Home equity news: how the new tax law impacts housing and what people get wrong about home equity

Linda Bell Troy Segal
Written by
Linda Bell,
Edited by
Troy Segal
Published on July 11, 2025

The top stories in home equity, mortgages and real estate

Interest rates roundup

8.27%/8.26%
HELOCs and home equity rates are flat

Home equity rates seem to be on summer vacation. The average rate on a $30,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) remained at 8.27 percent, while the $30,000 home equity loan held steady at 8.26 percent, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

6.72%
…while mortgage rates dip

The 30-year fixed-rate loan declined in the most recent week as rates fell to 6.72 percent, according to Bankrate’s latest national lender survey.

Will the new tax law help the housing market? 

The new tax act, signed into law last week, won’t be an immediate game-changer, but experts say it could gradually steer the housing market in a better direction. The law expands tax breaks for some homeowners and gives builders more incentives to construct affordable housing. While it won’t directly lower mortgage rates or home prices, it could bring a bit more stability and clarity to a real estate scene that’s been anything but predictable.

Find out more: Tax law might not spell instant relief for homebuyers

What you think you know about home equity could cost you

From mixing up HELOCs and home equity loans to assuming homes always appreciate, there’s a lot of misinformation about home equity everywhere. This myth-busting guide clears the air on nine of the most common home equity misunderstandings, helping homeowners make smarter, safer decisions about their biggest asset.

Learn more: 9 myths about home equity: What homeowners often get wrong

Living large in less space: One expert’s journey to financial freedom

Bigger isn’t always better. In a personal story that flips the script on the American Dream, one of Bankrate’s expert contributors shares her story about how downsizing from a fully paid-off, four-bedroom house to a modest one-bedroom apartment actually improved her life, helping her retire at 40 and strengthening her personal finances.

Read more: From house poor to financially grounded: How downsizing did more than this money coach expected

Bye-bye, HELOC: What happens when you move

Selling your home with a HELOC on it? You’re not just handing over the keys to your house; you’re also closing down that credit line: Just like your primary mortgage, it has to be paid off for the sale to happen. Most of the time, the process is smooth, but there are instances where it can get tricky.

Read up: What happens to a HELOC when you sell your home?

How to win at homebuying this year

Buckle up if you’re buying a house in the second half of the year. Prices are still high, mortgage rates aren’t doing you any favors, and closing costs can sneak up fast. But don’t panic: With a solid game plan, like the one outlined by Bankrate’s step-by-step guide, you can navigate today’s tricky market like a pro.

Learn more: How to buy a house in 2025

HELOC hacks on how to get the best deal

Shopping for a HELOC? Don’t just chase the lowest interest rate. From prepayment penalties to balloon payments and sneaky fees, there’s more to a good HELOC deal than meets the eye. Here’s how our some smart strategies that can save you thousands.

Profit from: How to shop for a HELOC: 10 ways to get the best HELOC rate
7.5%
The average introductory rate on HELOCs in March 2025

Source: ICE June 2025 Mortgage Monitor report

In case you missed it

Technically, these stories were released in the previous weeks, but they’re still worth highlighting.

Rainy-day ready with a HELOC

A HELOC isn’t just for renovations or paying high-interest bills. Many homeowners open one just in case — instead for a specific purpose — keeping it on standby as an emergency fund. Is having a HELOC in your back pocket the right move for you?

Read on: Should you use a HELOC as an emergency fund? Here are the pros and cons

Refi reality check: You don’t need perfect credit

If your credit score is on the low side, refinancing your mortgage isn’t off the table, but it will take some strategy. Working with your current lender, applying to government-backed loan programs, and boosting your credit score are among the strategies that can improve your chances of success.

Learn more: 8 ways to refinance a mortgage with bad credit

 

