Audi S5 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an S5?
On average, full coverage car insurance for an Audi S5 is $3,997 per year, according to Bankrate’s analysis of Quadrant Information Services. This works out to monthly payments of $333.
When determining the cost of your premium, insurance companies evaluate the risks associated with repair costs, safety features and crash test ratings. Some of the other insurance factors influencing your insurance premiums are:
Driving history: Insurers rate policies for risk, and drivers with clean driving records usually have lower insurance rates than drivers with several accidents or moving violations.
Location: From state laws to local traffic and extreme weather, location plays a major role in your car insurance costs.
Trim level and safety features: Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) can help reduce the likelihood of an accident, but can also cost more to repair if damaged. Higher trim levels also come with expensive componentry and both can result in higher insurance premiums.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $62,700
Trims available: Available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige
Repair costs
According to Repair Pal, the Audi S5 has an average annual repair cost of $1,164, which is well above the national average. High costs of labor and replacement parts can cause higher insurance rates.
Safety features
The S5 comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance technology like the Audi pre sense basic and pre sense city, which may reduce the chance of collisions. Optional safety features like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control can help with driver awareness on the road.
Crash ratings
The Audi S5 hasn’t been fully crash-test rated. However, its design and safety features are very similar to the Audi A5, which has a 5-star safety rating by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Cheapest car insurance companies for an S5
After purchasing a new car, many drivers try to find the cheapest car insurance possible, which isn’t always easy for a luxury sports car. Shopping your policy with at least three insurance companies can help you gain a good understanding of where your insurance price point is. Keep in mind that while cost is important, there are other considerations to keep in mind when selecting a carrier. To help you with this process, Bankrate has gathered a list of top insurance companies that offer A6 insurance below the national average without sacrificing things like customer service and financial stability.
How much does it cost to insure my S5?
Insurance rates vary based on several factors, such as the insurer’s pricing model, your driving profile, the coverage you choose and more.
2023 S5 car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an S5
Most states require drivers to carry at least the state-required minimum insurance limits. These limits offer some financial protection, but may not be enough if a severe accident were to occur. Depending on your situation, you may want to consider one of the following coverage types:
- Collision coverage: This coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from a collision, regardless of fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This coverage pays for damage resulting from losses other than collision, such as theft, vandalism and sudden weather damage.
- Gap insurance: If your new Audi S5is totaled in a covered claim, gap insurance may pay for the difference between the car loan and the actual cash value claim payment.
How to get an S5 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare S5 with other similar cars
|
Audi S5 Coupe
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,997Read More
|
Lexus RC F
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,624See more models
|
Cadillac CT5
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,070See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$62,700
|$46,815
|$59,535
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|Not rated
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|22 mpg combined city/highway
|22 mpg combined city/highway
|22 mpg combined city/highway
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: