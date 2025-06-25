Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Audi A4 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an A4?
The Audi A4 is often described as a mid-level luxury vehicle, and it has a mid-level insurance premium to match. According to Bankrate’s analysis of data from Quadrant Information Services, full-coverage car insurance for an A4 average $3,278 per year, or $273 per month. This works out to be 22 percent more than the national average insurance costs.
However, your Audi A4 insurance costs could be higher or lower than average. Insurance companies evaluate several rating factors to determine your policy premium. Along with vehicle-specific factors like safety features and replacement part costs, your driving record, location and several other factors play a part in your insurance rates.
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $44,100
Trims available: The Audi A4 is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige
Repair costs
According to RepairPal, the Audi A4 has an average annual repair cost of $739, which is only slightly above the national average. Labor and replacement costs for a vehicle are strongly tied to insurance premiums.
Safety features
The A4 comes standard with sophisticated safety systems, including Audi pre sense, which offers forward-collision warning and emergency braking. Higher trims add features like adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist.
Crash ratings
The Audi A4 earns a G (Good) rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), with only a P (poor) rating for seat belt reminders. Strong safety ratings can lead to lower premiums by reducing crash risk.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an A4
One of the best ways to find affordable car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple providers. Each insurance company evaluates risk differently — what one carrier sees as high risk, another might rate as more favorable. This means insurance rates might vary more than you’d expect. To help you get started, Bankrate gathered average insurance rates in the table below, giving you a benchmark to understand how your current rates stack up and where you might find a better deal.
How much does it cost to insure my A4?
The following rates are for a married 40-year-old driver with good credit, a clean driving record and mileage of 12,000 miles per year. Your driving profile may cause your rates to differ from the average.
|
|
|
|
$2,212
|
$2,212
|
- $1,066
|
- $1,066
|
$2,621
|
$2,621
|
- $657
|
- $657
|
$2,642
|
$2,642
|
- $636
|
- $636
|
$2,430
|
$2,430
|
- $848
|
- $848
|
$2,652
|
$2,652
|
- $626
|
- $626
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an A4
When shopping for car insurance, it's important to consider more than just the cheapest rate. While a low premium may seem appealing, especially after buying a new car, it might not offer enough financial protection if you’re involved in a serious accident. In most states, minimum coverage requirements only include liability insurance, which doesn’t account for damage to your vehicle if you are at fault for the accident. Below are some coverage types you may want to consider for better financial protection:
- Collision coverage: This coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from a collision, regardless of fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This coverage pays for damage from non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism and sudden weather damage.
- Gap coverage: If your car is totaled in a covered claim, this coverage can pay for the difference between what you owe on your car lease or loan and the actual cash value claim payment.
How to get an A4 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare A4 with other similar cars
|
Audi A4
Audi A4
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,278
|
BMW 330i
BMW 330i
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,295
|
Mercedes-Benz C300
Mercedes-Benz C300
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,599
|Price (MSRP)
|$44,100
|$45,950
|$48,450
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|26-29 combined city/highway mpg
|29-31 combined city/highway mpg
|27-29 combined city/highway mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: