Audi R8 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an Audi R8?
Audi car insurance tends to skew higher, and the R8 is no exception. On average, it costs $542 per month, or $6,501 annually, to insure an Audi R8 at full coverage — 143 percent more than the national average cost of a full coverage policy.
The Audi R8's high insurance costs aren't just due to its six-figure price tag. In general, more expensive, exotic cars like the R8 have higher repair costs, making them more expensive to insure. Other vehicle-specific factors, like safety features and crash ratings, also play a part in determining insurance costs.
2023 MSRP: $185,636
Trims available: V10 Coupe, V10 Spyder, V10 Performance Coupe, V10 Performance Spyder, GT Coupe
Repair costs
The Audi R8 is an expensive car with a six-figure price tag. As such, the cost of repairing it is also higher. Edmunds estimates that Audi R8 owners spend upwards of $5,000 in repairs over a five-year period. This is on par with RepairPal's repair estimate for the Audi R8, around $1,100 per year. Car insurance can help pay for you and others' repairs after an accident. Typically, the most expensive a car is to repair, the more expensive it is to insure.
Safety features
In terms of driver-assistance, the R8 doesn't have much compared to other luxury models. The base trim of the R8 comes standard with automatic high-beams and front and rear parking sensors. Simpler safety features, like the ones in the Audi R8, may get you a small discount on your insurance policy. More high-tech features, like advanced emergency braking and lane departure warnings, can make repairs more expensive, which in turn can raise insurance costs.
Crash ratings
The 2023 Audi R8 was not rated by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) or the National Highway Traffic Adminstration (NHTSA) for accident performance. High-performance vehicles like the R8 typically aren't subject to crash tests. Plus, the R8 is a specialty vehicle, which could also explain its lack of ratings. Usually, vehicles with high safety ratings from these two organizations cost less to insure.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an Audi R8
For the Audi R8, the term “cheap” is relative when it comes to insuring it. You probably won't find a policy that's cheaper than the national average for the R8. However, some insurance companies may offer more competitive rates for this model than others. The best way to know if you're getting a good deal on your policy is to compare quotes before buying. By collecting a handful of quotes, you can better gauge what a “normal” premium is for your driving profile and the kind of vehicle you want to insure.
How much does it cost to insure my Audi R8?
Bankrate's insurance editorial team collected average rates from some of the cheapest Audi R8 car insurance companies in the table below.
2023 Audi R8 car insurance premium by carrier
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an Audi R8
Seeing how much it costs to insure an Audi R8 can make it tempting to cut coverage to get a lower premium. While this will get you a cheaper insurance bill, it could come back to bite you. If you're in an accident and don't have sufficient coverage, you could be on the hook for a large repair or medical bill. Or, if your car gets vandalized, you won't be able to file a claim for the damage.
In addition to your state's minimum coverage requirements, you might want to build out your Audi R8 car insurance policy with these add-ons:
- Collision insurance: With just minimum coverage, your car insurance policy won't pay to fix your car if you cause an accident. Collision insurance can help with those repair bills, regardless of who caused the crash.
- Comprehensive insurance: Also called other-than-collision coverage, this helps pay for losses not caused by a car accident like vandalism and vehicle theft.
- Gap insurance: If you took out a loan to pay for your R8, you might want to get gap insurance. If you total your car, gap insurance can help cover the difference between the payout you get from your insurance company and your remaining loan balance.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This can help cover you and your passengers' medical bills if the at-fault driver's liability limits aren't high enough to cover them.
How to get an Audi R8 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Audi R8 with other similar cars
|
Audi R8 Coupe
Avg annual full coverage premium $6,501Read More
|
Porsche 911
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,384See more models
|
BMW M4
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,899Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$185,636
|$127,700
|$80,100
|
NHTSA Safety rating
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|17 mpg
|21 mpg
|19 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
|Not rated
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: