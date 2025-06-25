Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Audi Q5 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Q5?
Audi Q5 insurance with full coverage costs an average of $3,072 per year, which is 15 percent more than the national average of $2,680. Luxury vehicles are typically expensive to insure, but average Q5 rates are not as high as some top-of-the-line BMWs or Land Rovers.
One of the primary reasons owners of luxury cars, such as the Audi Q5, pay more for insurance is the higher repair and replacement costs associated with these vehicles. But, there are several other factors that will impact your rate, including your driving record, location and coverage selections.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $52,200
Trims Available: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige
Repair costs
The Audi Q5 average annual cost for maintenance and repair is $887, compared to an average of $739 for similar luxury vehicles and $652 for all types of cars, according to RepairPal. Higher repair costs and specialized labor increase the cost of insurance.
Safety features
The Q5 has a range of safety features, including lane departure signals, driver attention warnings, traffic conditions-based cruise control, collision evasion assistance, blind spot monitoring and pedestrian detection with automatic braking. These factors reduce the chance of a crash, but tech-heavy repairs can also increase premiums.
Crash ratings
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2025 Q5 performed fairly well in crash tests, but it did get “marginal” ratings in a few categories and “poor” in the seat belt reminder category.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Q5
The key to finding affordable car insurance for your Audi Q5 is to shop around. Rates vary by insurer because each company weighs risk factors differently and offers different discounts.
Bankrate pulled together average annual Q5 rates from some of the top insurance companies. The providers listed below offer competitive average premiums, a variety of discount opportunities, solid customer service and strong financial strength ratings. The goal is for you to get the coverage you need without paying more than you should.
How much does it cost to insure my Q5?
Your personal insurance rates will vary, but the sample rates below provide a point of reference as you start your shopping journey.
2023 Q5 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,014
|
$2,014
|
- $1,058
|
- $1,058
|
$2,068
|
$2,068
|
- $1,004
|
- $1,004
|
$2,656
|
$2,656
|
- $416
|
- $416
|
$2,673
|
$2,673
|
- $399
|
- $399
|
$2,789
|
$2,789
|
- $283
|
- $283
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an Audi Q5
When choosing an insurance company, there’s more to consider than just low premiums. You’ll want to ensure the company is reliable and offers good customer service. The best companies also offer a variety of endorsements to customize your coverage. While state minimum coverage allows you to drive legally, you'll likely want a more robust policy, especially if you drive a newer Audi Q5.
- Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. This is required in some states and optional in others.
- Gap insurance: If you finance your Q5, this coverage pays for the “gap” in the value of the vehicle and the remaining loan balance in the event your car is deemed a total loss.
How to get an Audi Q5 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare the Audi Q5 with other similar cars
|
Audi Q5
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,072Read More
|
BMW X3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,858Read More
|
Volvo XC60
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,847See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$52,200
|$49,950
|$48,345
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|4 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|26 MPG combined city and highway driving
|29 MPG combined city and highway driving
|28 MPG combined city and highway driving
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: