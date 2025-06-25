Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Audi S3 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an Audi S3?
Car insurance for an Audi S3 costs an average of $3,607 per year for full coverage. This is roughly 35 percent more than the national average cost of a full coverage policy, which is $2,680 annually.
Car insurance companies consider multiple variables when pricing your policy. These can include, but aren't limited to, a car's safety features, repair costs and crash ratings.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $48,700
Trims available: Premium, Premium Plus, Prestige
Repair costs
The S3 has a powerful two-liter, turbocharged, 328-horsepower engine under its hood. While this makes it fun to drive, it can also make repairs more expensive. CarEdge estimates that, over a 10-year period, Audi S3 owners spend around $9,755 in maintenance costs.
Safety features
The base trim of the Audi S3 comes with a few safety features built in, like automatic emergency braking. Higher trims have other driver assistance options, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. While valuable safeguards, this type of tech can make insurance claims more expensive.
Crash ratings
The Audi S3 was not rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This isn't uncommon for sportier vehicles. Typically, less-sporty cars that are proven to be safer in accidents are cheaper to insure.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an Audi S3
There's no one car insurance company that offers the cheapest car insurance for the Audi S3. To find a good deal, most experts suggest you shop around and compare a handful of quotes. Car insurance companies each use their own methods and formulas to set your rate. Thus, one company may offer you a better deal for your coverage than another.
To get the comparison process started, Bankrate gathered average rates from some of the cheapest Audi S3 car insurance providers in the table below.
2023 Audi S3 car insurance premium by carrier
Other car insurance coverage for an Audi S3
Your car insurance policy must, at the very least, meet your state's minimum coverage requirements. However, minimum coverage by itself often isn't enough. If, for example, you cause an accident and only have a minimum coverage car insurance policy, you'd be on the hook for your vehicle's repairs. Or, if your car is stolen, you won't be able to file a claim for the loss.
For broader financial protection, consider these add-on coverage types:
- Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage: If you want your S3 repaired with original Audi parts (as opposed to aftermarket ones), you may want to add OEM coverage to your car insurance policy.
- Rental reimbursement: Audis are known to take a little longer to repair. If your car is in the shop due to a covered loss, rental reimbursement can help you pay for a temporary vehicle while you wait.
- Gap insurance: Gap insurance can help if your car is rendered a total loss, as it pays the difference between your auto loan balance and the payout you get from your insurance company. This is especially helpful in the first few years of ownership, when you may owe a significant amount on your loan.
- Comprehensive insurance: Also called other-than-collision insurance, comprehensive coverage covers losses not related to car accidents. These can include vehicle theft, hail damage, hitting an animal and floods.
- Collision insurance: Collision insurance helps pay for your vehicle's repairs, even if you are found at-fault for an accident.
Learn more: What is full coverage car insurance?
How to get an Audi S3 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Audi S3 with other similar cars
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: