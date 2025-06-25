Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Audi RS 7 car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure an Audi RS 7?
If you're buying an Audi RS 7, get ready to pay more to insure it — especially if you want a full coverage policy. Bankrate's research found that, on average, full coverage car insurance for an Audi RS 7 will run you $6,130 a year — 129 percent more than the national average cost of a full coverage policy. Minimum coverage costs significantly less, just $770 per year. This is slightly below the national average cost of minimum coverage, which is $802.
The kind of car you drive plays a big role in how much you pay for insurance. Cars that are safer and cheaper to repair tend to be cheaper to insure, while those with less favorable accident ratings may cost more.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $128,600
Trims available: Performance
Repair costs
If you get into an accident while driving an Audi, you'll probably pay more for repairs than you would for an economy model. Audis often require specialized parts, which can be expensive to source. Complex engineering, a common thing with Audis, also usually requires more specialized labor. This can make vehicle repairs and car insurance more expensive.
Safety features
High-tech safety features sometimes mean lower insurance costs because they lower the chance of getting into an accident. But, that's not always the case if they are high-tech. The base trim of the RS 7 comes with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and front and rear sparking sensors. Like its engine, the Audi's suite of safety features can make it more expensive to repair and to insure.
Crash ratings
If a car is proven to keep its driver and passengers safer in an accident, it may help bring down insurance costs. Organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rate vehicles on how they perform in an accident. Insurance companies often look to these accident ratings to gauge vehicle safety. The Audi RS 7 was not rated by either organization, which isn't unusual for sports cars.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an Audi RS 7
Audi RS 7 car insurance tends to run high, which makes it all the more important to shop around for a good deal. Although you'll still likely pay more than the national average, by comparing quotes, you may find a slightly cheaper policy. Bankrate compiled average rates from some of the more affordable Audi RS 7 car insurance companies in the table below to help point you in the right direction.
How much does it cost to insure my Audi RS 7?
The figures below are average rates, not exact quotes. How much you're quoted from these companies could differ based on several factors specific to you.
2023 Audi RS 7 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$3,840
|
$3,840
|
- $2,290
|
- $2,290
|
$4,196
|
$4,196
|
- $1,934
|
- $1,934
|
$4,439
|
$4,439
|
- $1,691
|
- $1,691
|
$4,449
|
$4,449
|
- $1,681
|
- $1,681
|
$4,768
|
$4,768
|
- $1,362
|
- $1,362
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for an Audi RS 7
The eye-popping average full coverage premium makes it tempting to choose a minimum coverage policy. Scaling back on coverage will almost always result in a cheaper premium but could leave you in a bind after an accident. With just minimum coverage, you won't be able to file a claim for your car's repairs if you cause an accident or get help from your insurance company if your car is stolen. Building out your policy with endorsements will make your policy more expensive but could help keep out-of-pocket costs after an accident or other loss lower.
- Comprehensive insurance: This can cover a variety of non-accident-related losses, like weather damage, vehicle theft and hitting an animal.
- Collision insurance: Collision insurance pays for your vehicle's repairs even if you caused the accident.
- Gap insurance: The RS 7 has a six-figure sticker price, so it's not unusual to take out an auto loan to finance the purchase. If your car is rendered a total loss, gap insurance can help cover the “gap” between the payout you get from your insurance company and your outstanding loan balance.
How to get an Audi RS 7 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Audi RS 7 with other similar cars
|
Audi RS 7
Avg annual full coverage premium $6,130Read More
|
BMW M4
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,899Read More
|
Porsche Panamera
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,148See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$128,600
|$80,100
|$106,300
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|17 mpg
|30 mpg
|21 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: