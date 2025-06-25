 Skip to Main Content

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Audi A4 car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Jun 25, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

How much does it cost to insure an A4?

The Audi A4 is often described as a mid-level luxury vehicle, and it has a mid-level insurance premium to match. According to Bankrate’s analysis of data from Quadrant Information Services, full-coverage car insurance for an A4 average $3,278 per year, or $273 per month. This works out to be 22 percent more than the national average insurance costs.

However, your Audi A4 insurance costs could be higher or lower than average. Insurance companies evaluate several rating factors to determine your policy premium. Along with vehicle-specific factors like safety features and replacement part costs, your driving record, location and several other factors play a part in your insurance rates.

$3,278 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$762 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $44,100

Trims available: The Audi A4 is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

According to RepairPal, the Audi A4 has an average annual repair cost of $739, which is only slightly above the national average. Labor and replacement costs for a vehicle are strongly tied to insurance premiums.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

The A4 comes standard with sophisticated safety systems, including Audi pre sense, which offers forward-collision warning and emergency braking. Higher trims add features like adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Audi A4 earns a G (Good) rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), with only a P (poor) rating for seat belt reminders. Strong safety ratings can lead to lower premiums by reducing crash risk.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for an A4

One of the best ways to find affordable car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple providers. Each insurance company evaluates risk differently — what one carrier sees as high risk, another might rate as more favorable. This means insurance rates might vary more than you’d expect. To help you get started, Bankrate gathered average insurance rates in the table below, giving you a benchmark to understand how your current rates stack up and where you might find a better deal.

How much does it cost to insure my A4?

The following rates are for a married 40-year-old driver with good credit, a clean driving record and mileage of 12,000 miles per year. Your driving profile may cause your rates to differ from the average.
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners
$2,212
$2,212
- $1,066
- $1,066
Farm Bureau
Farm Bureau
$2,621
$2,621
- $657
- $657
The General
The General
$2,642
$2,642
- $636
- $636
Nationwide
Nationwide
$2,430
$2,430
- $848
- $848
Travelers
Travelers
$2,652
$2,652
- $626
- $626
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of June 2025
Read our full methodology
Bankrate and Coverage Logo

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Car Insurance Image

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Location Pin Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Other car insurance coverage for an A4

When shopping for car insurance, it's important to consider more than just the cheapest rate. While a low premium may seem appealing, especially after buying a new car, it might not offer enough financial protection if you’re involved in a serious accident. In most states, minimum coverage requirements only include liability insurance, which doesn’t account for damage to your vehicle if you are at fault for the accident. Below are some coverage types you may want to consider for better financial protection:

  • Collision coverage: This coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from a collision, regardless of fault.
  • Comprehensive coverage: This coverage pays for damage from non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism and sudden weather damage.
  • Gap coverage: If your car is totaled in a covered claim, this coverage can pay for the difference between what you owe on your car lease or loan and the actual cash value claim payment.

How to get an A4 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare A4 with other similar cars

Audi A4 Audi A4
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,278
Read More
BMW 330i Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,295
See more models
Mercedes-Benz C300 Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,599
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$44,100 $45,950 $48,450
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
26-29 combined city/highway mpg 29-31 combined city/highway mpg 27-29 combined city/highway mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

View other vehicle models like this

Audi R8 Coupe Audi R8 Coupe
Audi A3 Audi A3
Audi TT Coupe Audi TT Coupe
Audi A6 Audi A6
Audi RS 7 Audi RS 7
Audi S3 Audi S3
Audi S5 Coupe Audi S5 Coupe
Written by
Shannon Martin
Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance
Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance