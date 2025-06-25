Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Audi A6 car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure an A6?
The average cost to insure an Audi A6 is $3,762 per year for full coverage, according to Bankrate’s analysis of Quadrant Information Services. For those who pay their insurance in installments, it works out to $313 per month.
While full coverage A6 insurance premiums are 31 percent more than the national average insurance rate of $2,680, several insurance factors can make the cost of your policy higher or lower, such as:
Driving history: Drivers who maintain a clean driving record without accidents or moving violations generally have lower insurance rates than drivers with activity.
Location: Where you live, from state laws to city traffic and population density, plays a major role in how much you’ll pay for car insurance.
Trim level and safety features: Higher trim packages and advanced safety features can cost more to repair if damaged, resulting in higher insurance premiums.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $58,100
Trims available: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige
Repair costs
The A6 features premium parts and advanced technology, which can make repairs — and insurance — more expensive than average. Even minor damage may cost more to fix due to the use of specialized components and materials.
Safety features
The Audi A6 comes with a robust suite of safety tech, including standard automatic emergency braking. Optional upgrades like adaptive cruise control and intersection assist add even more layers of protection.
Crash ratings
Audi frequently tops lists for safety organizations. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gives the 2025 A6 a G (good) score for crashworthiness and crash avoidance and mitigation.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an A6
Finding affordable car insurance for a luxury vehicle can have its challenges. Comparing quotes from multiple providers can be the best way to find rates that work best for you. Premiums can vary widely based on the insurers’ pricing model, your driving profile and even the coverage you choose. To make your shopping experience a little less stressful, Bankrate has compiled a list of big-name carriers offering low A6 insurance rates without sacrificing other important features, like customer service and financial stability.
How much does it cost to insure my A6?
Your A6 insurance costs can depend on which insurance company you choose.
|
|
|
|
$2,479
|
$2,479
|
- $1,283
|
- $1,283
|
$2,533
|
$2,533
|
- $1,229
|
- $1,229
|
$2,470
|
$2,470
|
- $1,292
|
- $1,292
|
$2,569
|
$2,569
|
- $1,193
|
- $1,193
|
$2,960
|
$2,960
|
- $802
|
- $802
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for an A6
Finding the best car insurance means looking beyond just the lowest price; it's about choosing coverage that financially protects you. While minimum state requirements could seem like a good starting point, it might not cover all the costs of a severe accident. For more financial protection, consider speaking to your agent about the following coverage types:
- Higher liability limits: Luxury vehicles like the Audi A6 are more likely to be targeted in liability claims because they signal deeper pockets to fraudsters. Choosing higher liability limits can offer stronger financial protection for your assets.
- Collision coverage: Can pay for damage to your vehicle from an accident, regardless of fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers non-collision events like theft, vandalism and sudden weather damage.
- Gap coverage: If you lease or finance your Audi, gap insurance can cover the difference between the car loan and the actual cash value claim payment if your car is totaled.
How to get an A6 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare A6 with other similar cars
|
Audi A6
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,762Read More
|
Infiniti Q50
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,648See more models
|
Lexus ES
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,153See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$58,100
|$43,000
|$43,215
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|25 mpg
|26 mpg
|25 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: