The top stories in home equity, mortgages and real estate

Interest rates roundup

8.26%/8.25% HELOC and home equity loan rates fall for first time in weeks For the first time since June, HELOCs and home equity loans moved south. The average rate on a $30,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) dipped one basis point to 8.26 percent, while the $30,000 home equity loan fell three basis points to 8.25 percent, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

6.76% …and mortgage rates also inch lower The 30-year fixed-rate loan rate declined to 6.76 percent, its lowest level in three weeks, according to Bankrate’s latest national lender survey.

Soaring prices but sluggish sales

Another month, another record for home prices. They just keep rising, with the median price climbing to an all-time high of $435,300 in June. However, sales retreated: Even though listings are slowly increasing, low inventory — along with elevated mortgage rates — are making it hard for buyers. What’s next for the housing market? It all depends on where mortgage rates and the economy go from here.

The unequal equity equation

Home equity should be a steeping stone to stability, not another symbol of inequality. But unfortunately, Black and Hispanic homeowners still face disproportionate barriers in building an equity stake and being able to tap it when they do. We examine why it’s tougher for people of color to cash in and how to narrow the racial home equity gap.

Think you can tap your entire equity stake? Think again

So, you’ve amassed a major amount of equity in your home and are considering tapping it for cash for a big remodel or to pay off debts. Here’s the thing: You typically can’t access all of that stake, even if you own your house free and clear. Find out more about when, where and why lenders cap how much you can borrow.

Making sense of mortgage rates with Bankrate’s new tool

Ah, the mysteries of mortgage rates: Their fluctuations can make homebuying or refinancing feel like a guessing game. But Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index could be a game-changer. Our newly launched barometer looks at how much rates have bounced around recently and puts the moves into historical context. Check it out—it can be an important tool in your arsenal when loan-shopping.

Is a home equity refi a smart move?

Thinking about refinancing your home equity loan? Now might be a good time, since rates are lower than they were at this same time last year. But be aware — while it can help lower your monthly payments or get you a better interest rate, refinancing isn’t free, and could even cost you dearly in the long run.

Too low a rate to lose

Homeowners are becoming real stay-at-homes. Bankrate’s 2025 Mortgage Rates Sentiment Survey finds over half (51 percent) of them wouldn’t buy a new place this year even if mortgage rates dropped — considerably more than in our 2024 survey. Even more (54 percent) declare there’s no mortgage rate at which they would be comfortable with selling their home this year, period. The culprit: those ultra-low interest rates from years past.

35% Borrowers with mortgage rates in the 4-5.99% range who are considering a home equity loan Source: 2025 ICE Borrower Insights Survey

In case you missed it

Technically, these stories were released in the previous weeks, but they’re still worth highlighting.

Navigating the waters of negative equity

We all expect our homes to grow in value over time, but sometimes the opposite happens, and when your home’s worth drops below what you still owe on it. Known as “negative equity,” the situation sounds scary — but don’t worry: While it can make selling or refinancing a bit tricky, there are ways to recover from it.

The mortgage offer you didn’t ask for

When you apply for a mortgage, your info can get handed around like a hot potato, leading to a nonstop flood of calls, texts and emails from lenders trying to snag your business. They’re called “trigger leads.” And while a little competition can help you to a better deal, the overload can become annoying — not to mention, some are a little sketchy. Find out what the government is doing about this pesky practice.

Unlock your home’s value Achieve your financial goals with predictable payments on a lump-sum home equity loan. Explore offers