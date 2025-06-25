Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Audi A3 car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an A3?
With average full coverage premiums around $3,071 per year, the Audi A3 is on the pricier side when it comes to insurance. Audi A3 car insurance costs roughly 15 percent more than the national average for full coverage.
Car insurance rates for any vehicle vary based on a wide range of vehicle factors, from the age of the car to the cost of replacement components, repair needs, safety features and trim levels. These factors are often interconnected, and may also interact with personal risk factors like driver age, record and insurance coverage.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $38,200
Trims available: Premium and Premium Plus
Repair costs
As a luxury vehicle, an Audi A3 comes with higher repair costs than most standard cars. This can raise the cost of insurance, especially if you've opted for the Premium Plus trim or either of the A3's optional upgrade packages.
Safety features
Advanced driver assistance systems like blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation come standard on the A3, which may reduce the risk and severity of crashes. However, the cost to repair these systems could also increase the cost of your collision insurance.
Crash ratings
While it's not rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the A3 performed well in crash tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), but missed out on a Top Safety Pick designation.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an A3
No single car insurance company is the most affordable choice for all Audi owners, but Bankrate identified some trends in pricing for A3 insurance. Keep in mind that the average rates discussed below may not reflect the quotes you're eligible for based on personal rating factors like location, age and driving experience.
How much does it cost to insure my A3?
The carriers listed below are among the cheapest car insurance providers for Audi A3 owners, according to average premium data from Quadrant Information Services.
2023 Audi A3 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,156
|
$2,156
|
- $915
|
- $915
|
$2,280
|
$2,280
|
- $791
|
- $791
|
$2,357
|
$2,357
|
- $714
|
- $714
|
$2,498
|
$2,498
|
- $573
|
- $573
|
$2,674
|
$2,674
|
- $397
|
- $397
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an A3
The average rates featured above represent a standard full coverage policy with specified limits (check out the Methodology section below for more info). But your own insurance needs may vary depending on the age of your Audi, your financial situation and other factors. If you're not sure how much coverage to carry on your A3, consider working with a licensed insurance professional or including some of the following types of coverage:
- Higher liability limits: State minimum liability limits will keep you in compliance with the law, but they often don't provide enough financial protection in the event of an accident. Think about your available assets when selecting liability limits and be sure that you're buying enough coverage to protect what you have.
- Comprehensive and collision coverage: If you don't have a lease or loan on your Audi, these types of physical damage coverage aren't required by law — but unless you're comfortable replacing your car or covering damage costs out of pocket, you may want to include them in your policy.
- Gap insurance: If you're financing a new A3, adding gap coverage can help to protect your investment by covering the difference between your remaining loan balance and the potential insurance payout if your Audi is stolen or totaled shortly after purchase.
How to get an A3 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare A3 with other similar cars
|
Audi A3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,071Read More
|
BMW 330i
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,295See more models
|
Mazda Mazda3 Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,710See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$38,200
|$45,950
|$24,150
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|24-34 mpg
|28-35 mpg
|27-37 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: