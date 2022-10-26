Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Car insurance for Audi
How much does it cost to insure an Audi?
As luxury cars, Audis tend to carry higher insurance costs than the national average. Because the cost to repair or replace an Audi is higher than for the average car on the road, Audi owners typically end up paying higher premiums for insurance coverage.
Another factor impacting the cost of auto insurance for an Audi is the personal risk profile of the owner. Depending on the state, insurance companies may consider driver age, credit, driving history and past insurance claims when setting the price of Audi coverage. The rates shown below from Quadrant Information Services are for an adult driver with a relatively clean risk profile — your own rates may vary.
Car insurance for Audi: By model
Audi R8
insurance premium
insurance premium
Discontinued after the 2023 model year, the Audi R8 supercar remains a powerful presence in its class. Built on a powerful V10 engine, it's a force to be reckoned with.
Audi A3
insurance premium
insurance premium
With a refreshed look for 2025 and a starting MSRP of $38,200, the subcompact Audi A3 blends luxury and fun with the rewarding German engineering Audi is known for.
Audi A4
insurance premium
insurance premium
The A4 sedan departed the Audi lineup in 2025, leaving a premium gap in the small luxury car space. The final A4 model starts at $44,100 MSRP and boasts a stronger engine than previous models: a last hurrah for an Audi icon.
Audi TT
insurance premium
insurance premium
Discontinued after 2023, the Audi TT is cute but powerful, with sporty handling and a distinguished look making it worthy of the Audi name.
Audi A6
insurance premium
insurance premium
The Audi A6 oozes opulence. Available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels and starting at $58,100 MSRP, it's everything you picture in a high-end midsize sedan: sleek, refined and sedate.
Audi RS7
insurance premium
insurance premium
Starting at $128,600 MSRP for the 2025 model year, the turbocharged, sporty cousin of the A7 sedan offers convenience and practical performance in a sleek package. Powered by a twin-turbo V8, it's capable of stunning speeds — which could raise insurance costs.
Audi Q5
insurance premium
insurance premium
The Q5 is Audi's most popular SUV with a spacious interior and all-wheel drive. It's maintained a fairly compact size, and it gets good safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. A hybrid version is available for the Q5.
Audi S3
insurance premium
insurance premium
If the A3 is too slow for your tastes, the Audi S3 — which starts at $48,700 for the 2025 model — offers everything the A3 has in a sportier body, with upgraded tires, brakes and suspension.
Audi S5
insurance premium
insurance premium
All-new for 2025, the redesigned Audi S5 starts at $62,700. A sporty hatchback that gives equal attention to practicality and performance, it embodies the Audi spirit.
Audi features that impact insurance costs
Like most luxury vehicles, Audis carry unique considerations for insurance, especially when it comes to the cost of coverage. The factors below may impact what you pay to insure your Audi:
- High cost of repair and replacement components: Audi doesn't manufacture vehicles in the U.S., making the cost of repairs and replacements higher due to import expenses. These costs may be especially subject to pressure from automotive tariffs over the next few years, and could raise the cost of Audi insurance.
- Robust safety features even on base trims: Unlike some manufacturers, which reserve certain advanced driver assistance features for higher trim levels (for an added fee, of course), Audi tricks out even its lowest trim levels with a competitive suite of safety tech, which may impact the cost of insurance.
- Performance-oriented vehicles: In addition to high value, many Audis are also high-performance vehicles capable of immense speed and power. While that's great news for car owners in search of a thrilling driving experience, it can set off alarm bells for insurers, who may charge higher rates for an Audi with a V8 or V10 engine.
- Theft rates: Like most luxury cars, Audis may be a common target for theft, which could raise the cost of comprehensive insurance.
Other car insurance coverage for Audi
The average rates shown in this article reflect the cost of a standard full coverage policy — but your exact insurance needs may vary depending on the age and condition of your vehicle, your overall finances and other factors. You may want to work with a licensed insurance professional and consider the following types of coverage:
- High liability limits: If you own an Audi, you likely have other assets that could be at risk in the event of an at-fault accident. Look for a policy with liability limits high enough to cover your assets and future earnings, or consider adding an umbrella policy on top of your auto coverage.
- Comprehensive and collision coverage: If your Audi is leased or financed, your lender will likely require you to maintain comprehensive and collision coverage. It's usually a good idea to maintain this insurance even if you own your vehicle outright — unless you can afford to replace it out of pocket.
- Rental reimbursement coverage: Because Audis are tech-heavy, rely on imported repair components and may require specialized technicians, the claim process following an accident can be prolonged. Rental reimbursement, which helps to offset the cost of a rental vehicle during a covered claim, may be a worthwhile purchase.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Frequently asked questions
