Audi S3 car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Updated Jun 25, 2025
How much does it cost to insure an Audi S3?

Car insurance for an Audi S3 costs an average of $3,607 per year for full coverage. This is roughly 35 percent more than the national average cost of a full coverage policy, which is $2,680 annually.

Car insurance companies consider multiple variables when pricing your policy. These can include, but aren't limited to, a car's safety features, repair costs and crash ratings.

$3,607 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$760 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $48,700

Trims available: Premium, Premium Plus, Prestige

Repair costs

The S3 has a powerful two-liter, turbocharged, 328-horsepower engine under its hood. While this makes it fun to drive, it can also make repairs more expensive. CarEdge estimates that, over a 10-year period, Audi S3 owners spend around $9,755 in maintenance costs.

Safety features

The base trim of the Audi S3 comes with a few safety features built in, like automatic emergency braking. Higher trims have other driver assistance options, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. While valuable safeguards, this type of tech can make insurance claims more expensive.

Crash ratings

The Audi S3 was not rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This isn't uncommon for sportier vehicles. Typically, less-sporty cars that are proven to be safer in accidents are cheaper to insure.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Cheapest car insurance companies for an Audi S3

There's no one car insurance company that offers the cheapest car insurance for the Audi S3. To find a good deal, most experts suggest you shop around and compare a handful of quotes. Car insurance companies each use their own methods and formulas to set your rate. Thus, one company may offer you a better deal for your coverage than another.

How much does it cost to insure an Audi S3?

To get the comparison process started, Bankrate gathered average rates from some of the cheapest Audi S3 car insurance providers in the table below.

2023 Audi S3 car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$2,332
$2,332
- $1,275
- $1,275
Nationwide
Nationwide
$2,378
$2,378
- $1,229
- $1,229
Travelers
Travelers
$2,753
$2,753
- $854
- $854
Progressive
Progressive
$3,033
$3,033
- $574
- $574
State Farm
State Farm
$2,837
$2,837
- $770
- $770
Other car insurance coverage for an Audi S3

Your car insurance policy must, at the very least, meet your state's minimum coverage requirements. However, minimum coverage by itself often isn't enough. If, for example, you cause an accident and only have a minimum coverage car insurance policy, you'd be on the hook for your vehicle's repairs. Or, if your car is stolen, you won't be able to file a claim for the loss.

For broader financial protection, consider these add-on coverage types:

  • Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage: If you want your S3 repaired with original Audi parts (as opposed to aftermarket ones), you may want to add OEM coverage to your car insurance policy.
  • Rental reimbursement: Audis are known to take a little longer to repair. If your car is in the shop due to a covered loss, rental reimbursement can help you pay for a temporary vehicle while you wait.
  • Gap insurance: Gap insurance can help if your car is rendered a total loss, as it pays the difference between your auto loan balance and the payout you get from your insurance company. This is especially helpful in the first few years of ownership, when you may owe a significant amount on your loan.
  • Comprehensive insurance: Also called other-than-collision insurance, comprehensive coverage covers losses not related to car accidents. These can include vehicle theft, hail damage, hitting an animal and floods.
  • Collision insurance: Collision insurance helps pay for your vehicle's repairs, even if you are found at-fault for an accident.

Learn more: What is full coverage car insurance?

How to get an Audi S3 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Audi S3 with other similar cars

Audi S3 Audi S3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,607
Volkswagen Golf GTI Volkswagen Golf GTI
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,771
Cadillac CT5 Cadillac CT5
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,070
Price (MSRP)
$48,700 $32,445 $47,595
NHTSA Safety rating
Not rated Not rated 5 stars
Gas mileage
26 mpg 27 mpg 26 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Worse than average Average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

