
Nationwide
Nationwide
$2,049
$2,049
- $1,684
- $1,684
Progressive
Progressive
$2,321
$2,321
- $1,412
- $1,412
Travelers
Travelers
$2,514
$2,514
- $1,219
- $1,219
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$2,712
$2,712
- $1,021
- $1,021
State Farm
State Farm
$3,019
$3,019
- $714
- $714
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Car Insurance Image

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location Pin Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Other car insurance coverage for an Audi TT

The premiums shown above are for a standard full coverage insurance policy — but your Audi TT may need more specialized coverage. You may want to speak with a licensed insurance professional to determine how much car insurance you need. Consider the following types of coverage for an Audi TT:

  • Comprehensive and collision coverage: Even if you own an older TT and don't have an active loan or lease, maintaining full coverage is key to protecting your investment. These coverage type pay for damage to your vehicle regardless of fault.
  • Agreed value coverage: While it's not a common option for most new vehicles, agreed value coverage may be a good idea if you own an older or unique TT whose value to you isn't covered well by a standard car insurance policy.
  • High liability limits: The Audi TT is fun to drive — but that can often mean riskier driving with a higher chance of at-fault accidents. To protect your assets, make sure that your liability limits are high enough.

How to get an Audi TT car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare the Audi TT with other similar cars

Audi TT Coupe Audi TT Coupe
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,733
Read More
Porsche 718 Cayman Porsche 718 Cayman
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,596
See more models
Subaru BRZ Subaru BRZ
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,135
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$37,469 $72,800 $33,210
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
Not rated Not rated Not rated
Gas mileage
25 combined city/highway mpg 22-25 combined city/highway mpg 22-25 combined city/highway mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
N/A Substantially worse than average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Audi R8 Coupe Audi R8 Coupe
Audi A3 Audi A3
Audi A4 Audi A4
Audi A6 Audi A6
Audi RS 7 Audi RS 7
Audi S3 Audi S3
Audi S5 Coupe Audi S5 Coupe
Written by
R.E. Hawley
Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance