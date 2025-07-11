Home equity news: how the new tax law impacts housing and what people get wrong about home equity
Interest rates roundup
Home equity rates seem to be on summer vacation. The average rate on a $30,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) remained at 8.27 percent, while the $30,000 home equity loan held steady at 8.26 percent, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.
The 30-year fixed-rate loan declined in the most recent week as rates fell to 6.72 percent, according to Bankrate’s latest national lender survey.
Will the new tax law help the housing market?
The new tax act, signed into law last week, won’t be an immediate game-changer, but experts say it could gradually steer the housing market in a better direction. The law expands tax breaks for some homeowners and gives builders more incentives to construct affordable housing. While it won’t directly lower mortgage rates or home prices, it could bring a bit more stability and clarity to a real estate scene that’s been anything but predictable.
What you think you know about home equity could cost you
From mixing up HELOCs and home equity loans to assuming homes always appreciate, there’s a lot of misinformation about home equity everywhere. This myth-busting guide clears the air on nine of the most common home equity misunderstandings, helping homeowners make smarter, safer decisions about their biggest asset.
Living large in less space: One expert’s journey to financial freedom
Bigger isn’t always better. In a personal story that flips the script on the American Dream, one of Bankrate’s expert contributors shares her story about how downsizing from a fully paid-off, four-bedroom house to a modest one-bedroom apartment actually improved her life, helping her retire at 40 and strengthening her personal finances.
Bye-bye, HELOC: What happens when you move
Selling your home with a HELOC on it? You’re not just handing over the keys to your house; you’re also closing down that credit line: Just like your primary mortgage, it has to be paid off for the sale to happen. Most of the time, the process is smooth, but there are instances where it can get tricky.
How to win at homebuying this year
Buckle up if you’re buying a house in the second half of the year. Prices are still high, mortgage rates aren’t doing you any favors, and closing costs can sneak up fast. But don’t panic: With a solid game plan, like the one outlined by Bankrate’s step-by-step guide, you can navigate today’s tricky market like a pro.
HELOC hacks on how to get the best deal
Shopping for a HELOC? Don’t just chase the lowest interest rate. From prepayment penalties to balloon payments and sneaky fees, there’s more to a good HELOC deal than meets the eye. Here’s how our some smart strategies that can save you thousands.
Rainy-day ready with a HELOC
A HELOC isn’t just for renovations or paying high-interest bills. Many homeowners open one just in case — instead for a specific purpose — keeping it on standby as an emergency fund. Is having a HELOC in your back pocket the right move for you?
Refi reality check: You don’t need perfect credit
If your credit score is on the low side, refinancing your mortgage isn’t off the table, but it will take some strategy. Working with your current lender, applying to government-backed loan programs, and boosting your credit score are among the strategies that can improve your chances of success.
